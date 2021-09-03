Skip to main content
The Best Labor Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now

Don't miss these major deals on top hair, makeup, and skincare products today.

By
Brittany Loggins
labor day beauty sales multiple products
Courtesy of SkinStore
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nothing eases the pain of summer ending quite like Labor Day beauty sales.

From individual brands marking down their cult-favorite products, to larger stores offering much broader discounts, there are tons of sales worth scoping out this year. It’s the perfect time to stock up on splurge-worthy items that you’ve been wanting to try, but can’t justify the price. It’s also a great idea to go ahead and get a few necessities like night creams and face washes that you’ll definitely burn through in the coming months.

Labor Day sales are also a great time to try out niche products, like Korean beauty favorites like balm cleansers and facial essences. Heading into the fall and winter seasons, it’s also a smart move to stock up on heavy-hitting facial moisturizers, including creams and oils that will hold in moisture and leave your skin with a luminous glow. Finally, now is a good time to try out proprietary ingredients that you haven’t been so sure about in the skincare space. We’re talking CBD-infused products and even snail creams from Peach and Lily.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite skincare, hair, and beauty sales that are happening this Labor Day weekend. Say goodbye to summer in the best way possible.

Skincare

Clarins

The French luxury brand is having a Labor Day sale with up to 30% off beauty goods, from popular skin-care kits to best-selling foaming cleansers.

Lord Jones

If CBD-infused skincare is your jam, then you definitely need to shop Lord Jones’ Labor Day sale. They’re offering 20% off when you use the code LDW20.

Pacifica Beauty

Go ahead and take 20% off your body care basics with code FUN20. This brand offers great post-sun skin care that will heal and soothe your skin.

Paula’s Choice

Save 15% off all products sitewide, and if you purchase more than three or more skin-care products, you’ll save 20%.

Peach and Lily

The purveyors of everything K-beauty are offering up to 50% off this weekend. They are marking down some serious cult favorites, like the Clean It Zero cleansing balm and the Botanical Nutritional Power Cream from Be The Skin.

Sephora

Save up to 50% some of your favorite brands, including Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Beautyblender, and many more. Plus, the beauty retailer is offering free shipping with code FREESHIP.
SkinStore

The site is offering 25% off the entire store, including sale. That’s right — that means you can get some of your favorites for up to a 50% discount thanks to the extra markdowns. Go ahead and check out their selection of Peter Thomas Roth products like the Hydra Gel Eye Patches, as well as amazing brands like Caudalie and Elemis.

Soko Glam

Enjoy 20% off all the amazing skin-care products on Soko Glam’s site with code SELFCARE20.

Ulta

Until Sept. 18, you can shop Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale, which includes up to 50% off items that range from old favorites to new releases. Every single day, the brand will launch new markdowns.

Hair Care

IGK

IGK will be offering a buy one, get one half off on all of their amazing shampoos and conditioners. Use the code BYEBYEBYE and go ahead and invest in the full liter sizes.

Ouai

Not only has this beloved hair care line recently launched candles, they are offering 20% off site wide with the code 20FF. It’s the perfect time to grab one of their new leave-in conditioners that smell like the amazing Mojave Ghost scent from Byredo.

R+Co

Grab your favorite heavenly-smelling hair products this weekend and get 20% off orders of $75 or more when you use the code WEEKEND.

Makeup

ColourPop

Invest in the prettiest, most pigmented eyeshadow palettes around with ColourPop’s Labor Day sale. They’re offering 25% off sitewide, as well as an additional 30% off all of their last call items.

Kosas

This clean beauty brand is offering discounts on some of their bundle sets. This is great news if you’ve been wanting to try favorites like their Tinted Face Oil Foundation.

Lorac

The makeup artist-beloved brand is offering 30% off their entire site. Definitely take a look at some of their amazing eyeshadow palettes.

Macy’s

Stock up on tons of your favorite brands at Macy’s Labor Day Sale. In addition to markdowns on regular-priced products of 15% to 30%, they’re taking an additional 20-percent off sale items.

Physician’s Formula

Don’t miss out on some of the most stunning palettes that currently exist. You can also get 30% off the entire site with the code PF30SUMMER.

Bio Ionic GrapheneMX Professional Dryer

Bio Ionic GrapheneMX Professional Dryer
Courtesy of Sephora

Bio Ionic GrapheneMX Professional Dryer $245  $161.50 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Skinstick

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Skinstick
Courtesy of Sephora

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Skinstick $25  $17.50 Buy Now

Pat McGrath Labs Mini Opulust: Lip Gloss Trio

 

PAT McGRATH LABS Mini OpuLUST: Lip Gloss Trio

Pat McGrath Labs Mini Opulust: Lip Gloss Trio $25  $14 Buy Now

 

Clarins Super Restorative Total Eye Concentrate

Clarins Super Restorative Total Eye Concentrate
Courtesy of Clarins

Clarins Super Restorative Total Eye Concentrate $85  $72.25 Buy Now

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm, Nourishing
Courtesy of Peach and Lily

Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm $24  $16 Buy Now

Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Cream

Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Cream
Courtesy of Soko Glam

Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Cream $50  $40 Buy Now

 

