Don’t Miss Your Chance to Shop Laneige’s TikTok-Famous Lip Mask on Sale This Prime Day

Act fast before this top Prime Day deal is gone.

sleeping mask
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re sadly in the last day of Amazon Prime Day, but it’s not too late to shop some of the best deals on the site. And one of these stellar deals is the celeb-favorite Laneige Lip Sleep Mask.

By now, most of us have a solid, regular masking schedule that we follow religiously. Whether it’s a clay mask to detoxify pores, a hyaluronic acid-filled sheet mask for hydration, or a jam packed vitamin C gel cream you slather on before a bit event. But an overnight lip mask, a category that has flown under the radar to the general public, is one that now everyone — beauty devotee or not — can’t stop talking about. And if you want to be in the know about the most popular beauty products (and who doesn’t?) you can find it at a 30% discount for Amazon Prime Day, costing you a mere $16, and a savings of more than $7.

Related Galleries

And this overnight lip mask is not just popular with editors and beauty aficionados. Just one look at their Amazon page and you’ll see more than 8,000 positive reviews and a nearly 5-star rating, which is totally rare for such a niche beauty product. And if that’s not enough to convince you of this magical potion, word on the street is that Brooke Shields and Gemma Chan swear by this intense gel-cream for soft, hydrated and totally kissable lips.

It’s also insanely easy to use. After your doing your regular nighttime skincare routine, simply slather on the mask and leave it on while you sleep. A little known fact is that our bodies lose 60% of water while we sleep, and our lips are often the first place it shows (ever notice those tiny horizontal lines as soon as you wake up?), but with this antioxidant-rich mask, you’ll wake up with moisturized lips, instead of the normal slightly tight feeling that leaves you reaching for the nearest chapstick. Even better, this mask is so gentle and so effective that it can be used universally for any skin type, while also addressing a variety of skin concerns, like dryness, dullness and fine lines, thanks to its berry mix complex (a cocktail of vitamin C and antioxidants) and the brand’s proprietary moisture wrap technology to lock in all the goodness for long-lasting hydration.

The original is already sold out, but the brand’s Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy and Vanilla flavors — all of which are simply divine — are still available. But don’t wait too much longer for one of the best beauty deals on Amazon Prime Day, as they’re selling out in a flash.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Sweet Candy

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Sweet Candy $24  $16 Buy Now

