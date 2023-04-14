The TikTok-Famous and Celeb-Loved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is on Sale for Less Than $19 at Walmart Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Lip masks are all the rage right now. The long-lasting, super hydrating version of a lip balm reached new heights in popularity in late 2022, especially Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask, one of the best lip masks on the market that has been a beauty favorite on TikTok since 2020. Lucky for you, it’s on sale at Walmart for as little as $18.88 today.

It’s not hard to see why this lip mask has received so much buzz. For starters, it contains an incredibly moisturizing formula with key ingredients such as shea butter, murumuru butter, vitamin C, and coconut oil. Plus, it has antioxidants that help to reduce flakiness and achieve a supple pout. Another bonus is that there are different scents, including Mint, Grapefruit, and Apple Lime.

The #laneigelipmask has 203.1M views on Tikok, and the rave reviews speak for themselves. “I love to put some on before I do my makeup because, by the time I’m done with my face makeup and ready for my lips, they are plumped and primed,” TikToker @rachellldaguanno says about the formula while @stxph.h says she likes to leave it on overnight and says she wakes up with “baby soft lips.”

@stxph.h my all time favs!! I’ll never let go of these products ♥️ (Ib @Sophia Giuffré ) ♬ original sound – stephhui

Social media users aren’t the only ones who can’t get enough of Laneige’s Lip Mask. Celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Saldaña, and Nina Dobrev have also given the viral product their stamp of approval, too.

Need more convincing to try it for yourself? One Lip Sleeping Mask is bought every three seconds worldwide, according to Laneige’s 2021 global unit sales data. So hurry and grab one for yourself and one for your mom because this magical lip elixir makes a great Mother’s Day gift.

Testing notes: “I love Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask! I’ve tried others, and honestly, none compare to this one. A little goes a long way, and the super moisturizing formula has quickly turned my lips from dry and cracked to soft and moist. Plus, I love waking up the next morning and still feeling the product on my lips.” — Nikki Chwatt, Style Commerce Editor