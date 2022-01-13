This Top-Rated UV LED Nail Lamp Is Now 38% Off on Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been thinking about investing in your own DIY gel manicure tools and skipping pricey in-salon visits, now’s the time to take the plunge. That’s because you can get a stellar UV LED gel nail lamp for 38% off on Amazon right now.

Although you’ll have to purchase the necessary gel polish formulas separately, this is a great buy, as nail lamps (which allow gel polish to cure for that sleek, sturdy result) are typically the most expensive pieces you’ll need to complete your at-home setup. (For reference, both LED and UV nail lamps emit UV wavelengths, however LED lamps tend to be pricier, as they can cure faster and have bulbs that last longer. Select lamps, like this one, combine both features.) This UV LED style courtesy of Liteland is marked down to just $20, and despite its low price point, doesn’t seem to skimp on quality. In fact, it has over 8,000 customer reviews and an average 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

According to the brand, the lamp is designed to cure nails 80% faster than other nail lamps on the market, offering a whopping 150 watts of power (plus two lower power settings in case these better suit your specific brand of polish). It also has four timer settings and a smart low-heat design for comfortably curing different layers, a clear LCD display and an infrared smart sensor that automatically turns on when you put your hand inside the machine — making it super customizable and simple to use.

“I purchased this gel lamp specifically for its ‘Intelligent Temperature Protection’ settings,” wrote one reviewer. “The 99-second timer reduces heat spiking of UV gel products (a burning sensation on the nail plate when UV gels cure too fast, ouch!) by slowly increasing the light’s strength. This gel lamp is also designed to cure a variety of UV/LED gels, meaning it a great affordable choice for professional and/or home use.”

On top of all that, the nail lamp is lightweight and compact for travel and has 50,000 hours of bulb life and a detachable base so you can easily execute a gel manicure, too.

Shop Liteland’s LED nail lamp, below, while the deal’s still on.