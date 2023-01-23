×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Lizzo Can’t Get Enough of This $18 Lip Oil

We tracked down the exact shade the singer applied in her viral TikTok.

Lunar Beauty Lip Oil
Courtesy of Thirteen Lune

Lizzo’s TikTok feed is a happy corner on the internet — the Grammy-winning singer puts her signature positive spin on everything from women’s shapewear to snacks. This weekend, Lizzo posted a clip praising the Lunar Beauty Lip Oil in shade Love Me, and our thumbs stopped mid-scroll (for full effect, you’ll want to watch it with your volume on).

The 15-second video is already well on its way to racking up a million views, thanks to the juxtaposition of Lizzo applying the sheer red lip oil to the tune of Prince Harry speaking candidly about an unfortunate frostbite incident. Royals aside, we’re predicting that this $18 lip oil will be a crown jewel in your lip color collection.

@lizzo

Guys I love this lip oil!

♬ original sound – greatbritishmemes

Founded by makeup artist and Youtube beauty blogger Manny Gutierrez (aka Manny Mua), Lunar Beauty is all about ethereal, gender-fluid beauty. The Lunar Beauty Lip Oil comes in two shades: Lizzo’s favorite is Love Me, a juicy sheer red that gives you a wash of cherry-toned shine. The other shade, Tease Me, is a pretty plum. The formula delivers the shine of a lip gloss with the hydration powers of a lip balm, courtesy of ingredients like shea butter, camellia oil, and jojoba seed oil. You can apply it onto bare lips, or layer it over your favorite lipstick to impart serious shine. In her clip, Lizzo swipes it on in the car, proving that the oil is a breeze to apply on-the-go — mirror, optional.

Viral beauty trends come and go, but this lip oil is far from a fad; its balmy texture and subtle tint will have you using up every last drop. So while you’re shopping for beauty staples like makeup brushes, tinted sunscreens, and mascara, be sure to add this to your cart.

Lunar Beauty Lip Oil Love Me

Lunar Beauty Lip Oil

Courtesy of Thirteen Lune

Lunar Beauty Lip Oil Love Me $18 Buy Now AT THIRTEEN LUNE

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products (like an amazing lip oil) that make a meaningful difference in your beauty routine.

