Makeup lovers, rejoice: MAC Cosmetics has unveiled its Black Friday deals. As one of the most recognizable brands on the market, MAC successfully bridges together the trends of today with classic artistry techniques to deliver affordable, high-performing products that cater to a variety of skin types, tones and shade preferences. To celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the fan-favorite beauty brand has an exclusive deal that spans across its cosmetics offerings, making it one Black Friday sale that you definitely don’t want to miss.

What are MAC Cosmetics’ Black Friday 2020 deals?

Known to reveal its holiday savings ahead of the major sale holiday, which falls on Nov. 27, MAC will be offering 30% off your entire order when you shop online and in-stores. The savings began on Sunday, Nov. 22, and will run through Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Additionally, the retailer will also be offering exclusive deals throughout the week of Black Friday, giving shoppers the chance to score up to 40% off on specific product categories and GoodBuys clearance items. Follow along with the MAC Cosmetics Black Friday savings calendar on Maccosmetics.com. You can also get three free Powder Kiss Lipsticks with purchases of $80 or more when you shop online.

If I buy online is shipping free? What about returns?

In honor of the sales event, shipping will be free on all online orders made during its Black Friday promotions. But if you need your order early, you can upgrade to two-day shipping for $5 and overnight shipping for $10. And, as always, returns are free. Learn more about MAC Cosmetics shipping and return policies before you start shopping here.

Are there any holiday gift deals?

This year marks the debut of MAC’s SmartGift service, which takes the guesswork and pressure off of gift giving by allowing the recipient to exchange the gift for their preferred shade or item. All you have to do is pick out your gift online and share it with your special someone, then they choose to accept the gift or swap it for a similarly-priced MAC product. Once they’ve made their move, the gift is shipped courtesy of MAC. Get all of the details on the offer here.

Keep scrolling to find the best MAC Cosmetics Black Friday beauty deals that will make excellent gifts for everyone on your list, including yourself.

1. MAC Cosmetics Fireworked Like A Charm Mini Lipglass Set

Featuring three limited-edition, holiday-themed Lipglass minis, which create a high-gloss finish and are made with softening jojoba oil, this holiday set is a must-have for gloss lovers and adds a festive touch with its luxe on-the-go pouch.

MAC Cosmetics Mini Lipglass Kit

2. MAC Cosmetics Run The Show Kit

Stocked with the essentials for glowing skin and lustrous lips, the limited-edition Run The Show Kit includes a mini Strobe Cream in Pinklite for an iridescent shimmer, MAC’s best-selling Prep + Prime Lip to deliver hydrated lips and a Satin Lipstick tube in the shade Mocha for a velvety-smooth and flattering warm peachy hue.

MAC Cosmetics Run The Show Set

3. MAC Cosmetics 70 Lash

For dramatically winged lashes that add definition and boldness to the eyes, the 70 Lash false eyelashes feature a unique crisscross pattern to give a glamorous flair that elongates the eyes. These false lashes flatter any eye shape and can be customized to match whatever makeup vibe you’re looking to execute, whether it be subtle or over-the-top.

MAC Cosmetics 70 Lash

4. MAC Cosmetics Fireworked Like A Charm Mini Lipstick Kit

For those who prefer traditional lipsticks over glosses, there’s the Fireworked Like A Charm Mini Lipstick Kit. The trio features the limited-edition shades Rocket Woman, which is a blood-red with MAC’s signature Lustre finish, Boisterous, which is a vibrant pink-red that has a matte finish, and Burst On The Scene, which is a pink nude with brown notes in a matte finish.

MAC Cosmetics Fireworked Like A Charm Lipstick Kit

5. MAC Cosmetics Flashing Ice Extra Dimension SkinFinish Trio

It’s not a MAC Cosmetics holiday collection without a striking highlight palette. The Flashing Ice Extra Dimension SkinFinish Trio channels the spirit of the season with its frosted metallic shades, which are available in light and medium-deep varieties.

MAC Cosmetics Flashing Ice Highlight Palette

6. MAC Cosmetics Rocket To Fame Eyeshadow Palette

Keeping things merry and bright with its festive range of luxe eyeshadow shades, the Rocket To Fame palette features 12 neutral, blue-green, pink and purple hues in varying matte, frost and lustre finishes to make your eyes perfectly aglow this season.

MAC Cosmetics Rocket To Fame Palette

7. MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Concealer

The Pro Longwear Concealer combines the long-lasting coverage of a foundation with the brightening and color-correcting benefits of a concealer to deliver a flawless complexion. The best-selling concealer is available in 16 shades, offering a lightweight, soft-matte finish, it blurs over pores to create an airbrushed-like effect.

MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Concealer

8. MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara

This smudge-proof carbon black mascara is designed to deliver high-impact lashes for up to 16 hours uninterrupted. Boasting a flexible, slim brush that grips every lash and gets deep into the root, this best-selling mascara lengthens, elongates and thickens your lashes for the perfect enhanced-yet-natural look.

MAC Cosmetics Extended Play Gigablack Mascara

9. MAC Cosmetics Prep+Prime Fix+

This lightweight setting spray-face mist duo is fortified with a blend of vitamin-rich ingredients such as green tea, chamomile and cucumber that work hard to soothe, refresh and hydrate the skin. Whether you use it to prep your skin before makeup, to lock in your glam after you’re done or as a touch-up spray while you’re on the go, this best-selling spray has your back.

MAC Cosmetics Prep+Prime Fix+

10. MAC Cosmetics Powder Blush

Available in 30 shades, MAC’s Powder Blush is enriched with vitamin E and other skin-healthy ingredients to create the perfect flush of color. The formula is incredibly buildable, blendable and pigmented, so it can be customized to adhere to your personal style.

MAC Cosmetics Powder Blush