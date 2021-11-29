Your Favorite MAC Cosmetics Lipsticks Are on Sale This Cyber Monday

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed lipstick fiend or a total novice when it comes to wearing anything other than lip gloss, you probably know that MAC is one of the best names in the game.

From iconic reds like Ruby Woo, to Kardashian-approved nudes like Velvet Teddy that flatter everyone, MAC has such a wide range of colors. For Cyber Monday, you can find amazing deals on MAC gift sets, as well as individual tubes and different formulas. One of the best things about Mac lipsticks is that they have always offered so many finishes, which can really play up color or occasion. Luckily, they are marking down a variety of products, so you can definitely find something that works for you.

Though MAC has a great matte formula, the brand also has sheens and creme sheens that add both shine and moisture to your pout, which is perfect for the dry winter season. They also offer plenty of colors that are perfect for any outfit or occasion. Whether you prefer a dark vampy look for holiday parties, or a soft nude so that your eye makeup can truly shine, there are plenty of MAC lipstick Cyber Monday deals for everyone to shop now.

MAC Hypnotizing Holiday Ultimate Trick Mini Lipstick Set

This is the perfect beauty gift or stocking stuffer to split among all of your friends. This set includes 12 different mini lipsticks that range from nudes to reds to violets.

MAC Best-Seller Lipstick Trio

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the beauty-lover in your life, you can’t go wrong with this trio of super popular shades. It includes Marrakesh, which is a deep orange-brown, Werk, Werk, Werk, which is a cool-toned red and A Little Tamed, which is a mid-toned pink.

MAC Lipstick Creme in Your Coffee

This option comes in a satin finish, which provides a slight shiny effect with a creamy consistency that you’ll love to wear. The color is a mid-tone pink-brown that would work as a nude on lots of skin tones.

MAC Lipstick Cream in Brave Red

This classic red will flatter any skin tone. It has bright bluish-red undertones, as well as a satin finish, which will give it the perfect amount of shine.

MAC Love Me Lipstick

Not only is this lipstick long-lasting, it’s infused with argan oil so that it nourishes your lips. It’s available in 12 different colors, including this vampy hue called La Femme.

MAC Love Me Liquid Lipstick

If liquid lipsticks are your absolute favorite, this one is the perfect choice. It stays on for up to 12-hours, and it’s infused with shea butter and argan oil. It also has a satin finish and comes in 11 colors, including this one, which is called Hey, Frenchie.

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour Metallics

This lipstick features the unique combination of shiny metallics in a matte finish. This color is called Gemz & Roses and features a bronze rose shade that is super flattering.

MAC Powder Kiss Matte Liquid Lipstick

This matte lipstick creates a blurred look that makes your lips look larger. It’s available in seven colors, all of which are in rich, dark tones.