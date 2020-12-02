All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The holidays have arrived early at MAC Cosmetics. Coming off the heels of its blockbuster Black Friday sale, the fan-favorite cosmetics brand has already kicked off the festivities by unveiling its highly-anticipated Holiday 2020 collection.

Drawing inspiration from the icy temperatures to come and the brand’s mission of creating statement-making cosmetics, the limited-edition Frosted Firework collection celebrates the ambient beauty of fireworks with its festively-flashy metallic pink packaging and stunningly vibrant shades. With offerings spanning across MAC Cosmetics lips, face and eye categories, shoppers are invited to explore the brand’s best-selling lipstick, lip gloss, eyeshadow, primer, highlight formulas and more thanks to its expertly-crafted gift sets and holiday-exclusive offerings.

Excited to see what MAC Cosmetics has in store for the holidays? Keep scrolling to shop the best products and gifts from the Holiday 2020 Frosted Firework collection.

1. MAC Cosmetics Spark Of Magic Duo

This limited-edition gift set focuses its attention on the eyes by pairing together the brand’s best-selling eye shadow in Carbon and Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash in this must-have duo.

MAC Cosmetics Spark of Magic Duo $24 Buy Now

2. MAC Cosmetics Firewerk It Lip Kit

All of your lip essentials in one, luxe place, this MAC Pro-created lip kit features the brand’s lip pencil, lipstick and Lipglass gloss in corresponding Berry and Blush shades so you can create the perfect pout.

MAC Cosmetics Firewerk It Lip Kit $40 Buy Now

3. MAC Cosmetics Firelit Kit

Comprised of a firework-embossed Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter in a shimmery-bright champagne shade and the 143S Brush for expert-level application, the Firelit Kit will add a festive glow to your glam with its highly-pigmented, shimmery finish.

MAC Cosmetics Firelit Kit $43 Buy Now

4. MAC Cosmetics Wow-Factor Eye Kit

Celebrating the holiday season with a festive-inspired copper color palette, the Wow-Factor Eye Kit includes the Extra Dimension Eye Shadow, Technakohl Liner in Graphblack and Extreme Dimension 3D Black Lash Mascara in 3D Black, giving makeup lovers everything they need to create a bold eye look.

MAC Cosmetics Wow-Factor Eye Kit $40 Buy Now

5. MAC Cosmetics Run The Show Kit

Designed to deliver radiant, dewy skin during the coldest of temperatures, the Run The Show Kit includes a mini version of the brand’s Strobe Cream in Pinklite to ensure exceptionally-glowy makeup prep. It also features the Prep + Prime Lip balm and the Satin Lipstick in Mocha.

MAC Cosmetics Run The Show Kit $30 Buy Now

6. MAC Cosmetics Grand Spectacle Eye Shadow Palette

Valued at $208, this festive eyeshadow is equipped with 25 glamorous shades that will take your makeup to dazzling new heights. Featuring a stunning array of neutral, blue, rose, peach, violet and metallic eye shadows in varying matte, shimmer and glittering finishes, the Grand Spectacle Palette makes the perfect gift for makeup enthusiasts of all ages.

MAC Cosmetics Grand Spectacle Eye Shadow Palette $75 Buy Now

7. MAC Cosmetics Fireworked Like a Charm Mini Lipstick Set

Beauty lovers know that one can never have too many lipsticks. Refresh your growing collection with this charming mini lipstick set, which follows a chic pink-inspired colorway and flatters every skin tone. The lipstick set includes the shades Snow Boundaries, a warm, light pink in a Lustre finish, Beaujolais Slay, a cool, deep pink in a Matte finish, and Igloo’d To You, an icy purple in a Frost finish.

MAC Cosmetics Fireworked Like A Charm Lipstick Kit $30 Buy Now

8. MAC Cosmetics Boom Boom Wow Mini Advent Calendar

A gift that keeps on giving, the Boom Boom Wow Mini Advent Calendar commences the countdown to the holidays in style and is stocked with miniature versions of 12 of the brand’s best-sellers. Valued at $163, the advent calendar features everything from MAC’s Lipstick and Lipglass to its Eyeshadow singles and Strobe Cream.

MAC Cosmetics Boom Boom Wow Mini Advent Calendar $99 Buy Now

9. MAC Cosmetics Frosted Firework Lipstick

Available in five jolly shades and a variety of Matte, Lustre and Frost finishes, celebrate the holidays with MAC’s fan-favorite lipstick, which is packaged in a festively-chic flare-embossed, frosted-pink bullet.

MAC Cosmetics Frosted Fireworked Lipstick $20 Buy Now

10. MAC Cosmetics Frosted Firework Lipglass

The same high-gloss, glass-like finish you know and love, now available in four festive holiday-inspired shades and a luxe, frosty tube.

MAC Cosmetics Frosted Fireworked Lipglass $19 Buy Now

11. MAC Cosmetics Frosted Firework Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadow

It’s not a MAC Cosmetics holiday collection without its Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadow singles. Available in four holiday-exclusive shades, this lightweight formula offers a highly-pigmented color payoff and helps you get into the spirit with its shimmer-metallic finish.

MAC Cosmetics Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadow $21 Buy Now

12. MAC Cosmetics Frosted Firework Dual Powerpoint Eye Pencil

Designed to deliver ice queen-approved eye looks with its holiday-exclusive shades and varying pearlescent and metallic finishes, the Frosted Firework Dual Powerpoint offers waterproof, long-lasting wear that effortlessly glides across the lid for expert-level liner application.

MAC Cosmetics Frosted Firework Dual Powerpoint Eye Pencil $20 Buy Now