Taylor Swift’s Favorite Mac Cosmetics Ruby Woo Lipstick Is On Sale for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Mac Cosmetics Ruby Woo lipstick is as legendary as one of the lipstick’s most loyal fans: Taylor Swift. Since launching in 1999, the vibrant blue-red lip color has become one of the bestselling lipsticks in the world, thanks to its statement-making stop-sign red tone and intense color payoff. It’s earned holy-grail status in the realm of red lipsticks for its flattering cool undertones and its long-lasting formula that makes a statement on anyone who wears it. The lipstick has made cameos on the lips of numerous A-listers (think Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, and Janet Jackson). But Swift is one of the most dedicated Ruby Woo devotees: She’s said to keep the lipstick backstage for on-tour touch-ups.

Right now, Ruby Woo is included in many Black Friday beauty deals: You can shop the lipstick for up to 40% off on Mac.com (with free shipping on orders over $35) and nearly 30% off at Nordstrom. If you’re interested in sampling Ruby Woo before you commit to a full size, look no further than Saks Fifth Avenue — the mini size is currently 15% off. Beauty gifts can be tricky to shop for, but an amazing lipstick is a winning choice; they make foolproof stocking stuffers, gifts for women, and presents for girlfriends. Another reason to buy Ruby Woo right now: The vibrant red is fitting for holiday parties and New Year’s Eve celebrations. A bold red lip will have you merry and bright no matter if you’re wearing it with a cute dress for work or a chunky sweater and leather pants. So turn on Midnights, swipe on a cat-eye, and stock up on one of Swift’s favorite shades for a discounted price while you can.

More Popular Mac Lipsticks on Sale for Cyber Monday