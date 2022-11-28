×
Taylor Swift’s Favorite Mac Cosmetics Ruby Woo Lipstick Is On Sale for Cyber Monday

Shop the iconic red lipstick for up to 40% off right now.

Mac Cosmetics Ruby Woo lipstick that is on sale for Cyber Monday
Courtesy of Mac Cosmetics

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Mac Cosmetics Ruby Woo lipstick is as legendary as one of the lipstick’s most loyal fans: Taylor Swift. Since launching in 1999, the vibrant blue-red lip color has become one of the bestselling lipsticks in the world, thanks to its statement-making stop-sign red tone and intense color payoff. It’s earned holy-grail status in the realm of red lipsticks for its flattering cool undertones and its long-lasting formula that makes a statement on anyone who wears it. The lipstick has made cameos on the lips of numerous A-listers (think Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, and Janet Jackson). But Swift is one of the most dedicated Ruby Woo devotees: She’s said to keep the lipstick backstage for on-tour touch-ups.

Right now, Ruby Woo is included in many Black Friday beauty deals: You can shop the lipstick for up to 40% off on Mac.com (with free shipping on orders over $35) and nearly 30% off at Nordstrom. If you’re interested in sampling Ruby Woo before you commit to a full size, look no further than Saks Fifth Avenue — the mini size is currently 15% off. Beauty gifts can be tricky to shop for, but an amazing lipstick is a winning choice; they make foolproof stocking stuffers, gifts for women, and presents for girlfriends. Another reason to buy Ruby Woo right now: The vibrant red is fitting for holiday parties and New Year’s Eve celebrations. A bold red lip will have you merry and bright no matter if you’re wearing it with a cute dress for work or a chunky sweater and leather pants. So turn on Midnights, swipe on a cat-eye, and stock up on one of Swift’s favorite shades for a discounted price while you can.

Mac Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

lipstick

Courtesy of Mac Cosmetics

Mac Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo at Nordstrom $21  $15 Buy Now

Mac Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo at Mac Cosmetics $21  $12.60 Buy Now

Mac Cosmetics Mini Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo at Saks Fifth Avenue $14  $11.90 Buy Now

More Popular Mac Lipsticks on Sale for Cyber Monday

Mac Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Chili

Fitting for fall and winter, Mac Cosmetics lipstick in shade Chili is a gorgeous warm brick red. It’s been particularly popular this year; it’s a smidge subtler than a true red, so you can easily wear it at the office or out to dinner.

lipstick

Courtesy of Mac Cosmetics

Mac Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Chili at Mac Cosmetics $21  $12.60 Buy Now

Mac Cosmetics Mini Lipstick in Chili at Saks Fifth Avenue $14  $11.90 Buy Now

Mac Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Russian Red

Red lipsticks with cool (i.e., blue) undertones have a way of making your teeth look bright white. Mac Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Russian Red is the brand’s most intense and popular cool red — Madonna sported it during her Blond Ambition World Tour in the early ’90s.

lipstick

Courtesy of Mac Cosmetics

Mac Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Russian Red at Mac Cosmetics $21  $12.60 Buy Now

Mac Cosmetics Mini Lipstick in Russian Red at Saks Fifth Avenue $14  $11.90 Buy Now

Mac Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy

If a neutral lip is more your speed, Mac Cosmetics Lipstick in Velvet Teddy will become a VIP in your makeup bag. The pinky beige shade counts Kylie Jenner as a fan, and it flatters almost every smile, no matter your skin tone.

lipstick

Courtesy of Mac Cosmetics

Mac Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy at Mac Cosmetics $21  $12.60 Buy Now

Mac Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy at Nordstrom $21  $15 Buy Now

Mac Cosmetics Satin Lipstick in Paramount

We all know that Jennifer Aniston has been setting style trends since the ’90s. While her signature Rachel haircut swept salons during the Friends era, her muddy red lip color also made a statement. Aniston wore Mac Cosmetics’ Paramount lipstick throughout the hit series.

lipstick

Courtesy of Mac Cosmetics

Mac Cosmetics Satin Lipstick in Paramount at Saks Fifth Avenue $21  $15 Buy Now

Mac Cosmetics Satin Lipstick in Paramount at Mac Cosmetics $21  $12.60 Buy Now

