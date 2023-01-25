Macrene Actives Launched a New Collection of Body Care Products to Save Your Skin This Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The latest iteration of body care products are far from boring, and they do so much more than moisturize your skin. Macrene Actives’ just-launched Skyros body care line is pure proof: The dermatologist-backed body lotion and body cream treat your limbs and torso to a bevy of brightening, firming, and smoothing ingredients. If you’re looking to give your skin a glow-up ahead of spring and summer, these launches could be your secret weapon.

The powerhouse behind Macrene Actives, Dr. Macrene Alexiades, is an established New York City dermatologist with three Harvard degrees, a roster of elite clientele, and a knack for concocting transformative skin care formulas using plant-based ingredients. Dr. Alexiades goes the extra mile to ensure her line’s products deliver on their claims — as a contributor to numerous peer-reviewed publications, you can trust what her products promise.

Since launching in 2009, Macrene Actives (previously 37 Actives) has set a high standard for clean beauty, employing ethically sourced, USDA organic-certified ingredients and plastic-free packaging. The line launched with face cream, then expanded to offer the likes of cleanser, tinted moisturizer, and eye cream (read our review of Macrene Actives’ eye cream here). Each product quickly gained cult-favorite status among eco-minded beauty lovers; the line’s popularity even earned it a spot in Moda Operandi’s debut beauty lineup. You can also shop the skin care offerings at Neiman Marcus and MacreneActives.com.

Notable ingredients in Macrene Actives products include mushroom extract, olive oil-derivatives, and coffee seed extracts, many of which are harvested on Dr. Alexiades’ 14-acre farm in Rhinebeck, New York. Both of Macrene Actives’ new Skyros body care products contain those firming, hydrating, and brightening ingredients with the addition of rejuvenating Greek medicinal botanicals like lemon balm, olive leaf, and verbena — a nod to Dr. Alexiades’ Greek heritage. Apply the lotion or cream regularly, and you can expect fewer fine lines and dry patches, with a major boost in skin elasticity. The High Performance Body Lotion packages the ingredients in a lightweight formula that’s fit for summer; the High Performance Body Cream is denser and designed for dry skin. No matter which one you choose, your body will get the royal treatment it deserves.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin — Macrene Actives’ products do just that.