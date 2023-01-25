×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

Macrene Actives Launched a New Collection of Body Care Products to Save Your Skin This Winter

The dermatologist-backed luxury line is about to redefine your body care routine with their Skyros collection.

Macrene Actives Skyros Body Care Line
Courtesy of Macrene Actives

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The latest iteration of body care products are far from boring, and they do so much more than moisturize your skin. Macrene Actives’ just-launched Skyros body care line is pure proof: The dermatologist-backed body lotion and body cream treat your limbs and torso to a bevy of brightening, firming, and smoothing ingredients. If you’re looking to give your skin a glow-up ahead of spring and summer, these launches could be your secret weapon.

The powerhouse behind Macrene Actives, Dr. Macrene Alexiades, is an established New York City dermatologist with three Harvard degrees, a roster of elite clientele, and a knack for concocting transformative skin care formulas using plant-based ingredients. Dr. Alexiades goes the extra mile to ensure her line’s products deliver on their claims — as a contributor to numerous peer-reviewed publications, you can trust what her products promise.

Related Galleries

Since launching in 2009, Macrene Actives (previously 37 Actives) has set a high standard for clean beauty, employing ethically sourced, USDA organic-certified ingredients and plastic-free packaging. The line launched with face cream, then expanded to offer the likes of cleanser, tinted moisturizer, and eye cream (read our review of Macrene Actives’ eye cream here). Each product quickly gained cult-favorite status among eco-minded beauty lovers; the line’s popularity even earned it a spot in Moda Operandi’s debut beauty lineup. You can also shop the skin care offerings at Neiman Marcus and MacreneActives.com.

Notable ingredients in Macrene Actives products include mushroom extract, olive oil-derivatives, and coffee seed extracts, many of which are harvested on Dr. Alexiades’ 14-acre farm in Rhinebeck, New York. Both of Macrene Actives’ new Skyros body care products contain those firming, hydrating, and brightening ingredients with the addition of rejuvenating Greek medicinal botanicals like lemon balm, olive leaf, and verbena — a nod to Dr. Alexiades’ Greek heritage. Apply the lotion or cream regularly, and you can expect fewer fine lines and dry patches, with a major boost in skin elasticity. The High Performance Body Lotion packages the ingredients in a lightweight formula that’s fit for summer; the High Performance Body Cream is denser and designed for dry skin. No matter which one you choose, your body will get the royal treatment it deserves.

Sign up for WWD’S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related stories:
The Best Natural Body Lotions
The Best Body Butters
The Best Body Scrubs
The Best Body Brushes

Macrene Actives Skyros High Performance Body Lotion

Macrene Actives Skyros High Performance Body Lotion
Courtesy of Macrene Actives

Macrene Actives Skyros High Performance Body Lotion $95 Buy Now AT NEIMAN MARCUS

Macrene Actives Skyros High Performance Body Lotion $95 Buy Now AT MACRENE ACTIVES

Macrene Actives Skyros High Performance Body Cream

Macrene Actives Skyros High Performance Body Cream
Courtesy of Macrene Actives

Macrene Actives Skyros High Performance Body Cream $125 Buy Now AT NEIMAN MARCUS

Macrene Actives Skyros High Performance Body Cream $125 Buy Now AT MACRENE ACTIVES

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin — Macrene Actives’ products do just that.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Hot Summer Bags

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Macrene Actives Launched a New Skyros Collection of Body Care Products

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad