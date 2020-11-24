With Black Friday only days away, beauty lovers have already begun flocking to Macy’s for its blockbuster beauty deals. This year, more than 1,000 products will be featured in the retailer’s 2020 Black Friday sale, including picks spanning across its makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance products for women and men.
When will Macy’s Black Friday 2020 start?
In the true spirit of the holidays, Macy’s has kicked off its deals and savings days before Black Friday, Nov. 27. The department store started its sale on Nov. 16 and will run its Black Friday offerings throughout the month of November.
What are Macy’s Black Friday 2020 beauty deals?
Shoppers can enjoy to up to 50% off best-selling beauty brands including Clinique, Kiehl’s Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, Sutra Beauty, Smashbox, Tarte, Too Faced, Estée Lauder and more. Macy’s will also offer special discounts on standalone products and value gift sets, starting as low as $10. Macy’s is currently offering an extra 15% off regular-priced, sale and clearance cosmetics and fragrances when you use the promo code “FRIEND” at checkout at Macys.com. Get all of the details on the additional savings promo here.
If I buy online, is shipping free? What about returns?
Earlier this year, Macy’s announced that it will be offering free shipping on orders of $25 and higher, which will still be applicable during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Macy’s Rewards Program members are qualified for free shipping throughout the year as part of its exclusive perks. If you need to return an item, the department store’s longstanding 90-day return policy will be in place to accommodate Black Friday shoppers. Items vary, so make sure to read up on Macy’s shipping and return policies at Macys.com.
Below, find some of the best Macy’s Black Friday beauty deals that will make excellent gifts for everyone on your list.
Beautyblender 2-Pc. Sweet Surprise Gift Set
This limited-edition gift set contains an irresistible surprise inside of its mystery bag, which features two of Beautyblender’s four fan-favorite makeup sponges. In addition to being gifted a duo of Beautyblenders, your special someone will also get a mini Blendercleanser Solid Swirl to keep their sponge in pristine condition.
Estée Lauder Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Creme
Powered by the brand’s RevitaKey technology to revitalize the skin by penetrating deep into the cells, this anti-aging moisturizer harnesses the collagen-boosting properties of moringa extract to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles while delivering rich hydration that will keep your skin moisturized, firm and dewy throughout the day.
Clinique More Than Moisture Gift Set
Perfect for those with drier skin types or someone who is looking to build a hydrating skin care routine of their own, this skin-quenching gift set features the brand’s best-selling products to ensure that skin stays adequately hydrated without ever looking greasy. The four-piece bundle includes a full-sized version of the Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, plus mini versions of the Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment and Moisture Surge Eye 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate.
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette
Featuring 12 golden neutral and buildable shades in varying matte and shimmer finishes, this top-rated palette is equipped with classic golds, warm ambers and rich chocolate browns to ensure that you have all of the basics covered to create dimensional, high-impact, long-lasting eye looks.
Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Trio Set
Creating the perfect stocking stuffer gift idea for beauty lovers, the Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Set showcases the brand’s best-selling makeup primers, which target a variety of skincare concerns and will help take your glam to the next level. The trio includes the pore-blurring Original Photo Finish Primer, the hydration-boosting Photo Finish Primerizer and the radiance-inducing Photo Finish Vitamin Glow Primer.
Lancôme Bigger Bolder Lashes Set
It’s been said that eyes are the windows to the soul, and this four-piece gift set pampers them. The kit includes a full-sized and travel-sized version of its best-selling Monsieur Big Mascara, plus its Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Base and a heart-shaped keychain.
Sutra Beauty Blowout In A Box Set
You won’t be needing that trip to the hair salon anymore thanks to this convenient hair care gift set, which is stocked with everything you need to execute a salon-quality blowout at home. The six-piece set features the brand’s Professional Blowout Brush to get your strands dry and shiny, plus its Ceramic Flat Iron and Curling Wand for styling. It also includes its Hydro Line shampoo and conditioner duo and hair serum to ensure that your tresses are nourished, hydrated and frizz-free. This $350 value set is retailed at $150 and is currently 50% off.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit
Equipped with four metallic powder highlights to create that coveted lit-from-within glow every day of the year, each shade can be worn on its own as a highlight or worn on the cheeks for a defining contour look. The quad features Bronzed, an amber shade with a copper finish, Tourmaline, a warm taupe shade with a rose gold finish, Moonstone, a radiant quartz shade with a pearlescent finish, and Summer, a luminous champagne shade with a white gold finish.
MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour
Available in 10 lustrous shades that deliver a weightless kiss of color, this unique liquid lipstick leaves lips with a soft-matte finish that looks perfectly blurred. Unlike other matte formulas, Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor offers a mousse-like texture that coats the lips in a rich, moisturizing cushion that will prevent creasing and fade from occurring.
Tarte Tarteist Pro Palette