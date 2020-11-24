All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With Black Friday only days away, beauty lovers have already begun flocking to Macy’s for its blockbuster beauty deals. This year, more than 1,000 products will be featured in the retailer’s 2020 Black Friday sale, including picks spanning across its makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance products for women and men.

When will Macy’s Black Friday 2020 start?

In the true spirit of the holidays, Macy’s has kicked off its deals and savings days before Black Friday, Nov. 27. The department store started its sale on Nov. 16 and will run its Black Friday offerings throughout the month of November.

What are Macy’s Black Friday 2020 beauty deals?

Shoppers can enjoy to up to 50% off best-selling beauty brands including Clinique, Kiehl’s Urban Decay, IT Cosmetics, Sutra Beauty, Smashbox, Tarte, Too Faced, Estée Lauder and more. Macy’s will also offer special discounts on standalone products and value gift sets, starting as low as $10. Macy’s is currently offering an extra 15% off regular-priced, sale and clearance cosmetics and fragrances when you use the promo code “FRIEND” at checkout at Macys.com. Get all of the details on the additional savings promo here.

If I buy online, is shipping free? What about returns?

Earlier this year, Macy’s announced that it will be offering free shipping on orders of $25 and higher, which will still be applicable during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Macy’s Rewards Program members are qualified for free shipping throughout the year as part of its exclusive perks. If you need to return an item, the department store’s longstanding 90-day return policy will be in place to accommodate Black Friday shoppers. Items vary, so make sure to read up on Macy’s shipping and return policies at Macys.com.

View Gallery Related Gallery A Look Into Marine Serre’s Paris Studio

Below, find some of the best Macy’s Black Friday beauty deals that will make excellent gifts for everyone on your list.