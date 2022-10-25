This Popular Makeup Brush Set Is On Sale For Its Lowest Price Ever During Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone can use a new set of makeup brushes, whether you’re a beginner or a pro. Makeup brushes are an essential part of any makeup routine, as each brush plays a definitive role to deliver a flawless finish. While good makeup brushes can be hard to come by, today’s your lucky day because BS-MALL’s Brush Set is on sale for $9.99 — its best price ever — during Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul.

This set isn’t any old brush collection; it includes all the best makeup brushes you can buy on Amazon and is on sale at its lowest price, according to camelcamelcamel.com. Additionally, it’s on Amazon’s “Most Wished For” list, making it a great holiday gift for women who love beauty gifts.

The 14-piece brush set features everything from a blending brush, eyebrow brush, and eyeshadow brushes to a tapered bronzer brush and flat angled blush brush for those looking for a complete, everyday makeup brush set or for beginners wanting to learn all the little brush functions without spending a fortune to play around with techniques. The brushes come in various shapes suitable for contouring and highlighting every face shape and range from 6 inches to 6.8 inches to fit comfortably in your hand and your makeup bag. The bristles are vegan, cruelty-free, and soft for a smooth application but firm enough not to leave streaks.

“In my 30s, I decided I should learn more about makeup than just a touch of blush, BB cream, and eyeliner on rare occasions. I still don’t wear makeup often, so I didn’t want to spend a fortune on quality brushes. These have been great for me over the last six months or so. (I forget exactly when I ordered them). They come with a photo reference of what each brush is designed to do, which is great for me. So if you’re a makeup newbie or an occasional makeup wearer who wants a good set of brushes, these are for you,” one happy Amazon customer says.

Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is a two-week-long event, ending on November 6, where you can stock up on all your favorite products and score insane deals from popular brands like CoverGirl, Revlon, Olaplex, and more. The second-annual event is a way to shop early, shop smart, and prioritize your self-care during the holiday madness. So if you’re looking to get your hands on an Amazon top-trending product, like BS-MALL’s Brush Set, we recommend you act fast and sign up for a free, 30-day trial of Prime to get it delivered to your door ASAP.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.