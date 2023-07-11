Maybelline’s TikTok-Famous Instant Age Rewind Perfector 4-In-1 Glow Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect concealer that will provide coverage without caking, TikTok has once again come to the rescue with a recommendation for Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Instant Perfector 4-In-1 Glow. Courtesy of Amazon Prime Day, it’s more than 20 percent off, which is its lowest price ever on Amazon.

With more than 56 million TikTok views, this product has definitely made a name for itself. It’s an ideal option for summer as it’s a multitasker, meaning you won’t have to worry about sweating through layers of skin care products and makeup. The product acts like a makeup primer, concealer, highlighter, and BB cream all in one.

One TikTok reviewer used it as an alternative for the iconic Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, which adds luminosity to the skin for last-all-day radiance. Of course, the Charlotte Tilbury version costs nearly $50, so the reviewer was skeptical that a product under $15 could fill its shoes. She tested the product by putting it on one side of her face, while the Charlotte Tilbury option was on the other. Not only did she find that they had similar consistencies, she was completely astonished by the overall results. “It blends in like a dream,” she exclaims. “It looks exactly the same, it feels the same, and it has the same glowy shift.”

The “glowy shift” she’s referring to is due to the product’s color-shifting shade range that adjusts to individual skin tones. It comes in eight different colors, all of which adjust to the skin to leave it looking supple and luminous. It also has a sponge tip makeup applicator that makes it easy to apply and blend out; no makeup brushes required.

This is isn’t the first Maybelline face product to reach cult status. Their Age Rewind Concealer has also made waves as a high-coverage option that’s buildable and lightweight on the skin. The Age Rewind Instant Perfector 4-In-1 Glow enhances that product with lightweight coverage that can be applied all over the face. It can also be layered under foundation, or used after foundation as a highlighter on the tops of the cheeks.

Add it to your cart now, as Amazon Prime Day deals never last very long — especially when they’re this good.

