This TikTok-Famous Maybelline Pink Concealer With Over 100,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews Is on Sale Today

If there’s one thing that keeps us on our toes, it’s the beauty trends of TikTok. Skin care and beauty lovers are constantly discovering and sharing the greatest products. The latest viral one? Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer, which is on sale for 20 percent off today on Amazon.

On days when coffee and a cold plunge just aren’t enough to keep you looking awake, alert, and healthy, reach for this hydrating concealer. While it comes in over ten hues, the pink, brightening shade, also known as number 160, is the one TikTok can’t get enough of. Not only does the mention of the concealer have over 44.9 million views on the platform, but it also has more than 118,000 five-star Amazon reviews and 10,875 five-star Ulta reviews.

“It’s giving bright. It’s giving pink,” said one TikToker, while another one said, “As a brown girl, I would never usually reach for a pink concealer, but it actually does wonders for my winter shade.”

Maybelline’s pink Instant Age Rewind Eraser is infused with Haloxyl to help reduce undereye puffiness and has up to 12 hours of moisturizing wear for all skin types. It also provides crease-resistant coverage and consists of a sponge tip applicator which allows for seamless and convenient application.

What makes Maybelline’s pink concealer so effective is the fact that it acts as a color-correcting concealer. Unlike traditional concealers that cover imperfections with shades that match one’s skin tone, this pink color-correcting concealer covers blemishes by canceling out unwanted tones, especially cool ones. Thus, these pink correctors tend to be lighter than the skin tone and can give a whitening effect if worn over foundation. So, make sure you follow celebrity makeup artist Mary Philips’ viral makeup technique, which tells you to apply your concealer or color corrector before your tried-and-true foundation in order to achieve that ultra-natural, lit-from-within effect.

Keep scrolling to see what the hype is all about, and shop this pink concealer for as little as $8.80.

