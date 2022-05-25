The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day is one of our favorite holidays of the entire year. And really, what’s not to like? We get a day off of work, it’s reliably warmer than it was weeks prior and most of all, it’s the unofficial start to summer. Although this year, Memorial Day is coming at us later than usual, landing on May 30, but we’re just as happy as ever to celebrate it, and not just because it means that summer has arrived, but also because it’s historically an amazing time to go shopping.

Memorial Day sales pop up across nearly every category, including beauty, fashion and especially summer clothes, and so many brands and retailers offer serious savings. Discounts can begin as early as the beginning of May, but most begin right around now — the week before Memorial Day — and traditionally extend through the holiday weekend, ending on Tuesday (when we’re all back at work).

And as Memorial Day weekend approaches, May 28 through May 30, we’re already starting to see stellar early sales and price drops across our favorite beauty retailers, especially SkinStore and Dermstore, with Sephora launching their Memorial Day sale a few days later, on May 27th.

And while Nordstrom hasn’t announced an official sale, we couldn’t help but notice a bulked up sale section on their website with seriously slashed prices up to 50% off of a range of hair, skin and color brands like Clinique, Bobbi Brown, MAC, Urban Decay, NuFace, T3, and Nest New York.

We also included a roundup of all the best Memorial Day sales with the top deals to shop now.

What Type of Beauty Products Should We Expect to See on Sale?

In a word: everything. And truly, there is no better time than right now for a summertime overhaul. Whether you’re tossing your winter mascara for a humidity-approved waterproof option, adding bronzer to your routine, swapping your heavy serum for a lightweight formula, or hunting for the best facial sunscreen or tinted moisturizers with SPF, you’ll be able to find the best of the very best — and at a price that will knock your socks off.

Currently, only SkinStore and Dermstore have released their specific Memorial Day 2022 promotions. SkinStore is offering up to 50% off nearly their entire inventory, plus you’ll get an additional 5% discount and a 16-piece beauty bag worth $174 if you use the code MD5 at checkout. SkinStore’s sale runs through May 31st. Meanwhile, you’ll snag 20% off Dermstore’s top brands and products with the code SUN through June 1st. And although Sephora hasn’t officially launched their Memorial Day sale yet — it starts on May 27 — they are offering up to 50% off of select products and brands for the entire weekend. And unlike their other sales, it’s totally uncomplicated, just go to their sale section and shop away.

Better hustle, these products are sure to sell out faster than you can say “PTO!”

SkinStore

As one of our go-to beauty retailers, we aren’t surprised that SkinStore has some of the best Memorial Day beauty deals around. The retailer debuted a massive sale for Memorial Day 2022, and it’s brimming with hundreds of skin-, hair-, nail-, and body-care products, not to mention an incredible selection of makeup, tools, devices and other accessories. You’ll find classic products as well as buzzy, trendy goods you may have been wanting to try. But now, you can shop to your heart’s content with up to 50% off select brands across every single one of these beauty categories. We know it can be overwhelming, so we gave the site a good, hard look to find all the best steals. Below, find our curated list of the best of the very best across every major category and brand.

MZ Skin LED 2.0 LightMax Supercharged LED Mask

Our love for LED masks is well documented, and this MZ Skin option is one of our all-time favorite medical-grade, FDA-cleared device to promote total skin rejuvenation.

MZ Skin LED 2.0 LightMax Supercharged LED Mask $818 $695 Buy Now

Philip B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo

One of my favorite shampoos of all time, Philip B’s Peppermint Avocado Shampoo leaves a tingling sensation, an intoxicating scent and cleaner-than-clean hair.

Philip B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo $36 $27 Buy Now

Kevyn Aucoin The Neo-Blush

One of the OG makeup artists of the ’90s, Kevyn Aucoin was responsible for the natural, sculpted look, and is known as one of the greatest MUAs of the century. His Neo Blush in Rose Cliff is a rainbow of three pinks to contour and illuminate the cheekbone.

Kevyn Aucoin The Neo-Blush $38 $22 Buy Now

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks

Fake your way to a full night’s rest by slapping on a set of these foil eye masks by Wander Beauty to visibly brighten, hydrate and minimize the look of dark circles.

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks $26 $19 Buy Now

Nuface Fix Smooth and Tighten Gift Set

Save more than $40 dollars with this Nuface steal to microcurrent your way to fewer fine lines and wrinkles.

Nuface Fix Smooth and Tighten Gift Set $139 $97 Buy Now

SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 32 Tinted

You can never have enough medical-grade sunscreen, especially when it comes with a SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Cream free gift.

SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 32 Tinted $40 $36 Buy Now

BeautyStat Cosmetics BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner

You know a formula is highly active and safe when it’s formulated by a highly respected cosmetic chemist and Estée Lauder veteran, Ron Robinson. You’ll save 15% on BeautyStat, one of the best vitamin C and dark spot correcting serums around that will make your skin smoother and more radiant — stat.

BeautyStat Cosmetics BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner $120 $102 Buy Now

Dermstore

With these steep discounts on top-shelf beauty brands, you can kick your summer routine into high gear. Here are our favorite, can’t-be-missed steals.

Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF 30

The more sunscreen, the better, in our opinion, and this broad-spectrum physical sunscreen is great for any skin type or tone, and especially for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF 30 $45 $36 Buy Now

Kate Somerville UncompliKated Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray SPF 50

If you’re the type who still loves to wear a full face of makeup in the summer and hates the goopy feel of creamy sunscreen, this setting spray by Kate Somerville is the perfect option to masterfully set your makeup and protect your skin, so you don’t have to sacrifice one for the other.

Kate Somerville UncompliKated Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray SPF 50 $44 $35 Buy Now

Philip B Russian Amber Imperial Dry Shampoo

Snag this never-on-sale dry shampoo by Philip B — and one of my personal favorites of all-time — for its clarifying properties, completely intoxicating scent, and 20% off price tag.

Philip B Russian Amber Imperial Dry Shampoo $52 $41 Buy Now

Rms Beauty “Un” Coverup

Another one of our summertime favorites, this concealer is lightweight enough to feel breathable and airy and covers enough to not let a blemish stop you from enjoying your day.

Rms Beauty “Un” Coverup $36 $28 Buy Now

Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter

We all want a lit-from-within glow, and Ilia’s masterpiece feels like a hydrating serum and melts into skin to offer a natural, dewy finish on your cheekbones, eyelids, décolleté or down your shins.

Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter $42 $33 Buy Now

Dhc Deep Cleansing Oil

A double-cleanse is a summer must, starting with an oil pre-cleanse, like Dhc’s classic formula that gently breaks through oil and grease to remove impurities while providing a clean canvas for your second cleanse to deeply penetrate the dermis.

Dhc Deep Cleansing Oil $21 $16 Buy Now

Sephora

No Memorial Day sale would be complete without a huge offering from Sephora — especially if you love paying half price for your go-to beauty products. You can shop deals up to 50% off for the entire holiday weekend. And even better, there’s no minimum order for free shipping: just use the code FREESHIP at checkout. And unlike their Beauty Insider sale, there aren’t tiers or special codes to unlock the sale, just go straight to the sale section, and you’ll find way more than just makeup. Stock up on hair tools, candles, makeup bags, and plenty of other accessories, in addition to the skin-, hair-, and body care products. Here are the deals you cannot miss.

Ouai Melrose Place Candle

Squarely in the floral scent family, this Ouai candle is filled with key notes of pink peppercorn, musk and rose damas, balanced with earthy bergamot and cedarwood, It’s so delicious you’ll want to burn it long past its 55 hours of estimated burn time.

Ouai Melrose Place Candle $44 $22 Buy Now

Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set

Why pick just one product, when you can walk away with an entire set of coveted beauties to sample? We haven’t seen a six-piece sampler set this phenomenal for a long time — it’s cross-category, so you’ll truly get a bit of everything, from skin care from Dr. Barbara Sturm, lipstick from Armani Beauty and haircare from Shu Uemura.

Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set $65 $32 Buy Now

Beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation

Catch it while you can, this bestselling liquid foundation comes in 33 colors and delivers a full-coverage, buildable and natural matte finish.

Beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation $40 $20 Buy Now

T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Clip Curling Iron Set

If beach waves are your thing, T3’s Trio set will change your life. It comes with three ceramic barrels in 1”, 1.25” and .75” sizes that you can easily pop on and off the pretty white and gold handle to give you mega shiny, frizz-free curls.

T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Clip Curling Iron Set $335 $285 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Bomb Posse Mega Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette

Filled with 12 gorgeous, smooth shades suitable for a range of skin tones, this Fenty palette offers everything from a subtle, everyday matte eyeshadow to a weekend shimmer to a glammed up night out metallic finish. Bonus: these formulas are also crease-resistant.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Bomb Posse Mega Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette $48 $33 Buy Now

Nordstrom

We love a Nordstrom beauty sale — their discounts are steep, their variety is sprawling and their return policy is generous (just in case). While they aren’t having an official Memorial Day blowout sale, there are some best-selling beauty products — especially candles and home fragrance — that are generously discounted and shouldn’t be missed.

Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set

Take advantage of this 30% off discount and get two mini Better Than Sex mascaras — a longtime best-seller!

Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set $23 $16 Buy Now

Irene Forte Almond Cleansing Milk

Ideal for sensitive skin, this creamy, hydrating cleanser from luxury skin care brand Irene Forte is tough on dirt and oil, but feels soft on your skin.

Irene Forte Almond Cleansing Milk $89 $53 Buy Now

MAC Cosmetics Ruby’s Crew Love Me Liquid Lipstick in Yeah I’m Fancy

The search ends here for the perfect summer lippie hue. MAC’s coral-fire engine red hybrid is infused with nourishing argan oil and shea butter so it won’t dry it out your lips, and the versatile shade works for a variety of skin tones.

MAC Cosmetics Ruby’s Crew Love Me Liquid Lipstick in Yeah I’m Fancy $25 $15 Buy Now

Atelier Cologne Paris Vanille Tribeca Candle

Although it may seem a heavy, unlikely scent for summer, Atelier Cologne nails the woody but fresh aroma for a surprisingly delicious summer scent.

Atelier Cologne Paris Vanille Tribeca Candle $65 $36 Buy Now

Other Notable Beauty Sales to Keep Your Eye On