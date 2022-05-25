The Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Memorial Day is one of our favorite holidays of the entire year. And really, what’s not to like? We get a day off of work, it’s reliably warmer than it was weeks prior and most of all, it’s the unofficial start to summer. Although this year, Memorial Day is coming at us later than usual, landing on May 30, but we’re just as happy as ever to celebrate it, and not just because it means that summer has arrived, but also because it’s historically an amazing time to go shopping.
Memorial Day sales pop up across nearly every category, including beauty, fashion and especially summer clothes, and so many brands and retailers offer serious savings. Discounts can begin as early as the beginning of May, but most begin right around now — the week before Memorial Day — and traditionally extend through the holiday weekend, ending on Tuesday (when we’re all back at work).
And as Memorial Day weekend approaches, May 28 through May 30, we’re already starting to see stellar early sales and price drops across our favorite beauty retailers, especially SkinStore and Dermstore, with Sephora launching their Memorial Day sale a few days later, on May 27th.
And while Nordstrom hasn’t announced an official sale, we couldn’t help but notice a bulked up sale section on their website with seriously slashed prices up to 50% off of a range of hair, skin and color brands like Clinique, Bobbi Brown, MAC, Urban Decay, NuFace, T3, and Nest New York.
We also included a roundup of all the best Memorial Day sales with the top deals to shop now.
What Type of Beauty Products Should We Expect to See on Sale?
In a word: everything. And truly, there is no better time than right now for a summertime overhaul. Whether you’re tossing your winter mascara for a humidity-approved waterproof option, adding bronzer to your routine, swapping your heavy serum for a lightweight formula, or hunting for the best facial sunscreen or tinted moisturizers with SPF, you’ll be able to find the best of the very best — and at a price that will knock your socks off.
Currently, only SkinStore and Dermstore have released their specific Memorial Day 2022 promotions. SkinStore is offering up to 50% off nearly their entire inventory, plus you’ll get an additional 5% discount and a 16-piece beauty bag worth $174 if you use the code MD5 at checkout. SkinStore’s sale runs through May 31st. Meanwhile, you’ll snag 20% off Dermstore’s top brands and products with the code SUN through June 1st. And although Sephora hasn’t officially launched their Memorial Day sale yet — it starts on May 27 — they are offering up to 50% off of select products and brands for the entire weekend. And unlike their other sales, it’s totally uncomplicated, just go to their sale section and shop away.
Better hustle, these products are sure to sell out faster than you can say “PTO!”
SkinStore
As one of our go-to beauty retailers, we aren’t surprised that SkinStore has some of the best Memorial Day beauty deals around. The retailer debuted a massive sale for Memorial Day 2022, and it’s brimming with hundreds of skin-, hair-, nail-, and body-care products, not to mention an incredible selection of makeup, tools, devices and other accessories. You’ll find classic products as well as buzzy, trendy goods you may have been wanting to try. But now, you can shop to your heart’s content with up to 50% off select brands across every single one of these beauty categories. We know it can be overwhelming, so we gave the site a good, hard look to find all the best steals. Below, find our curated list of the best of the very best across every major category and brand.
MZ Skin LED 2.0 LightMax Supercharged LED Mask
Our love for LED masks is well documented, and this MZ Skin option is one of our all-time favorite medical-grade, FDA-cleared device to promote total skin rejuvenation.
Philip B Peppermint Avocado Shampoo
One of my favorite shampoos of all time, Philip B’s Peppermint Avocado Shampoo leaves a tingling sensation, an intoxicating scent and cleaner-than-clean hair.
Kevyn Aucoin The Neo-Blush
One of the OG makeup artists of the ’90s, Kevyn Aucoin was responsible for the natural, sculpted look, and is known as one of the greatest MUAs of the century. His Neo Blush in Rose Cliff is a rainbow of three pinks to contour and illuminate the cheekbone.
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks
Fake your way to a full night’s rest by slapping on a set of these foil eye masks by Wander Beauty to visibly brighten, hydrate and minimize the look of dark circles.
Nuface Fix Smooth and Tighten Gift Set
Save more than $40 dollars with this Nuface steal to microcurrent your way to fewer fine lines and wrinkles.
SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 32 Tinted
You can never have enough medical-grade sunscreen, especially when it comes with a SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Cream free gift.
BeautyStat Cosmetics BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner
You know a formula is highly active and safe when it’s formulated by a highly respected cosmetic chemist and Estée Lauder veteran, Ron Robinson. You’ll save 15% on BeautyStat, one of the best vitamin C and dark spot correcting serums around that will make your skin smoother and more radiant — stat.
Dermstore
With these steep discounts on top-shelf beauty brands, you can kick your summer routine into high gear. Here are our favorite, can’t-be-missed steals.
Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF 30
The more sunscreen, the better, in our opinion, and this broad-spectrum physical sunscreen is great for any skin type or tone, and especially for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.
Kate Somerville UncompliKated Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray SPF 50
If you’re the type who still loves to wear a full face of makeup in the summer and hates the goopy feel of creamy sunscreen, this setting spray by Kate Somerville is the perfect option to masterfully set your makeup and protect your skin, so you don’t have to sacrifice one for the other.
Philip B Russian Amber Imperial Dry Shampoo
Snag this never-on-sale dry shampoo by Philip B — and one of my personal favorites of all-time — for its clarifying properties, completely intoxicating scent, and 20% off price tag.
Rms Beauty “Un” Coverup
Another one of our summertime favorites, this concealer is lightweight enough to feel breathable and airy and covers enough to not let a blemish stop you from enjoying your day.
Ilia Liquid Light Serum Highlighter
We all want a lit-from-within glow, and Ilia’s masterpiece feels like a hydrating serum and melts into skin to offer a natural, dewy finish on your cheekbones, eyelids, décolleté or down your shins.
Dhc Deep Cleansing Oil
A double-cleanse is a summer must, starting with an oil pre-cleanse, like Dhc’s classic formula that gently breaks through oil and grease to remove impurities while providing a clean canvas for your second cleanse to deeply penetrate the dermis.
Sephora
No Memorial Day sale would be complete without a huge offering from Sephora — especially if you love paying half price for your go-to beauty products. You can shop deals up to 50% off for the entire holiday weekend. And even better, there’s no minimum order for free shipping: just use the code FREESHIP at checkout. And unlike their Beauty Insider sale, there aren’t tiers or special codes to unlock the sale, just go straight to the sale section, and you’ll find way more than just makeup. Stock up on hair tools, candles, makeup bags, and plenty of other accessories, in addition to the skin-, hair-, and body care products. Here are the deals you cannot miss.
Ouai Melrose Place Candle
Squarely in the floral scent family, this Ouai candle is filled with key notes of pink peppercorn, musk and rose damas, balanced with earthy bergamot and cedarwood, It’s so delicious you’ll want to burn it long past its 55 hours of estimated burn time.
Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set
Why pick just one product, when you can walk away with an entire set of coveted beauties to sample? We haven’t seen a six-piece sampler set this phenomenal for a long time — it’s cross-category, so you’ll truly get a bit of everything, from skin care from Dr. Barbara Sturm, lipstick from Armani Beauty and haircare from Shu Uemura.
Beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation
Catch it while you can, this bestselling liquid foundation comes in 33 colors and delivers a full-coverage, buildable and natural matte finish.
T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Clip Curling Iron Set
If beach waves are your thing, T3’s Trio set will change your life. It comes with three ceramic barrels in 1”, 1.25” and .75” sizes that you can easily pop on and off the pretty white and gold handle to give you mega shiny, frizz-free curls.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Bomb Posse Mega Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Filled with 12 gorgeous, smooth shades suitable for a range of skin tones, this Fenty palette offers everything from a subtle, everyday matte eyeshadow to a weekend shimmer to a glammed up night out metallic finish. Bonus: these formulas are also crease-resistant.
Nordstrom
We love a Nordstrom beauty sale — their discounts are steep, their variety is sprawling and their return policy is generous (just in case). While they aren’t having an official Memorial Day blowout sale, there are some best-selling beauty products — especially candles and home fragrance — that are generously discounted and shouldn’t be missed.
Too Faced Best in Lash Mini Mascara Set
Take advantage of this 30% off discount and get two mini Better Than Sex mascaras — a longtime best-seller!
Irene Forte Almond Cleansing Milk
Ideal for sensitive skin, this creamy, hydrating cleanser from luxury skin care brand Irene Forte is tough on dirt and oil, but feels soft on your skin.
MAC Cosmetics Ruby’s Crew Love Me Liquid Lipstick in Yeah I’m Fancy
The search ends here for the perfect summer lippie hue. MAC’s coral-fire engine red hybrid is infused with nourishing argan oil and shea butter so it won’t dry it out your lips, and the versatile shade works for a variety of skin tones.
Atelier Cologne Paris Vanille Tribeca Candle
Although it may seem a heavy, unlikely scent for summer, Atelier Cologne nails the woody but fresh aroma for a surprisingly delicious summer scent.
Other Notable Beauty Sales to Keep Your Eye On
- Soko Glam: From May 27 to June 1, take 30% off selected products.
- Ulta: Luxury hair products and tools are up to 50% off through May 28.
- Elemis: Through May 30, take 25% off your entire order with the code MEMORIAL25. Spend more than $125 and you’ll get a free four-piece travel gift set with purchase.
- One Ocean Beauty: Nab 30% on face and body products from May 25 to June 1 with the code SUMMER30.
- It Cosmetics: Between May 29 and May 31, the entire site will be 25% off, plus an extra 10% off sale items.
- Lancer Skincare: On Memorial Day — May 30 — take 25% off sitewide with the code FRIENDS25.
- Charlotte Tilbury: Take 15% off their build-your-own beauty kits from May 27 to May 30.
- Elizabeth Arden: From May 30 to June 6, shop their tiered sale with the code REFRESH. Save 15% on purchases of $50+, 20% on $75+, and 25% on orders of $100+.
- Peter Thomas Roth: Get up to 60% off their best-sellers through May 30 using the code MEMORIALDAY at checkout.
- ZitSticka: Get 20% off of everything with code SUMMER20 from now until May 31.
- Ouai: Take 20% off selected products on May 25 and 26 via their Friends + Family sale. Take 20% off selected items on Memorial Day, too.
- Fekkai: From May 25 to May 31, buy two full-size products and receive one bottle free.
- Kérastase: Spend $50 and you’ll receive up to three free gifts with purchase from May 27 to May 31.
- Bliss: From now until May 31, take 30% off selected skin- and body care staples with the code MYBLISS.
- Tan-Luxe: Save 50% on their best-selling Super Edit Kit through May 31.
- Tocca: From May 27 to May 30, fragrances are 20% off.
- Oui the People: Spend $100+ on May 27 with the code BIKINIMASK and you’ll get a free box + delivery.
- Vacation: 20% off sitewide from May 27 to May 30.
- Côte: 25% off sitewide on May 30.
- WTHN: Use code MDW15 for 15% off supplements from now until May 30, and for 15% on wellness tools from May 28 to May 30.
- Glow Recipe: From May 26 through May 30, everything (except for kits) is 15% off with the code GLOWFAM.