While booking a microdermabrasion appointment at your local spa may not be an option during the pandemic, investing in the best at-home microdermabrasion kits will allow you to achieve the same level of smoothness and rejuvenation safely in the comfort of your own home.

Featuring powerful microdermabrasion devices that boast innovation and efficiency with their professional-grade suction, these revolutionary beauty tools pull blood flow to the surface of the skin for increased circulation, which sloughs away dead skin cells and stimulates the body’s natural cell renewal process. Suitable for all skin types, this process not only results in visibly smoother skin, but also acts as an effective method for reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dullness, dark spots, unwanted texture and more while promoting healthier overall skin. These versatile devices are also highly sought after for their purifying benefits, making them excellent for combating blackheads, enlarged pores and other signs of decongestion.

The best at-home microdermabrasion kits also come stocked with various tools and attachments to ensure that your skin care needs are met, offering varying head attachments, exfoliation pads, cleansers and other essentials for performing a successful at-home microdermabrasion.

Below, find the best at-home microdermabrasion kits that will bring your favorite spa treatment home with you.

1. PMD Personal Microderm Classic

Combining the power of patented spinning disc technology with its perfectly calibrated vacuum suction, the PMD Personal Microderm Classic offers a powerful exfoliation treatment that removes dead skin cells. This, in turn, promotes visibly smoother and more radiant skin while also reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores.

PMD Personal Microderm Classic $159 Buy Now

2. Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit

Designed to deliver firmer and brighter skin, the Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit uses micro-vibrations to boost skin renewal and reveal healthier-looking skin over time. This top-rated kit includes a microdermabrasion device, 12 pre-dosed rejuvenating puffs that gently purify and exfoliate skin, one attachment head and two AA batteries.

Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit $20 Buy Now

3. Silk’n Prestige Bundle

Showcasing the rejuvenating power of the best-selling ReVit Prestige Microdermabrasion Device, which restores skin’s firmness, radiance and health in minutes, the Silk’n Prestige Bundle combines the brand’s best-selling exfoliators to promote healthier skin. The bundle includes one ReVit Prestige device and various face, body and massage attachments, plus the Silk’n Swirl dual-speed facial brush and the Pink Facial Cleanser.

Silk'n Prestige Bundle $137 Buy Now

4. Michael Todd Beauty Sonic Microdermabrasion Pore Extraction System

Crafted with MicroMist Technology for wet and dry usage, the Michael Todd Beauty Sonic Microdermabrasion Pore Extraction System includes three Diamond Treatment Heads of varying sizes and strengths to buff away dead skin cells. Offering three speed settings, an LCD screen and wet/dry functionality, this powerful device rejuvenates the skin for a convenient spa-like experience.

Michael Todd Beauty Sonic Microdermabrasion Pore Extraction System $99 Buy Now

5. Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine

Using the brand’s patented Diamond Safe 3-D suction technology to safely and effectively exfoliate your skin at home, the Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine successfully reduces the appearance of pores and other impurities to create brighter, smoother and more even skin. The set includes two of the brand’s Diamond Safe 3-D tips, a cleaning brush and 20 filter replacement packs.

Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine $200 Buy Now

6. Lancer Skincare Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device

Featuring diamond tip heads that are designed to exfoliate dead skin cells and suction them simultaneously, the Lancer Skincare Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device offers a powerful-yet-gentle exfoliation that can be customized with its three-speed settings. Users will notice improvement in their skin’s overall brightness, texture and tone, as well in the appearance of wrinkles, pores and other impurities. In addition to the Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device, you will also receive diamond tips for the face and body, 200 replacement filters, tweezers, an A/C plug and a travel pouch for added convenience.

Lancer Skincare Pro Polish Microdermabrasion Device $200 Buy Now

7. Trophy Skin MicrodermMD Microdermabrasion Machine

Designed to rejuvenate the face, under-eyes and body, the Trophy Skin MicrodermMD Microdermabrasion Machine is powered by eight levels of suction to deeply exfoliate and revitalize the skin. In addition to providing an effective treatment to fine lines and wrinkles, it also works to remove blackheads and other impurities from the skin.

Trophy Skin MicrodermMD Microdermabrasion Machine $300 Buy Now

8. Vanity Planet Full Vanity Bundle Gift Set

Created to purify, soothe and extract, the Vanity Planet Full Vanity Bundle Gift Set transforms skin starting at the deepest level to reverse the effects of decongestion, dullness, uneven tone and texture, and aging. Stocked with the brand’s five best-selling beauty devices, this value gift set improves radiance, plumps fine lines, exfoliates and cleanses skin using spa-grade technology. The set includes the Raedia Facial Cleansing Brush, the Aira Facial Steamer, the Exfora Microdermabrasion Wand, the Essia Face Lifting Wand and the Forever Young Hot & Cold Rejuvenating Wand.

Vanity Planety Full Vanity Bundle Gift Set $590 Buy Now

9. Dermaflash Luxe Dermaplaning Device Set

Instantly reveal smooth, radiant, younger-looking skin with the Dermaflash Luxe Dermaplaning Device Set. Featuring the DermaFlash Luxe Dermaplaning Device, which uses a proprietary Edge and a subtle sonic vibration to gently exfoliate skin, the set also includes the Preflash Cleanser, the Postflash Moisturizer and four single-use exfoliating edges.

Dermaflash Luxe Dermaplaning Device 7-Piece Set $199 Buy Now

10. Spa Sciences MIO Diamond Microdermabrasion & Pore Extraction Skin Resurfacing System

Offering professional skin rejuvenation results with its powerful suction, the Spa Sciences MIO Diamond Microdermabrasion & Pore Extraction Skin Resurfacing System promotes healthy cell renewal while also polishing roughness, dry spots and unwanted texture away for smoother skin. In addition to targeting congested areas, this affordable microdermabrasion tool also purifies the complexion and reduces the appearance of impurities, fine lines and more. Inside, you’ll find the Rechargeable MIO Microdermabrasion Tool, the Rejuvenating Diamond Tip, three Pore Extraction Tips, 20 single-use foam filters and a USB charging cord.

Spa Sciences MIO Diamond Microdermabrasion & Pore Extraction Skin Resurfacing System $29 Buy Now

11. Appolus Microdermabrasion Machine

Acting as an effective solution to the loss of firmness and elasticity in the skin, the Appolus Microdermabrasion Machine stimulates the production of collagen and elastin with its powerful suction. Additionally, it also performs swift blackhead removal and has even been found to fade acne scars, dark spots and other sources of discoloration over time as it smooths and brightens.

Appolus Microdermabrasion Machine $47 Buy Now