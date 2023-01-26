×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: De Vilmorin to Head 2023 Hyères Festival Fashion Jury

Save Big on At-Home Manicure Kits, Nail Polish Sets, and Nail Lamps at Amazon Right Now

The e-tailer is offering major markdowns on everything you need to do your nails at home.

Amazon Manicure Sale
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

A fresh manicure has a way of polishing your look, no matter if you opt for classic pale pinks, punchy reds, or moody black tones on your fingertips. With Amazon’s secret sale on at-home manicure essentials like nail lamps, nail polish gift sets, traditional polish, and genius polish remover kits, you can save more than 60% on tools to perfect your at-home manicure.

The best manicure kits save you time and money you’d otherwise spend at the salon, without compromising the quality of your manicure. Thanks to the rise of DIY manicures during the pandemic, you have more options than ever to polish up your nails from the comfort of your kitchen table. Go with a classic polish to give your nails a quick coat of color, or take your time with an Amazon gel polish set that will lend a longer-lasting, durable finish. Either way, Amazon sells hundreds of polishes and professional-level tools and accessories to make it easy. With some practice and patience, you can even perfect faux nails similar to the gel extensions you’d pay for at your favorite salon. (Just don’t forget to order a polish remover kit for when you’re ready to change from your winter nail color to a spring nail color.)

Related Galleries

We’ve compared prices and combed through reviews to find Amazon’s best deals on manicure tools. These options are standouts for their sky-high positive ratings — a few on our list have earned upwards of 30,000 five-star reviews — so you can rest assured that the tools will stand up to months of consistent use. Shop now to secure major savings and flawless fingertips.

Sign up for WWD’S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related Stories:
The Best Cuticle Oils
The Best Press-On Nails
The Best Nail Stickers
The Best Hand Creams
The Best Hand Cream Gift Sets

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Set

  • What’s included: Six gel nail polish colors
  • What reviewers say: “The colours are gorgeous, the sparkle is amazing, and it goes on so easily. I put it on bare nails and I could have gotten away with just one coat; the coverage is great”

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Set

Courtesy of Amazon

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Set $19.99  $9.99 Buy Now at amazon

Beetles 2-Piece Gel Top Coat and Base Coat

  • What’s included: One gel base coat and one gel top coat
  • What reviewers say: “Really beautiful shine and very easy to use. I love that neither base or top coat spread once on the nail. I’ve used others that will spread and run off the nail and glob on the nail bed or cuticle and this product did not.”

Beetles top and base coat

Courtesy of Amazon

Beetles 2-Piece Gel Top Coat and Base Coat $9.99  $5.59 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle

  • What’s included: One Essie nail polish
  • What reviewers say: “My new favorite shade — it’s also long lasting and does not chip.”

Essie Nail Polish

Courtesy of Amazon

Essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle $10  $6.49 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit With UV Light

  • What’s included: Seven gel nail polish colors, UV light, nail primer, top coat, base coat, and full set of manicure tools
  • What reviewers say: “I’ve been trying to be more budget conscious and decided $60 for a gel manicure twice a month just wasn’t worth it, so I got this kit. I found this kit to be really user friendly. It comes with everything you need to get started.”

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Set

Courtesy of Amazon

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit With UV Light $41.99  $31.29 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Sunuv Gel UV LED Nail Lamp

  • What’s included: One UV lamp with three timer settings
  • What reviewers say: “I’ve had this thing for years and it is amazing! I would pay just about anything for this and I can’t believe it’s so cheap. This is so easy to use, just plug it in and then press the timed button on top and it’s good to go.”

Sunuv LED Nail Lamp

Courtesy of Amazon

Sunuv Gel UV Nail Lamp $39.99  $26.39 Buy Now AT AMAZON

AzureBeauty 17-Piece Dip Powder Nail Kit

  • What’s included: Eight dip powder colors, base coat, gel top coat, activator, liquid brush replacement, and nail file
  • What reviewers say: “I am not one to get manicures very often because of the cost. So I decided to try this dip nail kit as a cheaper alternative. Boy, was I pleased! It’s fairly easy to use even the first time. I would recommend dipping and brushing over a piece of paper, so you can brush the excess powder back into the canister. Overall, this is a huge money saver.”

AzureBeauty Dip Powder Kit

Courtesy of Amazon

AzureBeauty 17-Piece Dip Powder Nail Kit $55.99  $19.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Ohora Gel Nail UV Led Light

  • What’s included: One portable UV nail lamp with two timer settings
  • What reviewers say: “I got this because I want to wear my stick-on nails while on vacation and don’t want to drag my regular sized lamp around. It’s small and compact and will fit in my suitcase nicely. I’ve tried it to make sure it works and it’s great. Now I can wear my stick on nails without worrying about losing one.”

Ohora Nail Light

Courtesy of Amazon

Ohora Gel Nail UV Led Light $20  $16 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Fandamei Nail Polish Gel Remover Tools Kit

  • What’s included: 10 nail clips, one polish remover pump bottle, 500 cotton pads, one nail brush, two nail files, and two cuticle pusher tools
  • What reviewers say: “I bought this set for the little finger clips and the metal tools and they work well. I would probably buy this again just for those two. And I’ve been using the buffer and the file that it comes with. The clips work great so far.”

Fandamei Gel Remover Set

Courtesy of Amazon

Fandamei Nail Polish Gel Remover Tools Kit $14.99  $9.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the best nail polishes and tools to make your at-home manicure look professional.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Hot Summer Bags

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Amazing Nail Polish Sets and Manicure Kits Are on Sale at Amazon Today

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad