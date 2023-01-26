Save Big on At-Home Manicure Kits, Nail Polish Sets, and Nail Lamps at Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

A fresh manicure has a way of polishing your look, no matter if you opt for classic pale pinks, punchy reds, or moody black tones on your fingertips. With Amazon’s secret sale on at-home manicure essentials like nail lamps, nail polish gift sets, traditional polish, and genius polish remover kits, you can save more than 60% on tools to perfect your at-home manicure.

The best manicure kits save you time and money you’d otherwise spend at the salon, without compromising the quality of your manicure. Thanks to the rise of DIY manicures during the pandemic, you have more options than ever to polish up your nails from the comfort of your kitchen table. Go with a classic polish to give your nails a quick coat of color, or take your time with an Amazon gel polish set that will lend a longer-lasting, durable finish. Either way, Amazon sells hundreds of polishes and professional-level tools and accessories to make it easy. With some practice and patience, you can even perfect faux nails similar to the gel extensions you’d pay for at your favorite salon. (Just don’t forget to order a polish remover kit for when you’re ready to change from your winter nail color to a spring nail color.)

We’ve compared prices and combed through reviews to find Amazon’s best deals on manicure tools. These options are standouts for their sky-high positive ratings — a few on our list have earned upwards of 30,000 five-star reviews — so you can rest assured that the tools will stand up to months of consistent use. Shop now to secure major savings and flawless fingertips.

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Set What’s included: Six gel nail polish colors

Six gel nail polish colors What reviewers say: “The colours are gorgeous, the sparkle is amazing, and it goes on so easily. I put it on bare nails and I could have gotten away with just one coat; the coverage is great” Courtesy of Amazon Modelones Gel Nail Polish Set $19.99 $9.99 Buy Now at amazon

Beetles 2-Piece Gel Top Coat and Base Coat What’s included: One gel base coat and one gel top coat

One gel base coat and one gel top coat What reviewers say: “Really beautiful shine and very easy to use. I love that neither base or top coat spread once on the nail. I’ve used others that will spread and run off the nail and glob on the nail bed or cuticle and this product did not.” Courtesy of Amazon Beetles 2-Piece Gel Top Coat and Base Coat $9.99 $5.59 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle What’s included: One Essie nail polish

One Essie nail polish What reviewers say: “My new favorite shade — it’s also long lasting and does not chip.” Courtesy of Amazon Essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle $10 $6.49 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit With UV Light What’s included: Seven gel nail polish colors, UV light, nail primer, top coat, base coat, and full set of manicure tools

Seven gel nail polish colors, UV light, nail primer, top coat, base coat, and full set of manicure tools What reviewers say: “I’ve been trying to be more budget conscious and decided $60 for a gel manicure twice a month just wasn’t worth it, so I got this kit. I found this kit to be really user friendly. It comes with everything you need to get started.” Courtesy of Amazon Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit With UV Light $41.99 $31.29 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Sunuv Gel UV LED Nail Lamp What’s included: One UV lamp with three timer settings

One UV lamp with three timer settings What reviewers say: “I’ve had this thing for years and it is amazing! I would pay just about anything for this and I can’t believe it’s so cheap. This is so easy to use, just plug it in and then press the timed button on top and it’s good to go.” Courtesy of Amazon Sunuv Gel UV Nail Lamp $39.99 $26.39 Buy Now AT AMAZON

AzureBeauty 17-Piece Dip Powder Nail Kit What’s included: Eight dip powder colors, base coat, gel top coat, activator, liquid brush replacement, and nail file

Eight dip powder colors, base coat, gel top coat, activator, liquid brush replacement, and nail file What reviewers say: “I am not one to get manicures very often because of the cost. So I decided to try this dip nail kit as a cheaper alternative. Boy, was I pleased! It’s fairly easy to use even the first time. I would recommend dipping and brushing over a piece of paper, so you can brush the excess powder back into the canister. Overall, this is a huge money saver.” Courtesy of Amazon AzureBeauty 17-Piece Dip Powder Nail Kit $55.99 $19.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Ohora Gel Nail UV Led Light What’s included: One portable UV nail lamp with two timer settings

One portable UV nail lamp with two timer settings What reviewers say: “I got this because I want to wear my stick-on nails while on vacation and don’t want to drag my regular sized lamp around. It’s small and compact and will fit in my suitcase nicely. I’ve tried it to make sure it works and it’s great. Now I can wear my stick on nails without worrying about losing one.” Courtesy of Amazon Ohora Gel Nail UV Led Light $20 $16 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Fandamei Nail Polish Gel Remover Tools Kit What’s included: 10 nail clips, one polish remover pump bottle, 500 cotton pads, one nail brush, two nail files, and two cuticle pusher tools

10 nail clips, one polish remover pump bottle, 500 cotton pads, one nail brush, two nail files, and two cuticle pusher tools What reviewers say: “I bought this set for the little finger clips and the metal tools and they work well. I would probably buy this again just for those two. And I’ve been using the buffer and the file that it comes with. The clips work great so far.” Courtesy of Amazon Fandamei Nail Polish Gel Remover Tools Kit $14.99 $9.99 Buy Now AT AMAZON

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the best nail polishes and tools to make your at-home manicure look professional.