The 17 Best Nail Polish Gift Sets, According to Nail Experts

Beauty gifts make the best holiday presents IMO. Is anyone ever disappointed when they receive a decadent fragrance or collection of lipsticks? Of course not. Beauty gifts are a great source of happiness (at least gift-wise). And one beauty present that experts are predicting will be huge this year is nail polish gift sets.

“Now more than ever, people are doing their nails at home and rehabbing their hands and nails from excessive hand washing and hand sanitizing,” Chanel nail artist Betina R. Goldstein tells WWD. “Gifting a nail set will allow for creativity, self-expression, and self-care.”

OPI co-founder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann adds that nail sets make great options not only for nail aficionados but also any beauty lover or on your list. “Nails are an ageless beauty item,” she says.

Nails have always been the one spot where you have total artistic freedom. From nail stickers to cool effects, you can paint them any color, detail and finish and be totally satisfied. Picking a nail polish gift set is easy, too; there are so many to choose from. But if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed, knowing what winter nail colors are trending will be helpful in guiding you in the right direction.

Celebrity nail artist and Kiss brand ambassador Gina Edwards tells WWD that warm teals, mint greens, terracotta and deep lilacs are a few colors that are bound to stand out. Goldstein adds that she loves mixing metallics (think chrome or silver) with classic colors like red. But you really can’t go wrong when it comes to nail color.

We asked Edwards, Goldstein and Weiss-Fleischmann to share their picks for the best nail polish gift sets, and we threw in a few recommendations of our own. Below, there’s a set for everyone on your gift list this year.

OPI Holiday ‘21 Nail Lacquer Mini Advent Calendar

Best Affordable Nail Polish Advent Calendar

OPI is known for its fast-drying, long-lasting formulas and incredible shade collection. Fans will be delighted with this advent calendar from the brand that offers enough polish to last someone for years. “For that special person in your life (or yourself), the advent calendar is the ultimate gift,” says Weiss-Fischmann. “With shades to cover every occasion and reflect every mood, this advent calendar is 25 gifts in one, featuring mini bottles of some of the best-selling OPI shades of all time.” In-demand colors include Big Apple Red and Alpine Snow, as well as a variety of polish hues done in cool finishes.

OPI Holiday ‘21 Nail Lacquer Mini Advent Calendar $69 Buy Now

Chanel N°5 Limited-Edition The Calendar

Best Luxury Nail Polish Advent Calendar

Anything Chanel is always a great gift, but this is arguably the most luxe beauty advent calendar out there. It contains 27 boxes numbered from 5 to 31, with each containing Chanel goodies. You can find lipsticks, accessories, stickers and tons more delightful surprises (like a branded Christmas tree ornament) for Chanel enthusiasts everywhere. Goldstein calls this the “ultimate gift set” and says her favorite box includes the Chanel Le Vernis in Rouge Puissant, which is a bright red polish perfect for channeling that holiday spirit.

Chanel N°5 Limited-Edition The Calendar $825 Buy Now

Kiss Masterpiece Nails in Dolce Vida

Best Press-Ons

Press-ons are one of the best options for those who want glam nails quick. For that, you know to turn to Kiss nails. “My favorite holiday nails always include glitter and crystals,” says Edwards. “Festive nails are a must, and with Kiss’s variety and range of colors, you can create a grab-and-go look without spending an excessive amount of money in a salon.” These jeweled press-ons bring so much sparkle, they’re bound to light up any room this holiday season.

. Courtesy of Kiss

Kiss Masterpiece Nails in Dolce Vida $8 Buy Now

Olive & June The Winter Mani Box​​

Best At-Home Nail Polish Kit

Here, you have everything you ever need for the most festive at-home mani. Not only do you get an array of rich and cozy winter colors (think purple, cream and forest green plus loads of shimmer added in the mix, too), but you also get Olive & June’s famous mani system. It includes a nail clipper, nail file, nail buffer, cuticle serum, top coat, acetone polish remover, clean-up brush and the brand’s proprietary Poppy brush — a silicone add-on to help you paint your nails with your non-dominant hand.

Olive & June The Winter Mani Box​​ $100 Buy Now

Orly Momentary Wonders Holiday Collection

Best Sparkly Nail Polish Set

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some sparkle. Make your nail shine with this metallic shimmer collection from Orly. You get six polishes in plum, gold and berry tones, all with a shimmery finish. This is perfect for any party look.

Orly Momentary Wonders Holiday Collection $57 Buy Now

Emilie Heathe The Liquid Assets Set

Best Clean Polish

These non-toxic, vegan and clean polishes are infused with plant-based ingredients to promote nail health. They uses bamboo extract to promote nail growth and strengthen the nail bed, sea buckthorn oil to keep nails shiny and rice bran oil for hydration. The Liquid Assets collection contains cool metallics that are long-wearing and breathable. Plus, the bottle is just so aesthetically pleasing.

Emilie Heathe The Liquid Assets Set $80 Buy Now

Essie Nail Color Holiday Set

Best Beauty Stocking Stuffer

Essie is a classic, and beauty lovers know that they can’t go wrong with any of the brand’s polishes. You get salon-quality nails at wallet-friendly prices — what’s not to love? This holiday set comes with three mini polishes in berry shades, making it the perfect stocking stuffer.

Essie Nail Color Holiday Set $9 Buy Now

Nails Inc. Nail Spice 4-Piece Scented Nail Polish Set

Best Scented Nail Polish Set

Yes, you read it correctly: These polishes are scented, and they smell great. They have a subtle sweet gingerbread fragrance, reminiscent of everyone’s favorite holiday baked good. The set comes in four neutral shades — whites, bronze, terracotta and nude — to go with any look. Each shade comes in a glossy finish for some extra shine.

Nails Inc. Nail Spice 4-Piece Scented Nail Polish Set $22 Buy Now

Makartt Purple Gel Nail Builder Kit

Best Acrylic Nail Polish Gift Set

This nail polish gift set from Makartt is perfect for the acrylic nail lover. You can add extensions to your nails and paint over them for a dynamic nail look. It’s also pretty easy to do on your own, as it comes with everything you need to get acrylic nails at home.

Makartt Purple Gel Nail Builder Kit $29 Buy Now

Nailmatic DIY Nail Polish Kit

Best DIY Kit

For the artistic soul, this DIY nail art kit is the perfect gift. It has everything you need to create your own polish from scratch. You get five pigments, five pre-filled mixing bases, ten pipettes for measuring, five labels for you to name your newly-made shades and a booklet with nail tips and tricks. Each polish is 84% plant-based and a clean formula that still has great color payoff and longevity.

Nailmatic DIY Nail Polish Kit $59 Buy Now

Le Mini Macaron Le Maxi “Rouge & Moi” Deluxe Gel Manicure Set

Best Gel Mani Set

No need to book an appointment to get a gel mani this holiday season. This nail set gives you everything you need to get those glossy nails at home. It comes with a full-sized LED lamp, four mini gel polishes, a nail file, cuticle stick and 20 remover wraps. All shades range from pink to red for a really romantic look in the winter.

Le Mini Macaron Le Maxi “Rouge & Moi” Deluxe Gel Manicure Set $65 Buy Now

Deborah Lippmann Beautiful, Dirty, Rich Gel Lab Pro-Color Nail Polish Limited Edition

Best Value

You get nine new shades in this limited-edition collection from Deborah Lippmann. Sticking to a purple and pink color scheme, it contains four new shimmer colors and five full-coverage creme shades. It’s free of parabens, formaldehyde, sulfates and other harmful ingredients. It’s also vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free and comes in recyclable packaging.

Deborah Lippmann Beautiful, Dirty, Rich Gel Lab Pro-Color Nail Polish Limited Edition $45 Buy Now

Butter London Zodiac Nail Vault

Best for Astrology Lovers

This is one of the cooler nail gift sets on the market, especially if you’re giftee is into astrology. Each astrological sign is assigned a full-sized polish and comes with a little message about each sign. Butter London’s 10x nail lacquer is made with shock-resistant polymer technology to provide chip resistance, diamond powder for brightness, UV absorbers to prevent color from fading and bamboo extract to promote healthy nail growth. The vault also comes with nail treatments to extend the life of your mani.

Butter London Zodiac Nail Vault $150 Buy Now

Piggy Paint Nail Polish Set

Best Nail Polish Gift Set for Kids

Tots will love the colors in this playful set, including electric yellow, purple and two vibrant shades of pink for a really fun nail look. Each polish is non-toxic, cruelty-free and vegan. And they look so good, adults may want to try them, too. After all, who says you can’t go neon for the holidays?

Piggy Paint Nail Polish Set $14 Buy Now

J. Hannah Mini Polish Set

Best Neutral Nail Polish Set

Color and sparkle not really your speed? You can’t go wrong with warm nudes. This set comes with five mini neutral shades that are just so pretty on. The set also comes with a mesh bag, so you can easily pack it for travel.

J. Hannah Mini Polish Set $54 Buy Now

Sundays Studio I Am Loved Set

Best Classic Red Nail Polish Set

Beloved NY-based nail salon Sundays Studio has one of the best polishes out there. This set in particular is the perfect gift for anyone who loves a classic red nail. You get three different shades of red and the salon’s well-known base and topcoat to keep your red mani looking as new as possible. The set also comes with a love letter to help you practice some positive affirmations.

Sundays Studio I Am Loved Set $86 Buy Now

Jin Soon Choose Your Mani Kit

Best Customizable Nail Polish Gift Set

Sometimes, you may not like all the colors in a curated gift set. This Jin Soon kit, however, gives you only what you want and nothing you don’t. You get to pick the shade to accompany the base and topcoat that comes with the compact set, making it a great option for someone who always has a go-to color.

Courtesy of Jin Soon

Jin Soon Choose Your Mani Kit $42 Buy Now

Ciaté London Mini Mani Month

Created in partnership with UK-based illustrator and designer Ruby Taylor, this adorably designed advent calendar pays homage to London. Inside, you’ll find 22 mini Plant Pots, which are Ciaté’s newest polishes infused with biotin, bamboo and bakuchiol for strong, healthy nails — as well as a range of other can’t-miss hues that are vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable, too. The set also features a full-sized mini pot, nail primer and a Ruby Taylor illustration.

Ciaté London Mini Mani Month $65 Buy Now