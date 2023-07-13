Nars’ Celebrity-Loved Afterglow Lip Balm Duo Is Over 30% Off for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve had your eye on the iconic Nars Afterglow Lip Balm, get excited because a two-piece set is marked down over 30 percent off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The sale will open to the public on July 17, however Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale preview shows you exactly what to expect. While the sale always manages to include some phenomenal brands, it’s rare to see these particular lip balms on sale with such a major discount. While this set runs for $56 full price, it’ll be just $36 during the sale.

Nars’ Afterglow Lip Balm has nearly 16 million views on TikTok, and is beloved by celebrities. In 2021 Chrissy Teigen even called it out as one of her absolute favorite sheer lip products. The set includes Nars’ Orgasm shade, which is one of its most iconic hues, praised by the likes of Emma Stone and Meghan Markle. It’s a flattering light pink with gold flecks to add a subtle shimmer that is universally flattering. The set also includes Dolce Vita, which is another classic Nars shade that features gorgeous peach hues.

While the colors are enticing, the formula of these lip balms is truly what sets them apart. They are packed with monoï oil and jojoba seed oils, as well as squalane — all of which provide moisture and enhance the skin’s protective barriers. All of these nourishing ingredients also provide a beautiful lip gloss-like shine to the formula, which makes it perfect for both wearing on its own and layering over lipsticks and lip stains.

Since these products are so iconic, they hardly ever go on sale and they’re sure to go fast. Make sure to add it to your cart as soon as you can when the sale opens on July 17. Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s fashion and beauty deals will run through August 6, but many of the best products are gone in the first few days, so go ahead and add them to your cart.

Join the Nordy Club Today Join the Nordy Club Today

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Nars Afterglow Lip Balm Duo Courtesy of Nordstrom Nars Afterglow Lip Balm Duo $56 $38 Buy Now at nordstrom

Related:

The Best Lip Masks

The Best Lip Scrubs

The Best Nude Lipsticks

Top Early Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals to Shop Now

Solawave 4-in-1 Skin Care Wand Solawave 4-in-1 Skin Care Wand $169 $135.20 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Free People Meg Body-Con Dress Free People Meg Body-Con Dress $50 $40 Buy Now at nordstrom

Kylie Skin Lip Oil Kylie Skin Lip Oil $23 $17.25 Buy Now at Nordstrom

Vince Textured Cotton Blend Shirt Jacket