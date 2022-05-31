Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 31, 2022

Amazon Is Having a Sale on Nest’s Ultra-Chic Summer Candle Collaboration With Gray Malin

Summer’s ‘It’ candle at a discounted price? Yes, please.

Nest x Gray Malin candles
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer’s best candle collaboration is here. 

Beloved home fragrance brand and maker of some of the best luxury candles and best perfumes for women (especially their popular perfume oils), Nest New York, has teamed up with fine art photographer, Gray Malin, to launch a limited edition trio of vacation-ready scents.

Even better? These ultra-chic summer candles from Nest New York are on sale at Amazon right now to give you luxe vacation vibes, even if you haven’t booked your revenge travel plans yet. 

Our favorite of the bunch, the Amalfi Lemon + Mint number, is an instant vacation to the glittering Italian coast. Its zesty, lemon citrus notes are paired with equally fresh orange bergamot and balanced with herbaceous mint and a dash of deep driftwood for a candle you’ll want to burn way longer than its 60 hours of burn time. Sicilian Tangerine and Ocean Mist + Sea Salt round out the limited-edition collection — and they’re also on sale today at Amazon for a shockingly discounted price, saving you $15 off the sticker price. Now’s your chance to buy some of the best candles on Amazon with major discounts, so don’t sleep on these deals. 

We all know that fragrance, even a candle, can immediately transport you to a favorite memory or locale, but this collection’s packaging also bottles up a vacation via Gray Malin’s stunning photography that graces each special-edition box. So not only will you mentally and olfactorly be deposited directly onto a beachside chaise on the Amalfi Coast, but Malin’s sweeping photograph of people in itty bitty swimsuits lying under yellow striped beach umbrellas that dot the turquoise shoreline helps set the scene for you to envision the glamorous moment in its entirety and soak it all in as if you were truly there. 

Sicilian Tangerine and Ocean Mist also have their own unique, beachy summertime snaps by Malin, which are equally invigorating and transportive. Malin also puts his whimsical spin on Nest’s handblown glass vessel and traditional striping pattern. His bright, dancing swirls of orange, blue or white (depending on which candle you choose) are a playful element to match the collab’s fun in the sun theme. 

Many Memorial Day sales, like this one, are continuing beyond the holiday, so if you’re looking to go on vacation, like right now, snatch up these Nest New York x Gray Malin candles for yourself or as a spa gift anyone would love to have while you can — no suitcase required.

Nest x Gray Malin candle

Nest New York x Gray Malin Amalfi Lemon + Mint Classic Candle $48  $32 Buy Now

Nest x Gray Malin Ocean Mist candle

Nest New York x Gray Malin Ocean Mist + Sea Salt Classic Candle $48  $31 Buy Now

Nest Gray Malin Siclian Tangerine candle

Nest New York x Gray Malin Sicilian Tangerine Classic Candle $48  $32 Buy Now

