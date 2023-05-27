The New Sun Protection Shopping List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Can we still have fun in the sun? Not without the right protection. The sunscreen cream market is estimated to be valued at $9 billion by 2028. However, multiple studies have shown that Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z are still not getting adequate sun protection, even though many claim to be mindful of their time in the sun, and most can’t identify non-melanoma skin cancer. While a Twitter post featuring a photo of a 92-year-old woman’s sun-damaged neck skin went viral last year (showing a stark contrast to her facial skin, where she had carefully applied sunscreen over the years), the dangerous Y2K tanning bed trend and non-FDA approved tan-boosting nasal sprays continue to trend on TikTok.

We seem to be blinded by light, but what’s the solution? Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Orit Markowitz agrees that arming yourself with the latest sun-shielding innovations and educational tools make protection from harmful rays of light easier than ever before — and dare we say, fun.

Lucyd Penumbra Sunglasses Make the smart choice when selecting your summer shades. These sleek sunglasses are equipped with built-in Bluetooth speakers and voice-accessible ChatGPT, providing you with the tech comforts of your phone without exposing it to heat. Courtesy of Lucyd Lucyd Penumbra Sunglasses $199 Buy Now at Lucyd Related: The Best Sunglasses for Women

Kinlò UV Detection Stickers An innovation that Markowitz says “is definitely leveling it up,” these stickers have a superpower: UV-sensitive ink. Rather than relying on memory or a timer, the adhesives turn blue when it’s time to reapply your sunscreen. “Having a way to detect when your sunscreen has worn off and is no longer protecting you is quite unique and could be a game changer.” Courtesy of Kinlo Kinlò UV Detection Stickers $5.99 Buy Now at Kinlo

Watskin Lola Bodysuit No need to sacrifice sun protection for style. This long-sleeved, hooded UPF 50+ body suit is made with a quick-dry nylon-spandex fabric blend that delivers four-way stretch for comfort, while the contrast-colored zipper appeals to the eye. Courtesy of Watskin Watskin Lola Bodysuit $375 Buy Now at Watskin

Pavise UV Camera Jump-scare warning: this tiny camera connects to your phone to reveal areas of emerging sun damage on your skin. But it’s not all shock factor, as the same UV-coated lens allows you to see exactly where your sunscreen is applied, so you know you’re getting optimal coverage. Courtesy of Pavise Pavise UV Camera $176 Buy Now at Pavise

