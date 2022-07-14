Nordstrom Anniversary Candle Sale: 6 Top Candles You’ll Never Want to Stop Burning

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love a good candle? The only downside is that the very best candles can be expensive. But that’s where the Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale comes in. The sale, which opens to all shoppers Friday, July 15th, has amazing candle deals on popular luxury brands. These luxury candles rarely, if ever, go on sale, especially candle collections from top brands like Diptyque, Boy Smells and Nest New York. If you’re looking for a sign to treat yourself to a Nordstrom candle purchase, this is it.

There’s just something about a beautifully scented candle that warms up a space. And double sensory points if it’s housed in a glass, patterned or otherwise aesthetically pleasing vessel. And unlike perfumes, and regardless of the specific scent, candles feel comforting and provide a welcoming space for guests no matter the time of year.

While many people think of cozy candles specifically for the fall and winter months, and especially the holiday season, why not spread the good energy and delicious aroma around for the entire year? Plus, selecting a seasonal scent — florals for spring, earthy notes for fall, woodsy evergreens during winter — can be part of your overall decor for a full-sensory home experience.

There are a lot of amazing candle options to choose from (thanks, Nordstrom!), so let us guide you to the best candle deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale that will compliment any season, room or decor.

Jo Malone London Home Candle Duo Set

What’s better than one Jo Malone candle? Two. The Lime Basil & Mandarin candle features hints of peppery basil and white thyme, balanced by tart lime that offers the sweetness of citrus with the freshness of herbs, while the Peony & Blush Suede is a classic, charming floral with hints of jasmine, rose and gillyflower deepened by a sensual suede.

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set

A quartet of the storied French brand’s best-sellers — Roses, Baies, Mimosa and Tubereuse — these mini Diptyque candles are luxurious and the perfect set for those who can’t choose whether they love a fruity or floral scent more.

Boy Smells Moody Woods Votive Candle Set

For those of us who can’t get enough of scents that evoke a large, crackling burning campfire, palo santo, pillows of smoke or balsam trees, this Boy Smells gift set of four votive candles in glossy black tumblers will be the best gift they’ve ever received.

Nest New York Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Candle Duo

Wild mint, eucalyptus, sage and invigorating Thai ginger mix and mingle in this earthy and woody candle to help clear your mind and awaken your senses. Plus, we love to reuse the beautiful glass vessels etched with frosted stripes after the candles (sadly) come to an end.

Apotheke 6-Piece Votive Gift Set

A chic pick for the urbanite who sticks to all-black everything, these five soy wax candles from Apotheke in matte black vessels have a scent for everyone, from smokey charcoal to earthy earl gray bitters, to floral Hinoki lavender to woodsy santal rock rose, fruity sea salt grapefruit and and cedarwood-tinged white vetiver.

Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Tin Candles

These five tin vessels embossed in the Voluspa’s signature Maison pattern are just as beautiful as the scents they house, including French Linen, Moroccan Mint Tea, Freesia Clementine, Suede Blanc and Saijo Persimmon, so you’ll not only get eye-catching decor, but a delicious scent for every kind of mood.