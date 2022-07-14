Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Fashion

Thom Browne Shows Love of Tennis in New Saint-Tropez Shop

Business

Tech Forum: For Selfridges, the Future Is Now

Nordstrom Anniversary Candle Sale: 6 Top Candles You’ll Never Want to Stop Burning

The sale features top brands from Diptyque to Nest New York.

Candles
Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love a good candle? The only downside is that the very best candles can be expensive. But that’s where the Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale comes in. The sale, which opens to all shoppers Friday, July 15th, has amazing candle deals on popular luxury brands. These luxury candles rarely, if ever, go on sale, especially candle collections from top brands like Diptyque, Boy Smells and Nest New York. If you’re looking for a sign to treat yourself to a Nordstrom candle purchase, this is it.

There’s just something about a beautifully scented candle that warms up a space. And double sensory points if it’s housed in a glass, patterned or otherwise aesthetically pleasing vessel. And unlike perfumes, and regardless of the specific scent, candles feel comforting and provide a welcoming space for guests no matter the time of year. 

Related Galleries

While many people think of cozy candles specifically for the fall and winter months, and especially the holiday season, why not spread the good energy and delicious aroma around for the entire year? Plus, selecting a seasonal scent — florals for spring, earthy notes for fall, woodsy evergreens during winter — can be part of your overall decor for a full-sensory home experience.

There are a lot of amazing candle options to choose from (thanks, Nordstrom!), so let us guide you to the best candle deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary sale that will compliment any season, room or decor. 

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Jo Malone London Home Candle Duo Set

What’s better than one Jo Malone candle? Two. The Lime Basil & Mandarin candle features hints of peppery basil and white thyme, balanced by tart lime that offers the sweetness of citrus with the freshness of herbs, while the Peony & Blush Suede is a classic, charming floral with hints of jasmine, rose and gillyflower deepened by a sensual suede.

Jo Malone London candles

Jo Malone London Home Candle Duo Set $149  $98 Buy Now

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set

A quartet of the storied French brand’s best-sellers — Roses, Baies, Mimosa and Tubereuse — these mini Diptyque candles are luxurious and the perfect set for those who can’t choose whether they love a fruity or floral scent more.

Diptyque candles

Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set $152  $110 Buy Now

Boy Smells Moody Woods Votive Candle Set 

For those of us who can’t get enough of scents that evoke a large, crackling burning campfire, palo santo, pillows of smoke or balsam trees, this Boy Smells gift set of four votive candles in glossy black tumblers will be the best gift they’ve ever received.

Boy Smells candles

Boy Smells Moody Woods Votive Candle Set  $91  $65 Buy Now

Nest New York Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Candle Duo 

Wild mint, eucalyptus, sage and invigorating Thai ginger mix and mingle in this earthy and woody candle to help clear your mind and awaken your senses. Plus, we love to reuse the beautiful glass vessels etched with frosted stripes after the candles (sadly) come to an end.

Nest candles

Nest New York Wild Mint & Eucalyptus Candle Duo  $92  $62 Buy Now

Apotheke 6-Piece Votive Gift Set

A chic pick for the urbanite who sticks to all-black everything, these five soy wax candles from Apotheke in matte black vessels have a scent for everyone, from smokey charcoal to earthy earl gray bitters, to floral Hinoki lavender to woodsy santal rock rose, fruity sea salt grapefruit and and cedarwood-tinged white vetiver.

Apotheke candles

Apotheke 6-Piece Votive Gift Set $64  $50 Buy Now

Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Tin Candles

These five tin vessels embossed in the Voluspa’s signature Maison pattern are just as beautiful as the scents they house, including French Linen, Moroccan Mint Tea, Freesia Clementine, Suede Blanc and Saijo Persimmon, so you’ll not only get eye-catching decor, but a delicious scent for every kind of mood.

Voluspa candles

Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Tin Candles $55  $40 Buy Now

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Hot Summer Bags

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Candles — Top

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad