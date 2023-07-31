The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Still Has So Many Great Deals on Top Perfume and Cologne Sets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There are only a few days left before it’s a wrap on Nordstrom Anniversary Sale’s fashion and beauty deals, but you still have time to get amazing discounts on luxury fragrance and perfume gift sets that are surprisingly still in stock on Nordstrom.com. We’ve spotted bargains on bundles from top perfume and cologne brands including Hermès, Versace, Diptyque, Jo Malone London, Tom Ford, Gucci, and so much more. Here are the best of the best that are still available to order — but add them to your cart ASAP, before the Anniversary Sale ends on August 6.

Nordstrom is the best place to shop perfume deals right now because they give you double the discount on exclusive fragrance gift sets. These bundles contain personal fragrance products that are already discounted to begin with, so with Nordstrom’s added Anniversary Sale price drops, these steals are way too good to pass up. It’s the perfect opportunity to take advantage of rare deals on the best perfumes for women and cologne for men, whether you want to treat yourself to a new signature scent or shop ahead of the holiday season before they climb back up to full-price. Nordstrom’s fragrance sets make for super luxe gifts for women, gifts for wives, or gifts for moms for special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries. Or, if you’re a super shopper and are already stocked on gifts for the year, why not seize the moment and snag an unexpected romantic gift for her, just because? The sets already come in beautifully wrapped designer gift boxes, so you don’t have to worry about tissue paper and ribbon.

Bestselling fragrances like Victor&Rolf Flowerbomb, Gucci Bloom, and Versace Pour Homme are included in the deals, plus, they come with bonus beauty items like scented body lotions, body sprays, and perfume solids that complete the fragrance lineup in one go. Selecting a fragrance for someone else can be a tricky art, too, so you can always opt for a discounted sampling set from brands like Byredo or Maison Francis Kurkdjian, which give you an even bigger bang for your buck and allow you (or your loved one) to discover a new favorite scent from range of options.

Among perfume and cologne deals, Nordstrom’s sale includes more exclusive beauty buys at a markdown, including deals on the coveted Dyson Airwrap and Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip products, plus makeup, skin care, and facial tools from the editor-loved brands like Dior, Kiehl’s, and NuFace.

The clock is officially ticking — there’s less than a week left to snag these deals before the sales end on August 6. Hundreds of Nordstrom Anniversary deals have already sold out, so act fast to snag these discounts before they’re gone for good.

Diptyque Eau Rose Perfume & Shower Foam 3-Piece Gift Set What’s included: Travel-size Eau Rose Eau de Toilette (1 oz.), full-size Eau Rose Solid Perfume, and travel-size Eau Rose Scented Shower Foam (5 oz.)

Travel-size Eau Rose Eau de Toilette (1 oz.), full-size Eau Rose Solid Perfume, and travel-size Eau Rose Scented Shower Foam (5 oz.) Fragrance notes: Damascena, centifolia roses, and fruity accents Courtesy of Nordstrom Diptyque Eau Rose Perfume & Shower Foam 3-Piece Gift Set $198 $140 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Discovery Set What’s included: Amyris Femme Eau de Parfum, À La Rose Eau de Parfum, 724 Eau de Parfum, Gentle Fluidity Silver Eau de Parfum, Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum, Petit Man Eau de Parfum, Grand Soir Eau de Parfum, and Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum (0.37 oz. each)

Amyris Femme Eau de Parfum, À La Rose Eau de Parfum, 724 Eau de Parfum, Gentle Fluidity Silver Eau de Parfum, Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum, Petit Man Eau de Parfum, Grand Soir Eau de Parfum, and Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum (0.37 oz. each) Fragrance notes: An assortment of fragrances including floral, woody, fruity, musk, and amber notes Courtesy of Nordstrom Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Discovery Set $275 $220 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Tom Ford Private Blend Fabulous Eau de Parfum Set with Atomizer What’s included: Full-size Eau de Parfum (1.7 oz) and atomizer (0.34 oz.)

Full-size Eau de Parfum (1.7 oz) and atomizer (0.34 oz.) Fragrance notes: Warm and spicy leather, Tonka bean, and sage Courtesy of Nordstrom Tom Ford Private Blend Fabulous Eau de Parfum Set with Atomizer $450 $350 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Victor&Rolf Flowerbomb 3-Piece Perfume Gift Set What’s included: Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Spray (3.4 oz.), Eau de Parfum Body Lotion (6.7 oz.), and Body Cream (1.4 oz.)

Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum Spray (3.4 oz.), Eau de Parfum Body Lotion (6.7 oz.), and Body Cream (1.4 oz.) Fragrance notes: Orchid, rose, jasmine, patchouli, and vanilla Courtesy of Nordstrom Victor&Rolf Flowerbomb 3-Piece Perfume Gift Set $195 $155 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Set What’s included: Full-size Eau de Parfum (1 oz.) and Body Lotion (1.6 oz.)

Full-size Eau de Parfum (1 oz.) and Body Lotion (1.6 oz.) Fragrance notes: Rangoon creeper, tuberose, and jasmine Courtesy of Nordstrom Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Set $138 $89 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Chloé Signature Eau de Parfum Set What’s included: Perfumed Body Lotion (3.4 oz.) and travel-size Eau de Parfum (1.7 oz.)

Perfumed Body Lotion (3.4 oz.) and travel-size Eau de Parfum (1.7 oz.) Fragrance notes: Pink peony, freesia, lychee, rose, cedarwood, amber, and honey Courtesy of Nordstrom Chloé Signature Eau de Parfum Set $150 $97 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum Set What’s included: Travel-size Bal d’Afrique Eau de Parfum, travel-size Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum, and travel-size Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum, all 0.27 oz

Travel-size Bal d’Afrique Eau de Parfum, travel-size Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum, and travel-size Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum, all 0.27 oz Fragrance notes: Varies per perfume, including amber, floral, and woody options Courtesy of Nordstrom Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum Set $104 $95 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum Set What’s included: Full-size Eau de Parfum (1.6 oz.), travel-size Eau de Parfum Spray (0.33 oz.), and cosmetics bag

Full-size Eau de Parfum (1.6 oz.), travel-size Eau de Parfum Spray (0.33 oz.), and cosmetics bag Fragrance notes: Red berries, white datura flower, and white musk Courtesy of Nordstrom Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum Set $164 $115 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Hermès Terre d’Hermès Pure Perfume Set What’s included: Full-size perfume (2.5 oz.) and travel-size perfume (0.42 oz.)

Full-size perfume (2.5 oz.) and travel-size perfume (0.42 oz.) Fragrance notes: Warm wood, benzoin, and shiso Courtesy of Nordstrom Hermès Terre d’Hermès Pure Perfume Set $105 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Tom Ford Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum Set What’s included: Full-size Eau de Parfum (3.4 oz.) and travel-size Eau de Parfum (0.34 oz.)

Full-size Eau de Parfum (3.4 oz.) and travel-size Eau de Parfum (0.34 oz.) Fragrance notes: Rich black leather, patchouli, vetiver, jasmine sambac, amber, and moss Courtesy of Nordstrom Tom Ford Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum Set $265 $215 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Versace Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Set What’s included: Full-size Eau de Toilette (3.4 oz.) and travel-size Eau de Toilette (1 oz.)

Full-size Eau de Toilette (3.4 oz.) and travel-size Eau de Toilette (1 oz.) Fragrance notes: Bergamot, diamante citron, orange leaves, neroli, geranium, oud, and musk Courtesy of Nordstrom Versace Pour Homme Eau de Toilette Set $96 $72 Buy Now At Nordstrom

Meet the Author

Olivia Cigliano is a Commerce Writer & Producer at Footwear News and WWD where she writes shopping content across fashion, beauty, footwear, TikTok style trends, and more. Cigliano received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College, and her byline can be found in publications including Elite Daily and CR Fashion Book. She is currently based in New York City. Learn more about us here.