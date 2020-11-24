All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For Black Friday 2020, Nordstrom is pulling out all of the stops to ensure that shoppers are treated to the best deals and savings across its wide range of beauty categories. In fact, Nordstrom has already unveiled its highly-anticipated Cyber Deals savings for the sale event, and it’s promising blowout discounts on hundreds of luxury products that would make any beauty lover swoon. Here’s everything that you need to know to shop the sale like a pro.

When does Nordstrom’s Black Friday 2020 sale start?

Black Friday lands on Friday, Nov. 27 this year, but Nordstrom rolled out its Cyber Deals one week prior the major shopping holiday to offer more opportunities to save. The sale will run through Tuesday, Dec. 1.

What are Nordstrom’s Black Friday beauty deals?

Throughout the sale event, shoppers will be able to save up to up to 50% off on select beauty items ranging across Nordstrom’s makeup, skin care, fragrance and wellness offerings. This means impressive discounts on best-selling brands such as Kiehl’s, Estée Lauder, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Tom Ford Beauty, Byredo and more. Additionally, shoppers will also receive a full-sized beauty gift when they shop select products. Everything you need to know about the promotion can be found on Nordstrom.com.

If I buy online, is shipping free? What about returns?

Purchases made online will automatically qualify for free shipping and free returns during the holiday season. Nordstrom Cardmembers are also privy to free two-day shipping. For quicker and safer delivery, you can also opt to ship your order to your local Nordstrom store for in-store and curbside pick-up. To make your holiday shopping even easier, Nordstrom is also offering free gift wrapping on curbside orders. Additional information on shipping, returns and returns can be found here.

Read on to shop the best Nordstrom Black Friday beauty deals.

1. Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Midnight Eau de Parfum Sparkling blackcurrant and night-blooming jasmine are encapsulated in an intimately-rich blend of musk, pomegranate, peony, patchouli and vanilla to create a sensual floral fragrance. Viktor&Rolf Midnight Eau de Parfum $115 $69 Buy Now 2. Tom Ford Sheer Lip Color Providing the perfect hint of color with its sheer formula, which is also designed to provide a lustrous shine for a stunning glow, this versatile lipstick is formulated with a decadent blend of shea butter and vitamins C and E to keep your lips moisturized and nourished with every wear.

3. Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

Fortified with nourishing avocado oil, this fan-favorite eye cream delivers lasting hydration and repair to the delicate under-eye area to reduce the appearance of puffiness and lines. Its deeply moisturizing formula also makes it an excellent primer for makeup as it prevents your under-eye makeup from caking and creasing.

Kiehl's Creamy Avocado Creamy Eye Treatment $50 $25 Buy Now

4. La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection

Valued at $509 and retailed at $340, this curated gift set is currently 25% off and combines the coveted skin care brand’s best-selling moisture products for hydrated, healthy and glowing skin from your head to your toes. The collection includes mini versions of the brand’s Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, Replenishing Oil Exfoliator, Regenerating Serum, Eye Concentrate and Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask, plus an exclusive La Mer drawstring bag.

La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection $340 $255 Buy Now

5. Charlotte Tilbury The Pillow Talk Look

This limited-edition makeup set celebrates the British cosmetics brand’s award-winning Pillow Talk collection and gives makeup lovers everything they need to create Charlotte Tilbury’s coveted glow. The Pillow Talk Look set includes the Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Pillow Talk, the Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, the Full Fat Lashes Mascara, the Lip Lustre Lip Gloss in Pillow Talk, the Classic Eyeliner in Classic Brown, the Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, the Cheek to Chic Blush in Pillow Talk, plus a festive makeup bag.

Charlotte Tilbury The Pillow Talk Look $220 $195 Buy Now

6. Estée Lauder Jumbo Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum

Stock up on Estée Lauder’s cult-favorite Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum with this jumbo-sized bottle, which is currently 25% off. Designed to target multiple signs of aging, this innovative serum is powered by the brand’s Chronolux Power Signal Technology to penetrate deep into the cells to increase cell turnover for firmer, more rejuvenated-looking skin.

Estée Lauder Jumbo Advanced Night Repair Serum $200 $150 Buy Now

7. Dr. Barbara Sturm Serum Discovery Set

Showcasing the brand’s top-selling serum formulations, the Serum Discovery Set invites skin care fanatics to experience the skin-transforming benefits of Dr. Barbra Strum’s Super Anti-Aging Serum, Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Calming Serum and Brightening Serum. Together, this powerful squad, which is valued at $445 and is retailed at $325, targets the signs of aging, quenches thirst, reduces redness and enhances radiance for healthier, stronger skin.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Serum Discovery Set $325 $275 Buy Now

8. Giorgio Armani Glow Set

This makeup set combines your makeup essentials to create a red carpet-ready glow in three, easy steps. For a base, there’s the Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer to boost radiance and reduce pores, followed by the top-rated Fluid Sheer in Shade #11 to even the complexion and blur imperfections. To finish off the look, apply a sweep of the Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in shade 501 Casual Pink on the lips.

Giorgio Armani Glow Set $75 $57 Buy Now

9. Byredo Oud Immortel Eau de Parfum

Widely considered one of the fragrance brand’s best-smelling fragrances, treat your senses to a woody, aromatic eau de parfum that opens with notes of limoncello, incense and cardamom for a sensational and luxurious experience.

Byredo Oud Immortel Eau de Parfum $265 $240 Buy Now

10. Mac Cosmetics MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot

This highly-pigmented, long-wearing eyeshadow has a creamy texture that delivers a vibrant finish, offering an innovative second skin-like formula that blends smoothly and seamlessly for perfect application regardless of your artistry skills.

MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot $23 $17 Buy Now

11. Riki Loves Riki Skinny Lighted Mirror

Good lighting is key, regardless of what your makeup routine looks like. This top-rated, ultra-lightweight mirror includes magnifying and phone-clip attachments so you won’t miss any details while doing your glam. It also doubles as a ring light and selfie holder thanks to its LED light border and Bluetooth selfie function.