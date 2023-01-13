Level Up Your Self-Care Routine With Nordstrom’s Sale on Wellness Essentials This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

For most of us, January signals a reset. It’s a month for self-care, when we swap the hectic holiday calendars for hibernating inside with our favorite books, cozy robes, and luxury candles. Whether you’re a wellness rookie or a devotee, Nordstrom’s sale on self-care essentials will give you new tools to unwind at home.

Wellness is a catch-all term that encompasses anything that boosts your mood, calms your mind, or soothes your body in the short and long-term. It’s a category that’s gained serious traction recently — and that means there are more options than ever to quiet your thoughts and relieve tension in your body. Your wellness routine could be as simple as a morning meditation in a comfy pair of sweatpants, or maybe you go all-out with self-care accessories like acupressure mats, massage guns, infrared sauna blankets, and electric foot massagers. Even a few minutes of me-time can make a noticeable difference in your mood and energy levels, and there’s no wrong way to practice self-care.

No matter how involved your wellness routine is, there’s always room for additional accessories to help you feel your best. And lucky for you, Nordstrom’s sale includes a range of self-care items, like amazing face tools, aromatherapy-inspired fragrances, bath oils and soaks, adaptogenic skin care goods, and so much more. Scoop up these tools, and you’ll be set for self-care moments all year long.

The Nue Co Forest Lungs Fragrance Forest bathing is a trending, self-explanatory wellness practice: Essentially, it’s spending time in nature to clear your head. The Nue Co Forest Lungs brings the trees to you. The mist is concocted with notes that channel the great outdoors for stress-relieving effects — you’ll smell cedarwood, pine, and vetiver. Spritz it on to ground yourself when you’re feeling frazzled. Courtesy of Nordstrom The Nue Co Forest Lungs Fragrance $95 $76 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM

Perricone Md Super Greens Supplement Powder Improve your skin from the inside out with Perricone Md’s Super Greens Supplement Powder. Stir it into a glass of water, and you’ll get a hefty dose of probiotics, biotin, and antioxidants — three inclusions that help your hair, skin, and nails look and feel amazing. Courtesy of Nordstrom Perricone Md Super Greens Supplement Powder $80 $48 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM

Indie Lee I-Recover Body Soak Indie Lee’s I-Recover Body Soak will make your bath feel like a full-on spa treatment. It’s made with Dead Sea and Himalayan salts, plus eucalyptus, lavender, sage, and patchouli essential oils. Your muscles will feel noticeably more relaxed after 15 minutes, thanks to the arnica in the formula. And if you don’t have time for a bath, you can use it as a body scrub instead. Courtesy of Nordstrom Indie Lee I-Recover Body Soak $42 $33 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM

Thisworks Sleep Plus Pillow Spray If you struggle to doze off, give Thisworks Sleep Plus Pillow Spray a try. The aromatherapy blend with lavender, chamomile, and vetiver oils will lull you to sleep. You’ll notice improved sleep the more you use it, as the scent will start to remind you it’s time to power down. Courtesy of Nordstrom Thisworks Sleep Plus Pillow Spray $46 $35 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM RELATED: Best Silk Pillowcases

Rms Beauty Beauty Oil Jojoba oil is known for being nearly identical to the natural oils our skin produces, making it a well-tolerated emollient. It’s just one of the key ingredients in Rms Beauty’s Beauty Oil; the concentrated formula also contains rose hip and buriti oils to support your skin barrier and impart radiance to your complexion. Plus, the formula contains an adaptogenic herbal blend to balance irritated skin. Courtesy of Nordstrom Rms Beauty Beauty Oil $64 $51 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM

True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream Chebula is an antioxidant-rich Ayurvedic ingredient used to treat a variety of skin conditions, and you’ll get a wallop of the it in True Botanicals’ Chebula Extreme Cream. Apply the salve daily, and you’ll notice a more even skin tone, fewer fine lines, and brighter skin over time. Courtesy of Nordstrom True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream $110 $88 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM

BeautyBio Get That Glow GloPro Facial Microneedling Discovery Set This limited-edition BeautyBio microneedling set is majorly marked down — although it retails for $199, the kit is a $233 value. It includes everything you need to do a firming facial at home: You’ll get a microneedling tool, balancing gel cleanser, face mist, clarifying pads, and gel cream. Courtesy of Nordstrom BeautyBio Get That Glow GloPro Facial Microneedling Discovery Set $199 $149 Buy Now AT NORDSTROM