Level Up Your Self-Care Routine With Nordstrom’s Sale on Wellness Essentials This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
For most of us, January signals a reset. It’s a month for self-care, when we swap the hectic holiday calendars for hibernating inside with our favorite books, cozy robes, and luxury candles. Whether you’re a wellness rookie or a devotee, Nordstrom’s sale on self-care essentials will give you new tools to unwind at home.
Wellness is a catch-all term that encompasses anything that boosts your mood, calms your mind, or soothes your body in the short and long-term. It’s a category that’s gained serious traction recently — and that means there are more options than ever to quiet your thoughts and relieve tension in your body. Your wellness routine could be as simple as a morning meditation in a comfy pair of sweatpants, or maybe you go all-out with self-care accessories like acupressure mats, massage guns, infrared sauna blankets, and electric foot massagers. Even a few minutes of me-time can make a noticeable difference in your mood and energy levels, and there’s no wrong way to practice self-care.
No matter how involved your wellness routine is, there’s always room for additional accessories to help you feel your best. And lucky for you, Nordstrom’s sale includes a range of self-care items, like amazing face tools, aromatherapy-inspired fragrances, bath oils and soaks, adaptogenic skin care goods, and so much more. Scoop up these tools, and you’ll be set for self-care moments all year long.
The Nue Co Forest Lungs Fragrance
Forest bathing is a trending, self-explanatory wellness practice: Essentially, it’s spending time in nature to clear your head. The Nue Co Forest Lungs brings the trees to you. The mist is concocted with notes that channel the great outdoors for stress-relieving effects — you’ll smell cedarwood, pine, and vetiver. Spritz it on to ground yourself when you’re feeling frazzled.
Perricone Md Super Greens Supplement Powder
Improve your skin from the inside out with Perricone Md’s Super Greens Supplement Powder. Stir it into a glass of water, and you’ll get a hefty dose of probiotics, biotin, and antioxidants — three inclusions that help your hair, skin, and nails look and feel amazing.
Indie Lee I-Recover Body Soak
Indie Lee’s I-Recover Body Soak will make your bath feel like a full-on spa treatment. It’s made with Dead Sea and Himalayan salts, plus eucalyptus, lavender, sage, and patchouli essential oils. Your muscles will feel noticeably more relaxed after 15 minutes, thanks to the arnica in the formula. And if you don’t have time for a bath, you can use it as a body scrub instead.
Thisworks Sleep Plus Pillow Spray
If you struggle to doze off, give Thisworks Sleep Plus Pillow Spray a try. The aromatherapy blend with lavender, chamomile, and vetiver oils will lull you to sleep. You’ll notice improved sleep the more you use it, as the scent will start to remind you it’s time to power down.
54 Thrones Duafe Hibiscus Polish Bar
Bar soaps aren’t basic anymore, just take a glance 54 Thrones’ Duafe Hibiscus Polish Bar and you’ll see what we mean. The shea butter and coconut base softens your skin, while antioxidant-rich hibiscus dissolves dead skin cells and brightens your skin over time.
Rms Beauty Beauty Oil
Jojoba oil is known for being nearly identical to the natural oils our skin produces, making it a well-tolerated emollient. It’s just one of the key ingredients in Rms Beauty’s Beauty Oil; the concentrated formula also contains rose hip and buriti oils to support your skin barrier and impart radiance to your complexion. Plus, the formula contains an adaptogenic herbal blend to balance irritated skin.
Skin Gym Amethyst Vibrating Lift & Contour Beauty Roller
Skin Gym’s Amethyst Vibrating Lift & Contour Beauty Roller isn’t any old jade roller. It vibrates while you use it, which helps reduce puffiness and relax a tight jaw. Massage it over a face serum to increase the absorption of the skin care ingredients.
True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream
Chebula is an antioxidant-rich Ayurvedic ingredient used to treat a variety of skin conditions, and you’ll get a wallop of the it in True Botanicals’ Chebula Extreme Cream. Apply the salve daily, and you’ll notice a more even skin tone, fewer fine lines, and brighter skin over time.
BeautyBio Get That Glow GloPro Facial Microneedling Discovery Set
This limited-edition BeautyBio microneedling set is majorly marked down — although it retails for $199, the kit is a $233 value. It includes everything you need to do a firming facial at home: You’ll get a microneedling tool, balancing gel cleanser, face mist, clarifying pads, and gel cream.
Agent Nateur Unisex Nºs Deodorant
Natural deodorant has come a long way — now you can find aluminum-free formulas that actually fend off odor. Agent Nateur’s Unisex Deodorant smells as good as the best perfumes, with notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, rose, and vetiver.
Meet the Author
Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty and wellness industries for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. Her self-care routine includes baths, candles, fresh air, and all the face tools.