×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

At Gucci, Personal Vision, Business Opportunities at Crossroads

Business

Black Friday Weekend Gives Retailers Hope, No Guarantees on Days Ahead

Fashion

Couturier Renato Balestra Dies at 98

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson’s Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale for Cyber Monday

These celeb-approved tools lift, firm, and tone your face.

Nuface Devices and sets on sale for Cyber Monday
Courtesy of Nuface

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals happening right now, there’s one we’re particularly excited about: Nuface is currently offering a rare discount of 25% off its microcurrent face massagers. (Other retailers like Sephora and Nordstrom have similar markdowns on select devices, too.) In case you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Nuface tools have gained a serious following, with celebrities like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Hudson singing the brand’s praises. The tools have also had a handful of viral moments this year, with TikTok beauty lovers demonstrating how the Nuface tools can help lift brows, carve out cheekbones, and smooth away fine lines. Suffice to say that you won’t want to miss out on the markdown offered now — which is as rare as a discounted luxury coats and perfume sets.

Related Galleries

A great face tool goes a long way in your beauty routine, and Nuface tools are a must-have if you’re aiming to improve your complexion with more than serums and cult-favorite face creams. Many of Nuface’s offerings are available in value sets during Cyber Week, which makes them all the more gift-worthy. If you’re seeking out gifts for your girlfriend or something special for mom, shop the picks below to leave your loved ones speechless.

What Do Nuface Devices Do?

Nuface tools employ something called microcurrent technology that, put simply, stimulates your facial muscles. With regular use, you can see a number of immediate and long-term benefits: These tools temporarily lift the brow and define the cheekbones, and over time can help soften the look of wrinkles and even help improve skin sagging. Some Nuface tools come with additional attachments that use red light therapy to brighten and help reduce wrinkles, and other attachments that send microcurrents to smaller points to help reduce puffiness around the eye and lip area.

The Best Nuface Cyber Monday Deals 2022

Nuface Trinity Complete and Fix Starter Kit

The Nuface Trinity Complete and Fix Starter Kit lets you be your own facialist. The high value set includes Nuface’s bestselling Trinity Complete, the Fix Starter Kit, and attachments for red light therapy and to target your eye and lip area. You can easily contour large planes of your face and spot treat smaller puffy areas.

microcurrent device kit
Courtesy of Nuface

Nuface Trinity Complete and Fix Starter Kit $649  $487 Buy Now

Nuface Trinity and Effective Lip and Eye Gift Set

With this Nuface Trinity and Effective Lip and Eye Gift Set, you’ll receive the standard microcurrent head and an attachment for the eye and lip area, plus the brand’s gel primer. This simple-to-use set is great for those who want to take their at-home microcurrent routine to the next level.

microcurrent device
Courtesy of Nuface

Nuface Trinity and Effective Lip and Eye Gift Set at Nuface $449  $337 Buy Now

Nuface Trinity and Effective Lip and Eye Gift Set at Sephora $449  $336.75 Buy Now

Nuface Trinity Starter Kit

This tool is the best option for those who are new to microcurrent devices. The Nuface Trinity Starter Kit includes the device and the popular Aqua Gel Primer for straightforward facial sculpting and firming.

microcurrent device
Courtesy of Nuface

Nuface Trinity Starter Kit at Nuface $339  $254 Buy Now

Nuface Mini+ Starter Kit

The Nuface Mini+ Starter Kit is your best option for taking your microcurrent routine on the road. You’ll get a small but powerful microcurrent tool, plus two activators to choose (go with the silk creme activator if you’re dry, and the aqua gel if you have oily skin).

face tool kit
Courtesy of Nuface

Nuface Mini+ Starter Kit at Nuface $245  $184 Buy Now

Nuface Mini+ Starter Kit at Nordstrom $245  $183.75 Buy Now

Nubody Body Toning Device

Take Nuface’s firming powers to your torso and limbs with Nubody Body Toning Device. Great for brides-to-be or anyone who’s prepping for a special occasion, this powerful tool will help firm and tighten skin on your body with consistent use.

microcurrent device
Courtesy of Nuface

Nubody Body Toning Device at Nuface $399  $299 Buy Now

Nubody Body Toning Device at Nordstrom $399  $299.25 Buy Now

Nubody Body Toning Device at Sephora $399  $299.25 Buy Now

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Hot Summer Bags

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson's Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale Today

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad