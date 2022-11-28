Bella Hadid and Kate Hudson’s Favorite Nuface Devices Are on Sale for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Of all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals happening right now, there’s one we’re particularly excited about: Nuface is currently offering a rare discount of 25% off its microcurrent face massagers. (Other retailers like Sephora and Nordstrom have similar markdowns on select devices, too.) In case you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Nuface tools have gained a serious following, with celebrities like Bella Hadid, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Hudson singing the brand’s praises. The tools have also had a handful of viral moments this year, with TikTok beauty lovers demonstrating how the Nuface tools can help lift brows, carve out cheekbones, and smooth away fine lines. Suffice to say that you won’t want to miss out on the markdown offered now — which is as rare as a discounted luxury coats and perfume sets.

A great face tool goes a long way in your beauty routine, and Nuface tools are a must-have if you’re aiming to improve your complexion with more than serums and cult-favorite face creams. Many of Nuface’s offerings are available in value sets during Cyber Week, which makes them all the more gift-worthy. If you’re seeking out gifts for your girlfriend or something special for mom, shop the picks below to leave your loved ones speechless.

What Do Nuface Devices Do?

Nuface tools employ something called microcurrent technology that, put simply, stimulates your facial muscles. With regular use, you can see a number of immediate and long-term benefits: These tools temporarily lift the brow and define the cheekbones, and over time can help soften the look of wrinkles and even help improve skin sagging. Some Nuface tools come with additional attachments that use red light therapy to brighten and help reduce wrinkles, and other attachments that send microcurrents to smaller points to help reduce puffiness around the eye and lip area.

The Best Nuface Cyber Monday Deals 2022

Nuface Trinity Complete and Fix Starter Kit The Nuface Trinity Complete and Fix Starter Kit lets you be your own facialist. The high value set includes Nuface’s bestselling Trinity Complete, the Fix Starter Kit, and attachments for red light therapy and to target your eye and lip area. You can easily contour large planes of your face and spot treat smaller puffy areas. Courtesy of Nuface Nuface Trinity Complete and Fix Starter Kit $649 $487 Buy Now