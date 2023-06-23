This TikTok-Favorite NuFace Body Toning Device Is Secretly on Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When you want to give your gams extra love for bathing suit season, microcurrent may be your ticket. Today, NuFace’s NuBody skin toning device is on sale for 25 percent off, saving you $100 on this high-tech tool.

Microcurrent technology is trending in the skin care tool space — on TikTok, “microcurrent devices” have over 161 million views, with shoppers enthralled by videos that show the ability of these gadgets to sculpt and lift your complexion. NuFace is a top microcurrent tool brand, offering a slew of devices with stamps of approval from celebrities like Miranda Kerr, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber. The NuBody device translates the highly-rated results of the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device into a tool that’s equipped for your legs, arms, and abs.

Body scrubs and body lotions are part of a routine for brighter, smoother skin on your limbs. But the magic of microcurrent is its ability to go deeper, stimulating your muscles with low-level electrical current (fear not: you’ll feel tingles, not zaps). With consistent use, the device can firm, tighten, and tone your skin. Some shoppers tout its benefits for softening the look of stretch marks and temporarily smoothing the appearance of cellulite, but as with all things in beauty, consistency is key. For best results, NuFace recommends using the device for five minutes on each treatment area five times a week.

The NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device includes the tool and a 10 ounce bottle of the Aqua Gel Activator to slather on your skin before using the device for good glide. This set rarely goes on sale (it’s been months since our shopping editors have seen a discount) — don’t miss out on your chance to save $100 off today.

NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device Courtesy of NuFace NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device $399 $299 Buy Now at NuFace

Related:

The Best Body Butters

The Best Body Brushes for Exfoliating

The Best Face Massagers





Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits beauty, fashion and lifestyle stories. She has over six years of experience as a writer and editor for national media outlets including Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products — including micro current devices — during her time as an editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make a meaningful difference in your skin. Learn more about us here.