NuFace Is Taking 40% Off Skin Care Devices During Its Presidents’ Day Beauty Sale

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are typicall known as some of the best shopping days to score beauty deals, Presidents’ Day beauty sales can be just as tempting to splurge with major savings. And if there’s one sale beauty lovers don’t want to miss this weekend, it’s this NuFace sale.

This Presidents’ Day weekend, NuFace is offering a whopping 40% off its microcurrent facial toning devices.

The NuFace microcurrent tools boast some pretty impressive product claims, including the appearance of a more youthful complexion by lifting, toning, and lessening the appearance of wrinkles. The results have been compared to those of other noninvasive treatments like Botox, but can be much more accessible and affordable in the long run than similar in-office treatments. While the cost of the beauty devices can be a bit pricey, they are typically less than a single microcurrent treatment you would receive at a medical spa or plastic surgery center.

There is virtually no sensation or pain associated with these treatments, so the process of using these tools is soothing and great for use in a self-care routine. Since the initial popularity of the NuFace microcurrent devices for facial use, the brand has also expanded to bigger tools for the body, and even red light devices that are designed to target wrinkles.

Results from the NuFace devices can be amplified when paired with complementary anti-aging skincare products, many of which are also available from NuFace and on sale for Presidents’ Day.

Read on for more info on all of the NuFace skincare devices you can purchase now for 40% off.

Refreshed NuFACE Mini

NuFace’s refreshed devices are all beautified, inspected, and resealed so they’re as good as new. The NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device, already one of the brand’s more affordable tools, gives you the gift of lifted skin and fewer wrinkles at an even lower cost. It’s also smaller and sleeker than the traditional tools, making it a great option especially if you don’t have a lot of space.

Refreshed NuFACE Trinity

This professional-level microcurrent facial toning device contours the facial muscles while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. You can also pair this with an assortment of attachments to upgrade your at-home facial.

Refreshed NuFACE FIX

The NuFace Fix is a line-smoothing device designed to provide instant smoothing results. In addition to blurring the look of wrinkles on your facial skin, you can also use the NuFace Fix to quickly plump up the look of your lips.

Refreshed Petite Facial Kit

The gift set provides everything you need to treat yourself to a home facial including the NuFace Mini, NuFace Fix, and other essential products at a discounted price. Everything in this kit is also perfectly sized for travel and stashing your microcurrent tools in a smaller space.

Refreshed NuFACE Trinity Complete

If you’re really looking to take your at-home facial game to the next level, this complete facial toning kit is the one for you. It contains the award-winning Trinity and a variety of attachments in one complete kit. Lift and tone your facial muscles while reducing the appearance of fine lines with this full gift set.

Refreshed NuFACE Trinity Wrinkle Reducer

If you already have your NuFace device, you can add to your anti-aging collection with this red light therapy attachment. It attaches effortlessly to the Trinity Device to further minimize the look of lines and wrinkles.

Refreshed NuFACE Trinity ELE Attachment

The NuFace ELE (short for Effective Lip & Eye) Attachment supercharges your routine to further reduce smile lines and eye wrinkles. Just add this attachment to your NuFace Trinity to enjoy the added benefits.