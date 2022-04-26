There’s a Secret NuFace Sale Happening on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber swears by it. Jennifer Aniston gives it props for her radiant complexion. And it’s not every day that we come across an at-home device or skin care tool that can walk the walk to offer real results. But there’s one product that is universally beloved by celebrities and skin care gurus and aficionados alike: The OG NuFace Trinity sculpting device, which is also majorly on sale today at Amazon. But that’s not all — a slew of other NuFace tools and skin care products are also on sale.

Face massagers and tools are often a pretty penny, but with today’s secret Amazon sale, you can snag the ordinarily pricey NuFace for 32% off its sticker price, giving you nearly $100 in savings, which, to be honest, is one of the biggest discounts we’ve ever seen for this celeb-loved tool.

With the flick of a switch, the Trinity starts to buzz, activating your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour. Run the device along your jawline and cheekbones daily for five minutes for an instantly lifted and crisper, sharper angles (no seriously, do one side of your face, then pause and look at the difference between the sculpted cheek and the other).

If you’re weary about the efficacy of facial devices and tools, we don’t blame you, but the NuFace is one of the only FDA-Cleared devices to treat full-face wrinkles around the eyes, brows and lips.

Plus, there are a plethora of ways and reasons to use the NuFace. You could be like Hailey Bieber who, according to one of her past Instagram stories, swiped the device over her cheekbones, jawline and forehead after slathering on a cleanser to give the device a bit of slip as you roll it across your face. Or you could use it Jennifer Aniston-style for a mini microcurrent massage, which she told InStyle is “like a little workout for your face.”

So if you’ve been mulling a NuFace purchase or debating whether to gift one to your mom for Mother’s Day, now’s the time to splurge — especially with summer around the corner.