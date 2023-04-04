The NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re on the market for a skin care facial tool that firms, tones, and lifts the look of your complexion, count your lucky stars. You can shop celebrity-approved NuFace’s Mini+ Starter Kit Smart Petite Facial Toning Kit on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon today.

NuFace is one of the top-rated brands in the realm of microcurrent facial tools. If you’re new to microcurrent technology, it’s a trending beauty treatment that visibly lifts and defines the contours of your complexion via a gentle electrical charge that stimulates your skin and the muscles beneath it. NuFace has created at-home facial tools since 2005, when esthetician Carol Cole created the microcurrent tools for her clients to use as maintenance between facial appointments.

The NuFace Mini+ is one of the brand’s latest launches, debuting just last fall. The tool is a next-generation version of the original device, equipped with a connecting smartphone app that guides you through tutorials and treatments for a foolproof at-home facial. The NuFace Mini+ has three modes — one for firming the appearance of your skin, and two for instant and long-term lifting of your cheekbones, brows, and jawline. With consistent use, you can expect to see benefits similar to that of the best retinol products or skin-tightening face creams.

Of all the microcurrent facial tools on the market, NuFace’s are among the most popular. In November 2021, Hailey Bieber posted a video of herself using an earlier iteration of the NuFace Mini to prep her skin before applying her favorite face serums and creams. Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, and Miranda Kerr have also sung NuFace’s praises.

With the NuFace Mini+ Starter Kit, you’ll get the beloved tool along with two pre-treatment primers for different skin types. The Aqua Gel Activator is ideal for combination and oily skin types; the Silk Crème Activator is great for those with dry skin or anyone looking for a burst of plumping hydration. The included soft-bristled applicator brush allows you to sweep the primers on with spa-level comfort.

You can save nearly $50 on the device today — treat yourself.

