NYFW Fall 2023 Street Style Hair Trends: Unexpected Updos and the Products You Need To Pull Them Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Hair is having a head-turning moment. Sure, we expect the industry’s in-crowd to be dressed in eye-catching garments during New York Fashion Week (such as the abundance of green fashions we spotted across the city), but this past week, a number of street style savants went the extra mile with intricate hair styles to compliment their calculated fashion ensembles.

Much like flashy designer handbags and lust-worthy luxury shoes, these unexpected updos — from braided ponytails to sleek half buns and even carefully coiffed styles with cool hair accessories — garnered a frenzy of flashes from street style photographers.

“Achieving a creative hairstyle is key to your overall look,” explains Dimitris Giannetos, a hair stylist who’s worked with celebrities like Amal Clooney, Megan Fox, Britney Spears, and Cindy Crawford. “No matter how good your outfit is, without the right hairstyle, your outfit can look drowned out.”

The beauty of ponytails and buns is that they can complement any outfit, according to Giannetos. For that reason, these updo hairstyles are a great canvas for a personalized hair look. NYFW attendees gave us loads of inspiration. Some included a smattering of silver clips to add edge to a simple bun, others made a classic ponytail party-ready by gathering the loose ends in a crystal-embellished ribbon or metallic thread.

Sophie Sahara/WWD

Sophie Sahara/WWD

Sophie Sahara/WWD

Getty Images

We saw clever looks sans hair accessories, too, with show-goers braiding the loose ends of their ponytail for an unexpected finish. Others opted for sculptural half-up, half-down styles.

It seems now more than ever, the joy in dressing up is all about the full look, hair included. Experimenting with hair styles can be an outlet for creativity and self-expression — and Giannetos is all for it. “I really love seeing the everyday woman’s take on different hairstyles,” he explains. “Oftentimes the results can be effortless and carefree when the person at home plays with their own hair, because the hairstyles look lived in.”

Sophie Sahara/WWD

Sophie Sahara/WWD

While not all of these looks are simple to pull off, with a little practice — and the right products — you can achieve similar hairstyles at home. To choose the best styling products, consider your desired finish: Texturizing spray is a must for braids, pomades and waxes make a sleek look flawless, and leave-in moisturizing mists impart shine on any look. Ahead, the best hair styling tools and products to add a playful or polished note to your personal style.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Raw Sugar Living Pro Remedy Leave-In Primer Mist Giannetos recommends Raw Sugar Living’s leave-in primer mist for any hairstyle. Heat protection is key for preventing damage when you’re styling your hair with hot tools, and this formula gives you that along with sunflower seed oil and coconut oil for shine. Courtesy of Raw Sugar Living Raw Sugar Living Pro Remedy Leave-In Primer Mist $13 Buy Now at RAW SUGAR LIVING

Meet the Expert

Dimitris Giannetos is a Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist. He has worked behind the scenes at fashion shows around the world including Paris, Milan and New York. His talents have merged fashion hair with celebrity clients, creating iconic red carpets and editorial looks that have everyone talking. Giannetos has worked with brands such as L’Oreal and has styled many notable celebrities including Camila Cabello, Ciara, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Cindy Crawford, Joey King, Alessandra Ambrossio, Meghan Trainor, Britney Spears, Amal Clooney, Rosalia, Maria Menounos, and many more.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the top products that make a meaningful difference in your hairstyle.