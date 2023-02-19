×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

JW Anderson RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

NYFW Fall 2023 Street Style Hair Trends: Unexpected Updos and the Products You Need To Pull Them Off

Not-so-basic braids, buns, and ponytails abound.

NYFW Hair Trends
Sophie Sahara/WWD

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Hair is having a head-turning moment. Sure, we expect the industry’s in-crowd to be dressed in eye-catching garments during New York Fashion Week (such as the abundance of green fashions we spotted across the city), but this past week, a number of street style savants went the extra mile with intricate hair styles to compliment their calculated fashion ensembles.

Much like flashy designer handbags and lust-worthy luxury shoes, these unexpected updos — from braided ponytails to sleek half buns and even carefully coiffed styles with cool hair accessories — garnered a frenzy of flashes from street style photographers.

“Achieving a creative hairstyle is key to your overall look,” explains Dimitris Giannetos, a hair stylist who’s worked with celebrities like Amal Clooney, Megan Fox, Britney Spears, and Cindy Crawford. “No matter how good your outfit is, without the right hairstyle, your outfit can look drowned out.”

Related Galleries

The beauty of ponytails and buns is that they can complement any outfit, according to Giannetos. For that reason, these updo hairstyles are a great canvas for a personalized hair look. NYFW attendees gave us loads of inspiration. Some included a smattering of silver clips to add edge to a simple bun, others made a classic ponytail party-ready by gathering the loose ends in a crystal-embellished ribbon or metallic thread.

NYFW Street Style Hair Trends
Sophie Sahara/WWD
NYFW Street Style Hair Trends
Sophie Sahara/WWD
NYFW Street Style Hair Trends
Sophie Sahara/WWD
NYFW Street Style Hair Trends
Getty Images

We saw clever looks sans hair accessories, too, with show-goers braiding the loose ends of their ponytail for an unexpected finish. Others opted for sculptural half-up, half-down styles.

It seems now more than ever, the joy in dressing up is all about the full look, hair included. Experimenting with hair styles can be an outlet for creativity and self-expression — and Giannetos is all for it. “I really love seeing the everyday woman’s take on different hairstyles,” he explains. “Oftentimes the results can be effortless and carefree when the person at home plays with their own hair, because the hairstyles look lived in.”

Sophie Sahara/WWD
Sophie Sahara/WWD

While not all of these looks are simple to pull off, with a little practice — and the right products — you can achieve similar hairstyles at home. To choose the best styling products, consider your desired finish: Texturizing spray is a must for braids, pomades and waxes make a sleek look flawless, and leave-in moisturizing mists impart shine on any look. Ahead, the best hair styling tools and products to add a playful or polished note to your personal style.

Sign up for WWD Shop’s newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Raw Sugar Living Pro Remedy Leave-In Primer Mist

Giannetos recommends Raw Sugar Living’s leave-in primer mist for any hairstyle. Heat protection is key for preventing damage when you’re styling your hair with hot tools, and this formula gives you that along with sunflower seed oil and coconut oil for shine.

Raw Sugar Living Leave-In Primer Mist
Courtesy of Raw Sugar Living

Raw Sugar Living Pro Remedy Leave-In Primer Mist $13 Buy Now at RAW SUGAR LIVING

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

“I love the Dyson Airwrap because you can create any texture you want easily at home,” says Giannetos. The investment piece’s multiple attachments let you smooth frizzy strands, add volume for a thicker-looking ponytail, and create soft curls.

Dyson Airwrap Styler
Courtesy of Sephora

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $599 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long $599 Buy Now AT ULTA

Related:
Dyson Airwrap Review
The Best Hair Dryer Brushes
How to Blow Dry Your Hair Perfectly At Home

R+Co Dart Pomade Stick

Pomades and waxes are essential for a slicked back look, and R+Co’s Dart Pomade Stick will hold every strand in place without leaving a white cast or a sticky feel. Flyaways don’t stand a chance.

R+Co Dart Pomade Stick
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

R+Co Dart Pomade Stick $23 Buy Now at SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

R+Co Dart Pomade Stick $23 Buy Now at dermstore

Oribe Dry Texturizing Mist

Texturizing spray helps to define waves and add volume to your hair, but it also gives your hair grip to ensure braids and buns stay put, no matter the weather. Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Mist contains zeolite to absorb excess oil near your roots, too.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Mist
Courtesy of Sephora

Oribe Dry Texturizing Mist $49 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Related:
The Best Dry Texture Sprays
The Best Thickening Hair Products

Color Wow Cult-Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray

The best hairsprays give you last-all-day hold without making your hair feel brittle or sticky. Color Wow’s does just that, while also delivering UV protection (key for colored hair).

Color Wow Hairspray
Courtesy of Sephora

Color Wow Cult-Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray $26 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Related:
The Best Fragrance-Free Hairsprays

Meet the Expert

Dimitris Giannetos is a Los Angeles-based celebrity hairstylist. He has worked behind the scenes at fashion shows around the world including Paris, Milan and New York. His talents have merged fashion hair with celebrity clients, creating iconic red carpets and editorial looks that have everyone talking. Giannetos has worked with brands such as L’Oreal and has styled many notable celebrities including Camila Cabello, Ciara, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Cindy Crawford, Joey King, Alessandra Ambrossio, Meghan Trainor, Britney Spears, Amal Clooney, Rosalia, Maria Menounos, and many more.

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the top products that make a meaningful difference in your hairstyle.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Hot Summer Bags

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

NYFW Fall '23 Street Style Hair Trends

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad