The TikTok-Famous NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip Lip Oil Is Now the #1 Best-Seller on Amazon — Here’s Why.

If TikTok is any indication of what’s going on in the makeup world, then NYX’s Fat Oil Lip Drip Vegan Lip Oil is a game-changer. It’s giving other lip oils a run for their money and, as a result, has become the #1 best-seller for “Beauty & Personal Care” new releases on Amazon.

On days when your lips need the hydration of a lip balm with the high-shine finish of a lip gloss, reach for this lightweight lip oil. Infused with vegan squalane, raspberry oil, and cloudberry oil, this product creates a lipid barrier that stops the skin from losing natural moisture, ensuring 12 hours of nourishment and protection. Additionally, the product features a “FAT” applicator, which allows the nest results with just one swipe. The lip oil comes in eight universally-flattering shades from ‘My Main’ to ‘Supermodel,’ two of TikTok’s favorite hues, to complement a wide range of looks.

Solely launched a month ago, NYX’s Fat Oil Lip Drip Vegan Lip Oil now has over 17 million views on Tiktok. Beauty bloggers worldwide can’t get enough of it. “We need to have a moment for this large applicator and the non-sticky formula,” said one TikToker, while another said, “Don’t sleep on the shade, ‘Supermodel.’ There’s something about the pink that makes my lips look fuller.”

NYX’s most recent hyped product has summed up the cultural mood. With nostalgia trending, it only makes sense for the Fat Oil Lip Drip Lip Oil to be highly coveted. Reminiscent of Lancome’s Juicy Tube, this lip oil plays into the makeup trends of the aughts, suggesting that shoppers are seeking toned-down beauty products that deliver a no-makeup-makeup look.

So, if you’re convinced that NYX’s lip oil is another 2023 TikTok trend that’s affordable and really works, keep scrolling to shop it for as little as $8.99 on Amazon, Ulta, or NYX.com.

