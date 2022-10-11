This Olaplex Amazon Sale Has Prime Day-Level Deals to Shop Before Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

If you need a mid-October adrenaline boost, Amazon has got you covered. October 11 and 12 is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, where Prime members can score seriously incredible deals. Just how extraordinary are these savings? The first-ever, two-day event offers discounts you’d only normally see during Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day – especially in the beauty realm. This limited-time event is the perfect time to treat yourself or shop for the holiday season to gift the beauty lover in your life.

One brand in particular offering unheard-of savings is Olaplex. The award-winning haircare brand has exclusive offers during Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, including up to 30% off bestsellers. The scientifically-proven brand is a foolproof gift (for others or just yourself), promising to not only make tresses look healthier but actually repair damaged hair, giving you healthier locks from the comfort of your home. It’s not just lip service, either: The brand’s famed multi-patented, revolutionary bond-building technology has been clinically shown to nourish, repair existing damage, and protect hair from future damage.

Below, we picked a few of our absolute favorite Olaplex products and why we’ll be *adding to cart* immediately this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event.

Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother

Size: 3.3 fl oz

What reviewers say: “Some people feel like this product is a little expensive, but I have hair past my shoulders that is THICK, and a pea-sized amount on damp hair is all I need. It softens, protects from heat, and moisturizes. I always follow it up with Olaplex Oil once my hair is dry, but you definitely do not NEED the oil. I love this stuff and will continuously repurchase.”

No. 6 Bond Smoother is ideal for all hair types but especially for those who experience more frizz and flyaways. The velvety-feeling treatment smooths, conditions, and strengthens hair without adding excess weight (even fine-hair users report success). Plus, the Smoother speeds up blow-dry time.

Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother $30 $24

Olaplex No 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Size: 8.5 fl oz

What reviewers say: “The price may deter you. I know it did me, and I waited until Prime day. But let me assure you, this is well worth every penny you pay. I haven’t used heat in years and only dye my hair every 6 or so months. But it felt fried. I tried many products. Deep conditioners. I used a lot of deep conditioners and still didn’t get a good result. It was coarse, and couldn’t comb my fingers through it. Literally one use, and it was a game-changer. It smells amazing. And my hair has never been this soft…I’ll definitely be reordering.”

The brand’s newest innovation, the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo, removes an array of impurities, buildup, and pollutants from strands, leaving hair clean, soft, and vibrantly shiny. Traditional clarifying shampoos usually leave hair feeling straw-like: stripped, stiff, and incredibly dry – but not Olaplex’s iteration. Plus, this game-changing product is proven to remove chlorine, metals, and hard water – unheard of with most clarifying shampoos.

Ideal for any and all hair types, No.4 is specially designed for those experiencing buildup, which can make hair feel unusually oily or dry, unmanageable, and damaged.

Olaplex No 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo $30 $24

Olaplex No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Size: 3.3 fl oz

What reviewers say: “I have recently been coloring my hair again and noticed how dry it was feeling. It just felt so stiff and not as silky as it used to be before I colored it. After some searching around I landed on this product and I could seriously not be happier. It worked as described and after just 1 treatment I feel back to normal again!”

Like this revolutionary No. 8 Intense Moisture Mask, a weekly hair mask can provide much-needed hydration to lackluster locks. This Olaplex mask boosts hair’s shine, moisture, smoothness, and even volume in clinical testing, making it perfect for anyone needing a boost.

Olaplex No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask $30 $24

Olaplex No 5 Maintenance Conditioner

Size: 8.5 fl oz

What reviewers say: “I’m 57 years old and have red hair that has a good bit of light gray. Red and gray hair are both extremely porous. My hair was a frizzy mess. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars on shampoos, conditioners, keratin treatments, serums, and so on. I finally purchased Olaplex No 5 Conditioner. This stuff is amazing. I live in the south, and the humidity is extremely high. I’ve never ever had a product work like Olaplex. Washed my hair two days ago, and it still looks very smooth and soft. I will be purchasing the shampoo in a few days. If you can’t afford both, I recommend just going for the conditioner first.”

No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is a must-have – and 59,000+ enthusiastic reviewers agree. (Plus, it's a 2022 Allure Reader's Choice Award winner.) Ideal for all hair types, this highly moisturizing and repairing conditioner can do it all: repair damaged hair, split ends, and frizz – not by simply covering up their appearance, but by actually re-linking hair's broken bonds. Hair is easier to manage, shinier, and healthier with each use.