×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Spring 2023 Trend: Denim Domination

Fashion

Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me for $400 Million

Fashion

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push

Oprah’s Favorite Theragun Mini Massage Gun Is the Perfect Holiday Gift — And It’s on Sale!

Give the gift of relief this holiday season.

Theragun mini lead art
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The holiday season is upon us, and while we cannot wait for all the celebrations and decorations, the moment we’ve really been waiting for has finally arrived. Oprah Winfrey has released her Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list – all shoppable on Amazon – and it includes Therabody’s Theragun Mini.

Designed by Therabody, known for its compression boots, face massagers, and skin care tools, the Theragun Mini is one of the most popular massage guns on the market. While it’s designed to complement the more extensive lineup of recovery accessories, the massager stands out on its own. It’s smaller and has a lower price tag, but it’s portable and offers the same output of percussions per minute — 1,750, 2,100, and 2,400 PPM. It targets areas from head to toe with the right amount of pressure, proving that it’s anything but a watered-down version of the brand’s more advanced models.

Related Galleries

It has an ergonomic grip that sits comfortably in the palm of your and is ultra-quiet so that you can use it in peace. The coolest part is that the Therabody app offers guided massages that you can connect to via Bluetooth, so you can ensure you’re using it properly.

​​This next-level percussion massager targets tight, knotted areas that you thought only your masseuse could tackle. Whether you have tense shoulders or sore calves or simply want to relax at the end of the day, the Theragun Mini acts like a deep tissue massager or even a foot massager to temporarily relieve those hard-to-reach spots.

As an entry-level device that’s travel-friendly yet powerful and effective, it provides enough relief for post-workout and can be part of an at-home spa ritual. It’s one of our favorite wellness gifts to give to anyone. You can include it with the best sports bras and workout leggings, and you’ve got a gift to please anyone. Of course, this also makes for the best self-care gift we could dream of. Lucky for you, it’s on sale on Amazon and Therabody’s website. So act fast to get your hands on one for all men and women on your holiday gifting list before Oprah sells it out.

Theragun Mini $199  $179 Buy Now

Theragun Mini $199  $179 Buy Now

More Oprah-Approved Holiday Gift Options to Buy Now

Costa Brazil Bath Salts

Costa Brazil Bath Salts $125 Buy Now

Costa Brazil Bath Salts $125 Buy Now

The Nori Press

The Nori Press $120 Buy Now

The Nori Press $120.00  $120 Buy Now

Snif Old Saint Wick Candle

Snif Old Saint Wick Candle $44 Buy Now

Snif Old Saint Wick Candle $44 Buy Now

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Hot Summer Bags

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 - Theragun Mini Massage Gun Sale

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad