Selecting your signature scent requires time and careful consideration, which is why fragrance connoisseurs always opt for perfume sample sets when it comes time to expand their scent horizons.
Fostering curiosity and discovery, these convenient kits feature miniature versions of the best fragrances and encourage beauty lovers to sample a variety of scents without the dreaded commitment of purchasing a full-sized bottle. Oftentimes available in discounted fragrance gift sets, opting for perfume sample sets is kinder to your wallet and also allows you to experience a brand’s catalog of fragrances at a fraction of the cost.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or need a gift for the beauty maven on your list, read on to shop the best perfume sample sets from fan-favorite brands among the likes of Marc Jacobs, Diptyque, Byredo and more.
1. Madewell Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum Sample Set
Featuring a combination of mix-and-match fragrances that fall in the sweet spot between low maintenance and treat yourself, the Madewell Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum Sample set includes 101: Rose, a sweet pea-patchouli fragrance, 602: Pepper, a cedar-patchouli fragrance, and 301: Sandalwood, an amber-cardamom fragrance.
2. Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
The Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set introduces fragrance lovers to the fan-favorite brand’s entire fine fragrance line in this 17-piece kit. Inside, you’ll find Ambrette 9, AnOther 13, Baie 19, Bergamote 22, Fleur d’Oranger 27, Iris 39, Jasmin 17, Labdanum 18, Lys 41, Neroli 16, Patchouli 24, Rose 31, Santal 33, Thé Noir 29, Tonka 25, Vetiver 46 and Ylang 49.
3. Tory Burch Fragrance Miniature Gift Set
Featuring brand founder Tory Burch’s favorite fragrance picks, the limited-edition Tory Burch Fragrance Miniature Gift set includes two mini versions of the Signature Eau de Parfum, a peony, jasmine, grapefruit, sandalwood and vetiver blend, and Knock on Wood, a blood orange accord, magnolia and Haitian vetiver oil blend.
4. Byredo La Sélection Florale Eau de Parfum Collection
The Byredo La Sélection Florale Eau de Parfum Collection combines three sample-sized vials of the luxury fragrance brand’s Blanche Eau de Parfum, La Tulipe Eau de Parfum and Rose of No Man’s Land Eau de Parfum.
5. Atelier Cologne Tropical Escape Set
Designed to be an escape for your senses, the Atelier Cologne Tropical Escape Set is a vacation-inspired trio that combines the brand’s freshest and citrusy scents. Inside, you’ll find deluxe-sized samplers of Pacific Lime, Clémentine California and Vanille Insensée.
6. Bond No. 9 New York Travel Pocket Spray for Her Gift Set
Featuring its best-sellers in opulent gold spray flacons, the Bond No. 9 New York Travel Pocket Spray for Her Gift Set makes for one elegant stocking stuffer. The perfume sample set includes the fragrances Madison Avenue, New York Night and The Scent of Peace.
7. Michael Kors Wonderlust Purse Spray Trio
Valued at $90, the Michael Kors Wonderlust Purse Spray Trio features the original Wonderlust Eau de Parfum, Wonderlust Eau Fresh Eau de Toilette and Wonderlust Sublime Eau de Parfum, all housed in a glamorous gift box.
8. Juicy Couture Travel Spray Coffret
Perfect for any young fragrance lovers on your list with its blended fragrance notes of delicious wild berries, creamy vanilla and bright jasmine, the Juicy Couture Travel Spray Coffret includes the Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Travel Spray, the Viva La Juicy Gold Couture Eau de Parfum Travel Spray and the OUI Eau de Parfum Travel Spray.
9. Versace Crystal Travel Spray Set
Featuring the iconic fashion house’s best-selling fragrances, the Versace Crystal Travel Spray Set includes Bright Crystal, a fresh, vibrant-flowery scent, and Yellow Diamond, a sparking, bright-citrusy scent.
10. Philosophy Stockings Full of Grace Rollerball Set
Another ideal gift for perfume novices, the Philosophy Stockings Full of Grace Rollerball Set features rollerballs of the brand’s easy-to-wear and perfectly-divine Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette and Pure Grace Eau de Toilette fragrances.
11. Dedcool Collection Sample Pack
The Dedcool Collection Sample Pack allows fragrance lovers to become acquainted with the brand’s cult-favorite unisex fragrances. The set includes 01 Taunt, Fragrance 02, 03 Blonde, Fragrance 04 and 05 Spring.
12. Diptyque Eau de Toilette Discovery Set
Explore five olfactory landscapes with the Diptyque Eau de Toilette Discovery Set, which includes the luxury fragrance brand’s Do Son, Eau des Sen, Philosykos, L’Ombre dans L’Eau and Eau Rose scents.
13. Marc Jacobs Daisy Pen Spray Trio
A perfect fragrance gift set for all ages, the Marc Jacobs Daisy Pen Spray Trio features the brand’s signature Daisy fragrances in convenient, travel-sized sprays. The trio includes the original Daisy Eau de Toilette, the Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette and the Daisy Love Eau de Toilette.
14. Maison Margiela Replica Mini Memory Set
Comprised of five discovery-size Replica fragrance favorites, the Maison Margiela Replica Mini Memory Set features the Lazy Sunday Morning Fragrance, the Jazz Club Fragrance, the By the Fireplace Fragrance, the Flower Market Fragrance and the Sailing Day Fragrance so you can find your new favorite scent.
15. Jo Malone London Travel Size Cologne Set
The limited-edition Jo Malone London Travel Size Cologne Set includes five of the brand’s best-selling fragrances: English Pear & Freesia Cologne, Wild Bluebell Cologne, Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne and Pomegranate Noir Cologne.
16. Bloomingdale’s Fragrance Gift Kit
Combing deluxe-mini versions of the retailer’s best-selling fine fragrances, the Bloomingdale’s Fragrance Gift Kit includes Clean Reserve’s Avant Garden White Fig & Bourbon Eau de Parfum, Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue Eau Intense Eau de Parfum, Narciso Rodriguez’s For Her Eau de Toilette, Salvatore Ferragamo’s Amo Ferragamo Eau de Parfum and Tory Burch’s Knock on Wood Extrait de Parfum.
17. Beauty Finds by ULTA Beauty Seven Days of Scents Sample Kit
The Ulta Beauty Seven Days of Scents Sample Kit includes deluxe-sized minis of DKNY’s Be Delicious Eau de Parfum, Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue Eau de Toilette, Giorgio Armani’s Sì Passione Eau de Parfum, Philosophy’s Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette, Vince Camuto’s Illuminare Eau de Parfum and Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre Eau de Parfum.