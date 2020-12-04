All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selecting your signature scent requires time and careful consideration, which is why fragrance connoisseurs always opt for perfume sample sets when it comes time to expand their scent horizons.

Fostering curiosity and discovery, these convenient kits feature miniature versions of the best fragrances and encourage beauty lovers to sample a variety of scents without the dreaded commitment of purchasing a full-sized bottle. Oftentimes available in discounted fragrance gift sets, opting for perfume sample sets is kinder to your wallet and also allows you to experience a brand’s catalog of fragrances at a fraction of the cost.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or need a gift for the beauty maven on your list, read on to shop the best perfume sample sets from fan-favorite brands among the likes of Marc Jacobs, Diptyque, Byredo and more.

1. Madewell Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum Sample Set

Featuring a combination of mix-and-match fragrances that fall in the sweet spot between low maintenance and treat yourself, the Madewell Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum Sample set includes 101: Rose, a sweet pea-patchouli fragrance, 602: Pepper, a cedar-patchouli fragrance, and 301: Sandalwood, an amber-cardamom fragrance.

Madewell Bon Parfumeur Eau de Parfum Sample Set $13 Buy Now

2. Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set

The Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set introduces fragrance lovers to the fan-favorite brand’s entire fine fragrance line in this 17-piece kit. Inside, you’ll find Ambrette 9, AnOther 13, Baie 19, Bergamote 22, Fleur d’Oranger 27, Iris 39, Jasmin 17, Labdanum 18, Lys 41, Neroli 16, Patchouli 24, Rose 31, Santal 33, Thé Noir 29, Tonka 25, Vetiver 46 and Ylang 49.

Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set $89 Buy Now

3. Tory Burch Fragrance Miniature Gift Set

Featuring brand founder Tory Burch’s favorite fragrance picks, the limited-edition Tory Burch Fragrance Miniature Gift set includes two mini versions of the Signature Eau de Parfum, a peony, jasmine, grapefruit, sandalwood and vetiver blend, and Knock on Wood, a blood orange accord, magnolia and Haitian vetiver oil blend.

Tory Burch Fragrance Miniature Gift Set $48 Buy Now

4. Byredo La Sélection Florale Eau de Parfum Collection

The Byredo La Sélection Florale Eau de Parfum Collection combines three sample-sized vials of the luxury fragrance brand’s Blanche Eau de Parfum, La Tulipe Eau de Parfum and Rose of No Man’s Land Eau de Parfum.

Byredo La Sélection Florale Eau de Parfum Collection $120 Buy Now

5. Atelier Cologne Tropical Escape Set

Designed to be an escape for your senses, the Atelier Cologne Tropical Escape Set is a vacation-inspired trio that combines the brand’s freshest and citrusy scents. Inside, you’ll find deluxe-sized samplers of Pacific Lime, Clémentine California and Vanille Insensée.

Atelier Cologne Tropical Escape Set $84 Buy Now

6. Bond No. 9 New York Travel Pocket Spray for Her Gift Set

Featuring its best-sellers in opulent gold spray flacons, the Bond No. 9 New York Travel Pocket Spray for Her Gift Set makes for one elegant stocking stuffer. The perfume sample set includes the fragrances Madison Avenue, New York Night and The Scent of Peace.

Bond No. 9 New York Travel Pocket Spray for Her Gift Set $145 Buy Now

7. Michael Kors Wonderlust Purse Spray Trio

Valued at $90, the Michael Kors Wonderlust Purse Spray Trio features the original Wonderlust Eau de Parfum, Wonderlust Eau Fresh Eau de Toilette and Wonderlust Sublime Eau de Parfum, all housed in a glamorous gift box.

Michael Kors Wonderlust Purse Spray Trio $45 Buy Now

8. Juicy Couture Travel Spray Coffret

Perfect for any young fragrance lovers on your list with its blended fragrance notes of delicious wild berries, creamy vanilla and bright jasmine, the Juicy Couture Travel Spray Coffret includes the Viva La Juicy Eau de Parfum Travel Spray, the Viva La Juicy Gold Couture Eau de Parfum Travel Spray and the OUI Eau de Parfum Travel Spray.

Juicy Couture Travel Spray Coffret $38 Buy Now

9. Versace Crystal Travel Spray Set

Featuring the iconic fashion house’s best-selling fragrances, the Versace Crystal Travel Spray Set includes Bright Crystal, a fresh, vibrant-flowery scent, and Yellow Diamond, a sparking, bright-citrusy scent.

Versace Crystal Travel Spray Set $40 Buy Now

10. Philosophy Stockings Full of Grace Rollerball Set

Another ideal gift for perfume novices, the Philosophy Stockings Full of Grace Rollerball Set features rollerballs of the brand’s easy-to-wear and perfectly-divine Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette and Pure Grace Eau de Toilette fragrances.

Philosophy Stockings Full of Grace Rollerball Set $24 Buy Now

11. Dedcool Collection Sample Pack

The Dedcool Collection Sample Pack allows fragrance lovers to become acquainted with the brand’s cult-favorite unisex fragrances. The set includes 01 Taunt, Fragrance 02, 03 Blonde, Fragrance 04 and 05 Spring.

Dedcool Collection Sample Pack $30 Buy Now

12. Diptyque Eau de Toilette Discovery Set

Explore five olfactory landscapes with the Diptyque Eau de Toilette Discovery Set, which includes the luxury fragrance brand’s Do Son, Eau des Sen, Philosykos, L’Ombre dans L’Eau and Eau Rose scents.

Diptyque Eau de Toilette Discovery Set $110 Buy Now

13. Marc Jacobs Daisy Pen Spray Trio

A perfect fragrance gift set for all ages, the Marc Jacobs Daisy Pen Spray Trio features the brand’s signature Daisy fragrances in convenient, travel-sized sprays. The trio includes the original Daisy Eau de Toilette, the Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette and the Daisy Love Eau de Toilette.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Pen Spray Trio $55 Buy Now

14. Maison Margiela Replica Mini Memory Set

Comprised of five discovery-size Replica fragrance favorites, the Maison Margiela Replica Mini Memory Set features the Lazy Sunday Morning Fragrance, the Jazz Club Fragrance, the By the Fireplace Fragrance, the Flower Market Fragrance and the Sailing Day Fragrance so you can find your new favorite scent.

Maison Margiela Replica 5-Piece Mini Memory Set $25 Buy Now

15. Jo Malone London Travel Size Cologne Set

The limited-edition Jo Malone London Travel Size Cologne Set includes five of the brand’s best-selling fragrances: English Pear & Freesia Cologne, Wild Bluebell Cologne, Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne and Pomegranate Noir Cologne.

Jo Malone London Travel Size Cologne Set $115 Buy Now

16. Bloomingdale’s Fragrance Gift Kit

Combing deluxe-mini versions of the retailer’s best-selling fine fragrances, the Bloomingdale’s Fragrance Gift Kit includes Clean Reserve’s Avant Garden White Fig & Bourbon Eau de Parfum, Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue Eau Intense Eau de Parfum, Narciso Rodriguez’s For Her Eau de Toilette, Salvatore Ferragamo’s Amo Ferragamo Eau de Parfum and Tory Burch’s Knock on Wood Extrait de Parfum.

Bloomingdale's Fragrance Gift Kit $45 Buy Now

17. Beauty Finds by ULTA Beauty Seven Days of Scents Sample Kit

The Ulta Beauty Seven Days of Scents Sample Kit includes deluxe-sized minis of DKNY’s Be Delicious Eau de Parfum, Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue Eau de Toilette, Giorgio Armani’s Sì Passione Eau de Parfum, Philosophy’s Amazing Grace Eau de Toilette, Vince Camuto’s Illuminare Eau de Parfum and Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre Eau de Parfum.

Beauty Finds by ULTA Beauty Seven Days of Scents Sample Kit $40 Buy Now