Rare Beauty is commencing the start of 2021 with quite the fanfare. On Jan. 7, the Selena Gomez-founded beauty brand unveiled its highly anticipated Stay Vulnerable Collection, marking the third launch for the Sephora-exclusive line.

What’s in the Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Collection?

Comprised of romantic pastels and innovative formulations, the four-piece spring collection focuses on the eyes, lips and cheek with the debut of the Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush, Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm, Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow and the Stay Vulnerable All-Over Eyeshadow Brush. With pricing ranging from $15 to $21 and an assortment of universally flattering shades for each product, the Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Collection continues its mission of making cosmetics accessible for all while empowering play and creativity.

Launching in-store on Jan. 14, the Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Collection is available to shop on sephora.com. Keep scrolling to learn more about the award-winning brand’s newest additions and grow your makeup collection.

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush

Available in five flattering shade, the Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush is made to deliver the same melt-into-your-skin, natural-looking flush effect as the brand’s liquid blush formula with its velvety, blendable texture.

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush $21 Buy Now

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm

Combining the moisturizing benefits of a lip mask with the rich color payoff of a lipstick, the Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm blankets the lips in deep hydration while dressing them up with stunning color and a high-shine gloss. Formulated with a nourishing blend of lotus, gardenia and white waterlily, this conditioning lip gloss soothes the skin as it enhances the plumpness and smoothness of the lips.

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm $18 Buy Now

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow

Boasting an innovative liquid-to-powder formula that elevates the eye with a wash of satiny color, the Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow is a weightless, crease-resistant and transfer-proof formula designed for buildable, blendable and long-lasting wear.

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow $20 Buy Now

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable All-Over Eyeshadow Brush

The newest beauty tool to be joining the brand, the Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable All-Over Eyeshadow Brush is made with an innovative densely packed angled shape that is designed to mimic your fingertip for a fast, smooth sweep of color. Created to be paired with the Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow, this cruelty-free eye shadow brush seamlessly blends eye shadow and is suitable for sensitive skin with its soft bristles.

Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable All-Over Eyeshadow Brush $15 Buy Now