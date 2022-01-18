Revlon’s Cult-Favorite Hair Dryer Brush Is Now 42% Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Having long, thick, wavy hair, I’ve always struggled to straighten it without causing major frizz. Hours spent blow drying and flat ironing my mane often resulted in an unsightly halo of flyways, and since I typically need to use the hottest irons for my hair type, I found that I sacrificed a lot of my natural volume in order to fully smooth out kinks. That was all until I tried Revlon’s One-Step hair dryer brush, which is currently 42% off on Amazon.

The hair tool went viral last year for helping users create salon-worthy blowouts at home, lauded as an affordable alternative to Dyson’s equally popular yet uber-pricey AirWrap Styler designed to offer similar results. Revlon’s version has since become a bestseller on many ecommerce sites and racked up over 340,000 four- and five-star reviews on Amazon alone. Needless to say, once I got my hands on one, I wan’t disappointed.

The secret to this two-in-one device lies in its Advanced Ionic Technology made to reduce frizz by 30% (and it indeed left me with far fewer flyaways than when I had used comparably priced hot tools). The Revlon styler also has a detachable, oval-shaped brush head that covers large sections of hair and dries them fairly quickly, all while adding extra lift at the root and bounce to ends. (To note, I was initially nervous about drying time and did a partial blowout with my hair dryer first then finished with the One-Step, however I noticed much sleeker results when using the hair dryer brush alone, although it took slightly longer to fully dry my wet hair). What’s also neat about the device is that it features three heat settings and a cool tip function for comfortable styling, as well as a special bristle design that reduces pulling and promotes shine — a godsend for people like me with unruly, tangle-prone locks.

Additionally, I found that the brush was reasonably lightweight, making it easy to handle and maneuver.

Considering (as aforementioned) Revlon’s One-Step hair dryer brush is on major sale right now, there’s no better time to invest in one. Grab it below in the teal color for just $34.