Act Fast to Secure Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer 1.0 for Its Lowest Price Ever Today

Many of the beauty products and tools we consider true cult favorites — along the lines of Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream and the Dyson Airwrap — come with a bit of sticker shock. That’s not the case with Revlon’s Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer: This do-it-all hair tool is $65 full price, but right now you can shop it for an all-time low price of $25 on Amazon. As far as Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals go, we’ve never seen better.

Since the hair dryer brush launched in 2016, it’s maintained steady popularity for its ability to take your strands from damp to post-blowout perfection. You can shop a number of hair tools that curl and straighten your strands, but finding one that dries your hair at the same time is rare. Part of the Revlon blow dryer brush’s magic is owed to its unique oval shaped head: The curved edges let you get good lift in your roots, and the flatter sides smooth the lengths of your hair. You’ll benefit from less unwanted frizz, too. Nylon tufted bristles and a ceramic coating on the barrel work with the vents to dry and detangle your hair without roughing up the cuticle of your hair (hello, sleekness).

Shoppers can’t get enough of the Revlon blow dryer brush. “I’ve shelved my older high end dryer and flat iron for this one, single dryer for daily use. My hair remains bouncy and volumized throughout the day with no frizz. And I’ve cut my drying and styling time down by 75%,” says one rave reviewer. If you’re one who’s always rushing to get out the door or if you dread wash day, this tool will be a real game changer in your hair routine.