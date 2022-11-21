×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Catching Up With The Brooklyn Circus’ Ouigi Theodore 

Business

Farfetch CEO José Neves on Following His Luxury North Star

Beauty

Femme Fatale, the New Euphoria and Other Emerging Beauty Trends

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Before Black Friday

Don't miss out on this Amazon-exclusive deal.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 lowest price for Black Friday
Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you looking to adopt a streamlined beauty routine, specifically when it comes to blow-drying your hair? That’s where a hair dryer brush comes into play. These tools will cut down on time, yet not sacrifice one bit of volume or shine. Good news: the new Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, which skyrocketed to one of the most coveted hair styling tools, is at its lowest price ever on Amazon with this early Black Friday deal — even cheaper than it was during Amazon’s Prime Day. Right now, you can save 58% off the popular hair dryer brush, making the Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 price tag drop to less than $30!

Revlon’s top hair dryer is a bestselling blow dryer on Amazon with over 6,800 reviews — for a good reason. The secret to this two-in-one device lies in its ceramic plus titanium tourmaline technology, which reduces frizz, protects against heat damage, and delivers smooth, salon-worthy hair in half the time at home. The oval design features two brushes, so all hair types —straight or curly — can benefit from it. The longer, flatter side acts as a hair-straightening paddle brush, while its rounded corners lift the hair from its roots and create volume like a round brush. This affordable hairdryer may be budget-friendly, but it’s also celebrated because it introduced a new trend in the hair-drying space and has helped thousands of individuals streamline their getting-ready routine. The best part? It’s compact and lightweight enough to be a travel-friendly hair dryer and makes a great gift idea for any woman on your holiday list — like your mom or girlfriend.

Related Galleries

Keep scrolling to shop one of the best Black Friday beauty deals. Whether you’re buying for yourself or gifting to a beauty enthusiast, act now, and don’t let this deal be the one that got away. 

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer $69.99  $29.09 Buy Now

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Hot Summer Bags

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad