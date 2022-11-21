Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Before Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you looking to adopt a streamlined beauty routine, specifically when it comes to blow-drying your hair? That’s where a hair dryer brush comes into play. These tools will cut down on time, yet not sacrifice one bit of volume or shine. Good news: the new Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, which skyrocketed to one of the most coveted hair styling tools, is at its lowest price ever on Amazon with this early Black Friday deal — even cheaper than it was during Amazon’s Prime Day. Right now, you can save 58% off the popular hair dryer brush, making the Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 price tag drop to less than $30!

Revlon’s top hair dryer is a bestselling blow dryer on Amazon with over 6,800 reviews — for a good reason. The secret to this two-in-one device lies in its ceramic plus titanium tourmaline technology, which reduces frizz, protects against heat damage, and delivers smooth, salon-worthy hair in half the time at home. The oval design features two brushes, so all hair types —straight or curly — can benefit from it. The longer, flatter side acts as a hair-straightening paddle brush, while its rounded corners lift the hair from its roots and create volume like a round brush. This affordable hairdryer may be budget-friendly, but it’s also celebrated because it introduced a new trend in the hair-drying space and has helped thousands of individuals streamline their getting-ready routine. The best part? It’s compact and lightweight enough to be a travel-friendly hair dryer and makes a great gift idea for any woman on your holiday list — like your mom or girlfriend.

Keep scrolling to shop one of the best Black Friday beauty deals. Whether you’re buying for yourself or gifting to a beauty enthusiast, act now, and don’t let this deal be the one that got away.

Sign up for WWD’S The Essentialist newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.