Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer Review 2023: One Editor Puts the Hair Tool to the Test.

Have you heard about the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer? If not, let’s break down the details for you before we get into our testing review.

In recent years, hair dryer brushes have been all the rage for their ability to detangle, dry and volumize hair in a fraction of the time it takes to finesse a blow-dryer and hair brush. According to Google Trends, searches for hair dryer brushes have spiked by 450 percent over the past year, with one of the most popular and affordable hair dryers being a continuous breakout search. Enter: the Revlon One-Step Volumizer. Amassing 68.2M views on TikTok and over 262,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this two-in-one hair styling tool has been a personal past-favorite while also receiving heart eyes from social media creators, celebrity hairstylists, and budget-conscious beauty gurus. However, in 2022, Revlon released the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, a hair dryer brush with the same basic functions as its predecessor, but with a few upgrades that promise to improve the styling experience. Naturally, having already purchased the original version of the popular hair tool, we had to test out the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer.

Similarly to the Revlon One-Step, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 was given its name for a good reason. With ‘less is more’ trending in beauty, this hair tool fits right in when it comes to finding a streamlined and minimal hair care routine. In just one step, Revlon’s hair brush dryer combines the detangling ability of a brush with the power of heat, letting you do almost any hairstyle with just one tool in the comfort of your home.

Below, you’ll find my honest testing review, along with everything you need to know about the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0.

How I Tested the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

Product tes t ed: Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer

t Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer Weight: 1.63 pounds

1.63 pounds Dimensions: 4 x 1.6 x 6 inches

4 x 1.6 x 6 inches Testing time period: Two months

Two months Hair types tested: Wavy and fine

Wavy and fine Styling products used: Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer

Eva NYC Mane Magic 10-in-1 Primer Retailer availability: Amazon and Ulta

Amazon and Ulta Pros: Simple and easy to operate Has settings for high, low, medium, and cool Time saver Not heavy Ceramic material distributes heat evenly to reduce damage Nylon pin and tufted bristles detangle and create shine Has a cool setting Doesn’t take long to cool down after use Causes less breakage than a hair dryer and brush Suitable for all hair types, textures, and lengths.

Cons: Hard to get the hairs that are close to the root Doesn’t add much volume It takes a while to dry very wet hair

Best for: Those who are unsure of how to juggle a round brush and a hair dryer, as well as those who love the look and feel of a salon-quality straight, voluminous blowout.

Those who are unsure of how to juggle a round brush and a hair dryer, as well as those who love the look and feel of a salon-quality straight, voluminous blowout. Also reviewed by: Reviewed USA Today, Allure, PopSugar, Daily Mail, Southern Living

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer $69.99 $37.99 Buy Now at amazon

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer $74.99 Buy Now at Ulta

What is the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0?

Revlon’s One-Step Plus 2.0 is Revlon’s new and improved hair dryer brush. Simply put, a hair dryer brush is a hair tool hybrid — half blow dryer, half traditional round brush — that can create waves, curls, or a smooth, straight blowout in one simple step.

Revlon One-Step Plus 2.0 has a 2.4-inch oval brush head that fits perfectly into the design with the lock-in head release button. It has a slim handle for easier maneuvering and four heat settings such as low, medium, high, and cool. In addition, it features Ceramic Titanium Tourmaline technology that allows for less damage with 50 percent less heat exposure and charcoal-infused nylon pins that provide ultimate drying and styling. Even better? The tool includes a new and improved motor with 40 percent longer life than the original iteration.

This hair tool is compact, like a travel hair dryer, and storage-friendly thanks to the detachable design.

How to Use the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

This tool is so easy to use, but follow these steps for the best results:

Take a shower using a shampoo and conditioner designed for the style you’re looking to achieve. Use a wide toothcomb or a hairbrush to detangle any knots. Let your hair air dry until it’s 50% dry, but first, apply a heat protectant. Section your hair by an upper layer and a lower layer. Then, blow dry your hair by starting at the ends and working your way up. Begin with the sides, then go to the back. Once your first bottom half is dry, drop your next section and continue this sectioning and drying pattern until your hair is dry. Once your hair is dry, you can create volume or salon-worthy waves by giving the hair dryer brush a few 360° turns at the roots or ends, depending on what hairstyle you are after. If you notice any flyaways after styling, spray a lightweight hairspray into your hand and smooth the hair to help it set.

WWD Shop Editor Nikki Chwatt testing the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer for review in our New York office.

How to Style With the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0?

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 can help you achieve almost any hairstyle. However, before doing so, apply a heat protectant or styling mousse to keep your hair healthy and breakage-free. Lather either onto damp hair and again before picking up a curling iron or hair straightener.

Before you begin blowing out your hair, think about what hair style you’re going for. For example, if you want volume, place the Revlon hair dryer brush at your roots and pull your hair up and out to dry it. If you want to add salon-like flips, you can curl the ends inward by placing the Volumizer under the ends and holding for two to three seconds before rotating all the way. To curl the ends out, place the hair dryer over the ends and hold for two to three seconds before rotating outward. Repeat on remaining sections until hair has been dried into luxurious, voluminous flips.

To create more defined curls or waves, wrap sections of hair tightly around the bristles, hold for a moment, then pull downward with a firm hand. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a sleek and frizz-free blowout, follow up with a flat iron.

What Makes the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Different from Other Hair Dryer Brushes?

When thinking about what the best hair dryer brush should feature, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 checks off all of the boxes. From the slim oval barrel that works the roots, coaxes curtain bangs into place and delivers soft curls to the blended materials in the bristles and the optional cool setting that seals hair cuticles in place, Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 stands out among its competitors.

Furthermore, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 has two different bristle lengths that polish your hair while creating lift and a vented barrel that ensures every part of your hair dries properly. Unlike other hair dryer brushes, the One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 has three different heat and speed settings to help you control the temperature and speed. Plus, it’s quieter and lighter than similar designs.

Most notable, though, is that you can remove the brush attachment and use the handle as a nice little hair dryer without the brush. This makes drying quicker for those with thicker hair or those who want to start on very wet strands.

Is the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Worth It?

All in all, you really can’t go wrong with Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0. It will save you effort, energy, and time, only taking me seven minutes to go from damp semi-wavy hair to dry, straight hair with flipped ends. However, it truly depends on what your priorities are and what you’re comparing it to.

For someone like myself with fine and mostly straight locks who has been perfectly happy styling my hair with a no-frills hair dryer, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 isn’t a must-have. However, if you struggle managing a dryer in one hand and a brush in the other, or if your hair is super curly or ultra-thick, One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 will hands down change your life. It’ll shave several minutes off your usual blow-dry time, and you won’t have to fight your hair to get it styled the way you want. Plus, its lightweight design, durable and compact construction, and attainable price tag make Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 worth every penny.

Additionally, compared to the original One-Step Volumizer hair dryer, the new version is easier to use, easier to store, quieter, and brings a level of versatility that is hard to find elsewhere. Plus, it makes a smart Mother’s Day gift idea or year-round gift for women, like beauty lovers who love to change their hairstyle often.

Meet the Author

Nikki Chwatt is the Style Commerce Editor for Footwear News and WWD, where she writes and edits stories on the latest clothing and beauty trends. She is at the forefront of all consumer trends with a keen eye for the latest, greatest, and classics of what people wear, buy, and love. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as an editor, including the original Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that make practical additions to one’s wardrobe and beauty collection, like the latest Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer.

WWD Shop Editor Nikki Chwatt testing the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer for review in our New York office.

