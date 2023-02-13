Red Alert: Buy Rihanna’s New Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick Before It Sells Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna’s baby bump isn’t the only breaking news from the singer’s highly anticipated return to the stage last night. During her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance, Rihanna also debuted her beauty line’s latest launch, the Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick. She wore the shade The MVP, a cool-toned, richly pigmented red that popped against the rest of her minimalistic matte makeup look.

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip,” makeup artist Priscilla Ono explained in a press release. “We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.” To finesse Rihanna’s skin, Ono used Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation and Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder (which Rihanna used for her mid-performance touch-up).

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna backstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Red lipstick is a long-standing staple in celebrity makeup looks, from Marilyn Monroe’s cherry red lipstick in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes to Lupita Nyong’o’s deep ruby red in Black Panther. Many celebrities have signature shades they swipe again and again, whether it’s Taylor Swift’s Mac Cosmetics’ Ruby Woo, Jennifer Lopez’s favorite L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Rouge Envy, or the timeless Mac Cosmetics Russian Red shade that Madonna wore during her ’90s Blonde Ambition tour.

Although red lipstick is, in a word, classic, Rihanna modernized the timeless beauty look with her head-to-toe fiery get-up, including a Loewe jumpsuit, Alaïa coat, and MM6 x Maison Margiela x Salomon sneakers. Suffice to say that the red lipstick trend isn’t going anywhere, and Fenty’s new shade is one to scoop up while you can.

