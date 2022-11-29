Saks Fifth Avenue’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale Has 15% Off Deals on Luxury Beauty Gift Sets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday beauty deals and Cyber Monday specials are officially in the rear-view mirror — but you can still find some really great deals at top retailers, like Saks Fifth Avenue. The popular retailer is extending discounts on coveted beauty gift sets from bestselling beauty brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm and Charlotte Tilbury, and one of the best perfume brands, Jo Malone. Cyber Monday sale extensions can end at any moment, so be sure to get shopping ASAP to grab the best deals on fragrance gift sets and gifts for women and girlfriends before you’re back to paying full price.

The best beauty gifts — such as perfume gift sets and makeup gift sets — are great no-brainer shopping solutions to gift the women in your life this Christmas, from moms to girlfriends. Shop options from their favorite brands, like Sunday Riley, or treat them to something they’d never buy themselves, like a set of luxurious sheet masks. Beauty gift sets are a win-win because you’ll also get major bang for your buck. Even when you pay full price for a beauty gift set, you’ll get a better discount than you would purchasing each of the included items separately.

Saks Fifth Avenue’s Cyber Monday beauty gift set offerings are unmatched by other retailers this year; many of these kits are only available at Saks and can’t be found on sale elsewhere. You can shop high-value sets featuring products that are rarely marked down, like face cream from Augustinus Bader and Mac Cosmetics’ iconic red lipstick. To help save you time and money, we’ve scrolled through the offerings to find the best Saks beauty gift set deals, accounting to price and product size.

Augustinus Bader Hydration Heroes with The Rich Cream 2-Piece Set Augustinus Bader’s skin care is as luxurious as it gets, and this two-piece set includes a rare discount on the brand’s bestselling The Rich Cream plus a body cream that contains Augustinus Bader’s proprietary skin smoothing TFC8 technology. Both creams are amazing options for winter, and beauty lovers will squeal when they open the box. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Augustinus Bader Hydration Heroes with The Rich Cream 2-Piece Set $325 $276.25 Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Limited-Edition Serum House 4-Piece Skincare Set Out of all the skin care product categories, serums are a worthy investment because they pack the biggest punch of active ingredients. That’s why this Dr. Barbara Sturm four-piece set is especially valuable — you’ll get four of the brand’s bestselling formulas to target skin concerns like dryness and dullness. And two of the included products are 1 oz, retailing for $150 and $300 each full price. Courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm Dr. Barbara Sturm Limited Edition Serum House 4-Piece Skincare Set $470 $399.50 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Skin Trilogy 3-Piece Set Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream is on par with Pillow Talk as one of the brand’s bestselling items. With this skin care set, you’ll get two Magic Creams (one for morning and one for night) plus the Magic Eye Rescue: Expect brighter, plumper, and more moisturized skin. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Charlotte Tilbury Magic Skin Trilogy 3-Piece Set $275 $233.75 Buy Now

Slip 3-Piece Pure Silk Large Scrunchie Set If you have a silk pillowcase, you know that it helps keep your hair feeling soft and looking shiny. With this Slip Silk 3-Piece Pure Silk Large Scrunchie Set, you’ll get those benefits all day long. The silk will help prevent breakage and you won’t have to worry about those annoying dents and creases other hair ties leave when you let your hair down. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Slip 3-Piece Pure Silk Large Scrunchie Set $39 $33.15 Buy Now

Jo Malone Limited-Edition English Pear & Freesia Candle and Diffuser Set We all have at least one person that’s impossible to shop for: This Jo Malone Limited-Edition English Pear & Freesia Candle and Diffuser Set is your solution. They’ll get one of Jo Malone’s most iconic woodsy fragrances to warm up any room, all packaged in a pretty box. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Jo Malone Limited-Edition English Pear & Freesia Candle and Diffuser Set $196 $166.60 Buy Now

R+Co Transcendental 5-Piece Holiday Kit With a cleansing rinse, conditioner, air-dry styling cream, dry shampoo, and a pollution-defending mist, this R+Co five-piece holiday set delivers the gift of amazing hair and a healthy scalp. And it’s packaged in a cotton bag that makes it easy to take your full hair care routine on a weekend getaway. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue R+Co Transcendental 5-Piece Holiday Kit $99 $84.15 Buy Now

Tata Harper The Glow Facial 4-Piece Set Your clean beauty-loving friends will be head over heels for this Tata Harper The Glow Facial Four-Piece Set. The kit has everything they need for an at-home facial moment: The kit includes the celebrity favorite brand’s regenerating cleanser and resurfacing mask to help you get glowing quick, plus facial accessories like a brush to apply the mask and a soft towelette to wash it off. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Tata Harper The Glow Facial 4-Piece Set $115 $97.75 Buy Now

Bobbi Brown Best of Bobbi Brown Ultimate 9-Piece Gift Set With a full-sized shadow sticks and mascara and other travel-sized goodies, this gift set will have the Bobbi Brown lover in your life beaming. She’ll get the brand’s bestselling Vitamin-Enriched Face Base, which is a peerless moisturizer and makeup primer, plus a cleansing oil and eye cream. Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Best of Bobbi Brown Ultimate 9-Piece Gift Set $140 $119 Buy Now