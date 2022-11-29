×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Business

Balenciaga Responds to Campaign Controversy, Photographer Details How It Has Rocked His Life

Business

Former Luxottica, LVMH Executive Andrea Guerra Rumored to Join Prada

Business

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

Saks Fifth Avenue’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale Has 15% Off Deals on Luxury Beauty Gift Sets

From Augustinus Bader to Tata Harper, this Cyber Week sale features so many of your favorite beauty brands.

Dr. Barbara Sturm's holiday beauty gift set on sale at Saks for Cyber Monday
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday beauty deals and Cyber Monday specials are officially in the rear-view mirror — but you can still find some really great deals at top retailers, like Saks Fifth Avenue. The popular retailer is extending discounts on coveted beauty gift sets from bestselling beauty brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm and Charlotte Tilbury, and one of the best perfume brands, Jo Malone. Cyber Monday sale extensions can end at any moment, so be sure to get shopping ASAP to grab the best deals on fragrance gift sets and gifts for women and girlfriends before you’re back to paying full price.

The best beauty gifts — such as perfume gift sets and makeup gift sets — are great no-brainer shopping solutions to gift the women in your life this Christmas, from moms to girlfriends. Shop options from their favorite brands, like Sunday Riley, or treat them to something they’d never buy themselves, like a set of luxurious sheet masks. Beauty gift sets are a win-win because you’ll also get major bang for your buck. Even when you pay full price for a beauty gift set, you’ll get a better discount than you would purchasing each of the included items separately.

Saks Fifth Avenue’s Cyber Monday beauty gift set offerings are unmatched by other retailers this year; many of these kits are only available at Saks and can’t be found on sale elsewhere. You can shop high-value sets featuring products that are rarely marked down, like face cream from Augustinus Bader and Mac Cosmetics’ iconic red lipstick. To help save you time and money, we’ve scrolled through the offerings to find the best Saks beauty gift set deals, accounting to price and product size.

Augustinus Bader Hydration Heroes with The Rich Cream 2-Piece Set

Augustinus Bader’s skin care is as luxurious as it gets, and this two-piece set includes a rare discount on the brand’s bestselling The Rich Cream plus a body cream that contains Augustinus Bader’s proprietary skin smoothing TFC8 technology. Both creams are amazing options for winter, and beauty lovers will squeal when they open the box.

skin care gift set
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Augustinus Bader Hydration Heroes with The Rich Cream 2-Piece Set $325  $276.25 Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Limited-Edition Serum House 4-Piece Skincare Set

Out of all the skin care product categories, serums are a worthy investment because they pack the biggest punch of active ingredients. That’s why this Dr. Barbara Sturm four-piece set is especially valuable — you’ll get four of the brand’s bestselling formulas to target skin concerns like dryness and dullness. And two of the included products are 1 oz, retailing for $150 and $300 each full price.

skin care gift set
Courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm Limited Edition Serum House 4-Piece Skincare Set $470  $399.50 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Skin Trilogy 3-Piece Set

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream is on par with Pillow Talk as one of the brand’s bestselling items. With this skin care set, you’ll get two Magic Creams (one for morning and one for night) plus the Magic Eye Rescue: Expect brighter, plumper, and more moisturized skin.

Skin care gift set
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Skin Trilogy 3-Piece Set $275  $233.75 Buy Now

Slip 3-Piece Pure Silk Large Scrunchie Set

If you have a silk pillowcase, you know that it helps keep your hair feeling soft and looking shiny. With this Slip Silk 3-Piece Pure Silk Large Scrunchie Set, you’ll get those benefits all day long. The silk will help prevent breakage and you won’t have to worry about those annoying dents and creases other hair ties leave when you let your hair down.

silk scrunchie set
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Slip 3-Piece Pure Silk Large Scrunchie Set $39  $33.15 Buy Now

Jo Malone Limited-Edition English Pear & Freesia Candle and Diffuser Set

We all have at least one person that’s impossible to shop for: This Jo Malone Limited-Edition English Pear & Freesia Candle and Diffuser Set is your solution. They’ll get one of Jo Malone’s most iconic woodsy fragrances to warm up any room, all packaged in a pretty box.

candle and diffuser
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Jo Malone Limited-Edition English Pear & Freesia Candle and Diffuser Set $196  $166.60 Buy Now

R+Co Transcendental 5-Piece Holiday Kit

With a cleansing rinse, conditioner, air-dry styling cream, dry shampoo, and a pollution-defending mist, this R+Co five-piece holiday set delivers the gift of amazing hair and a healthy scalp. And it’s packaged in a cotton bag that makes it easy to take your full hair care routine on a weekend getaway.

hair care set
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

R+Co Transcendental 5-Piece Holiday Kit $99  $84.15 Buy Now

111Skin Rose Gold Brightening 5-Piece Facial Treatment Mask Set

Get a discount on one of the best sheet masks with the 111Skin Rose Gold Brightening 5-Piece Facial Treatment Mask Set. The mask is a must-have before special occasions: It contains ingredients like antioxidant-rich apricot kernel oil and moisturizing allantoin to give you noticeable radiance in just 20 minutes.

face mask set
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

111Skin Rose Gold Brightening 5-Piece Facial Treatment Mask Set $135  $114.75 Buy Now

Tata Harper The Glow Facial 4-Piece Set

Your clean beauty-loving friends will be head over heels for this Tata Harper The Glow Facial Four-Piece Set. The kit has everything they need for an at-home facial moment: The kit includes the celebrity favorite brand’s regenerating cleanser and resurfacing mask to help you get glowing quick, plus facial accessories like a brush to apply the mask and a soft towelette to wash it off.

skin care gift set
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Tata Harper The Glow Facial 4-Piece Set $115  $97.75 Buy Now

Bobbi Brown Best of Bobbi Brown Ultimate 9-Piece Gift Set

With a full-sized shadow sticks and mascara and other travel-sized goodies, this gift set will have the Bobbi Brown lover in your life beaming. She’ll get the brand’s bestselling Vitamin-Enriched Face Base, which is a peerless moisturizer and makeup primer, plus a cleansing oil and eye cream.

Makeup gift set
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Best of Bobbi Brown Ultimate 9-Piece Gift Set $140  $119 Buy Now

Aerin Amber Musk 3-Piece Fragrance Set

Anything Aerin makes an amazing gift for mom, and this fragrance set is no exception. The box contains a mini and full-size bottle of the brand’s Amber Musk perfume so you can enjoy the warm floral fragrance at home and when you’re away, plus a body cream in the same scent.

fragrance gift set
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Aerin Amber Musk 3-Piece Fragrance Set $140  $119 Buy Now

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

