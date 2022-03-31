The Sephora Beauty Insider Sale Is Here — 31 Top Beauty Deals to Shop Now.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.
Mark your calendars and set your alarms, beauty lovers, the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale begins tonight! And we’re here to tell you that the savings this year are bigger than ever.
Starting tonight at 11.50pm EST through April 11th, you’ll be able to shop hundreds of markdowns on the most coveted skin care, hair care and makeup brands, plus plenty of other beauty bits and bobs. We know, this Sephora sale sounds too good to be true, but trust us, we’re very serious when it comes to our beauty sales, and this is not one to miss.
What is the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale?
The Sephora Beauty Insider Sale, also known as the Spring Savings Event, kicks off tonight for Beauty Insiders everywhere. You can shop the Sephora sale online and in-stores tonight until April 11.
There is a slight catch: To access the super steals, you must be a Sephora Beauty Insider. But the good news is that it is quick, simple and free to join — and if you’re not a Beauty Insider, do not pass go and take a second to sign up right this very moment.
If you’re a first-time shopper, or you just need a quick refresher, here’s how the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale works. There are different levels of discounts to the products on sale at Sephora.
- Rouge is the highest level, which is anyone who has spent $1,000 or more in a calendar year at Sephora. Rouge members will be able to shop the sale first, plus they’ll receive the biggest discount at 20% off of their entire purchase for the duration of the sale, from April 1 to April 11.
- VIB: VIB members are Sephora shoppers who have spent at least $350 this past year. The sale opens to VIB members a little later, on April 5, and they will receive 15% off all orders.
- Insider: An Insider is someone who signs up for the Sephora loyalty program. These members will have access to the Sephora sale starting on April 7 and can nab products at 10% off.
But that’s not all! Sephora is giving all Beauty Insiders — no matter the tier — 30% off Sephora Collection products. That’s right, the entire line of beloved, not to mention top-rated, makeup and skincare are up for grabs at a steep discount. And don’t forget the line’s mountain of hair tools as well as makeup brushes, sponges and other accessories. So if you still haven’t splurged on a Mother’s Day gift for mom or you’re looking to stock up on essentials, now’s your chance (and no one has to know you paid sale price for it). And if you’ve been sitting on a hair or makeup trend, take the plunge and buy the colorful eyeshadow palette, bold red lip or hair product at a major discount, so it’s even less of a bummer if you don’t like it because you got it on sale.
You may be thinking that such a mega sale won’t include the very top products at Sephora, but that is false! Even the most coveted brands that never go on sale will be marked down, including Dyson hair tools, NuFace, Tatcha, Charlotte Tilbury and Drunk Elephant, just to name a few. In fact, out of all the brands Sephora offers, only three (three!) are excluded from the sale — The Ordinary, M.A.C. Cosmetics and Viva Glam — but literally every other brand and product is fair game.
A sale this amazing sells out fast, so don’t sleep on it. And when in doubt, remember Sephora’s generous return policy: You’ll have 30 days from the date of purchase to return the product if — worst case scenario — you change your mind or it doesn’t suit you.
Do I Have To Be A Sephora Insider to Shop the Sale?
Yes, you need to be a Sephora Beauty Insider to access the Spring Savings Event. It’s a totally easy rewards program for Sephora shoppers — you just sign up and start shopping.
Is the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale Worth Shopping?
Absolutely, no doubt about it, the Sephora Beauty Insider slash Spring Savings Event is the best sale at Sephora for the entire year. Lucky for us, the Beauty Insider Sale happens twice a year, but the Spring Savings Event is our favorite because it’s a low-stakes way to test out all the new, trendy products at a steep discount and just in time for summer.
Top Sephora Deals
One of the best things that shoppers love about Sephora are the range of brands, categories and price points that they offer. On the flip side, the sheer volume of options can be overwhelming. But have no fear, we did the work for you and hand-picked the products you seriously don’t want to miss across all the key categories: hair, skin, makeup, nail, body and fragrance.
But first, here are the top 10 products at Sephora that are totally splurge-worthy and will be on sale.
Dyson Limited Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set
Rouge sale price: $343
VIB sale price: $365
Insider sale price: $386
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Rouge sale price: $400
VIB sale price: $424
Insider sale price: $449
La Mer The Renewal Oil
Rouge sale price: $208
VIB sale price: $221
Insider sale price: $234
SKII Facial Treatment Essence
Rouge sale price: $188
VIB sale price: $200
Insider sale price: $212
Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum
Rouge sale price: $300
VIB sale price: $319
Insider sale price: $338
Augustinus Bader The Cream
Rouge sale price: $140
VIB sale price: $149
Insider sale price: $158
Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace
Rouge sale price: $116
VIB sale price: $123
Insider sale price: $130
Bio Ionic 10x Ultralight Speed Dryer
Rouge sale price: $236
VIB sale price: $251
Insider sale price: $266
Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops
Rouge sale price: $116
VIB sale price: $124
Insider sale price: $131
T3 AireBrush Hot Air Blow Dry Brush
Rouge sale price: $144
VIB sale price: $153
Insider sale price: $162
Hair Care
Hot hair tools are notorious for never going on sale, so this is your moment to swipe a best-selling and top-rated triple-digit hair dryer, straightener or curling wand. And if you are devoted to your hot tools, or you color or chemically alter your hair, now’s the time to start using a moisturizing treatment to protect your investment and get your strands to shine. You can also restock your stash of shampoos, conditioners and styling products — you know you’ll need them all sooner or later! — or add to your collection of hair accessories, from claws to scrunchies to silk pillowcases, Sephora has those too.
Slip Silk Pillowcase
Rouge sale price: $72
VIB sale price: $76
Insider sale price: $81
Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Rouge sale price: $23
VIB sale price: $24
Insider sale price: $26
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
Rouge sale price: $60
VIB sale price: $64
Insider sale price: $68
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
Rouge sale price: $32
VIB sale price: $34
Insider sale price: $36
Skin Care
It’s a small miracle that this mega sale is launching just around the time that we’re gearing up to fully switch our skin care from heavy winter creams and oils to light summer tints, gel cleansers and plenty of sunscreen. With warmer months often come more frequent breakouts and oily skin, so don’t forget about the targeted spot treatments filled with pimple-busting ingredients, clarifying masks to tackle blackheads and shine, or blotting papers you can throw in your bag.
There’s also a wide world of skin care tools and devices, all of which you can score at a discount. Facial cleansing tools and brushes, at-home facial steamers, plus micro-current and LED masks are solution-oriented skin supporters, no matter the season. And if you can’t choose just one, opt for a bundle, like the one from NuFace, which comes with the OG device, plus an eye and lip enhancer attachment, so you get the best of everything.
NuFace Bundle
Rouge sale price: $360
VIB sale price: $382
Insider sale price: $404
Foreo UFO
Rouge sale price: $224
VIB sale price: $238
Insider sale price: $251
Shani Darden Facial Sculpting Wand
Rouge sale price: $320
VIB sale price: $340
Insider sale price: $359
LightStim for Wrinkles
Rouge sale price: $200
VIB sale price: $212
Insider sale price: $224
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Vitamin-C Day Serum
Rouge sale price: $63
VIB sale price: $67
Insider sale price: $71
Makeup
We know you’re itching to switch up something about your makeup routine, and with summer approaching, it’s the perfect time to try a new gloss, contour kit, highlighter or bronzer. Or if you’re starting to head back into the office after years of working from home, then your workday makeup staples, like mascara, concealer and foundation, probably need a refresh after lying dormant for so long. Another key purchase for summer are mattifying primers, which are your best friend when it comes to those hot, humid days. There are so many fun, new trends and so many products to play with, there’s really no wrong move here (except not making a move at all!).
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation
Rouge sale price: $52
VIB sale price: $56
Insider sale price: $59
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
Rouge sale price: $23
VIB sale price: $24
Insider sale price: $26
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand
Rouge sale price: $32
VIB sale price: $34
Insider sale price: $36
Lawless Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Gloss
Rouge sale price: $20
VIB sale price: $22
Insider sale price: $23
Body and Nail
Nail and body products are usually forgotten in times like this, as shoppers browse all the makeup and skin and hair care, but let’s hear it for these heroes. Our hands take a beating, so treat them well with nourishing hand cream, hydrating cuticle oil and splashy fun, summer shades of polish. When it comes to our bodies, we could all use a little more TLC in the form of rich creams and techy gadgets. Plus, don’t we all want an enviable sun-kissed glow, but without the skin damage? Right this way for the top self-tanners at Sephora.
Tan-Luxe The Body Self-Tan Drops
Rouge sale price: $48
VIB sale price: $51
Insider sale price: $54
Caudalie Hand and Nail Cream
Rouge sale price: $12
VIB sale price: $13
Insider sale price: $14
NuBody Skin Toning Device
Rouge sale price: $320
VIB sale price: $340
Insider sale price: $359
Supergoop! Play Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
Rouge sale price: $26
VIB sale price: $28
Insider sale price: $29
Fragrance
You really can’t have too many candles, fragrant hand soaps or perfumes; the only issue is the cost. If you splurge for a buzzy floral perfume and it doesn’t work with your body chemistry, that can be an expensive misstep that prevents most of us from trying new scents. Take it from us: Capitalize on this sale to try the perfume oils, rollers or minis that you think you may love before diving right in and buying the regular size. Not sure where to start? Give this perfume guide a read and find which perfume speaks to you. And if you’re anything like us, you’ve been wildly curious about what Tom Ford’s Fucking Fabulous candle actually smells like.
Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Candle
Rouge sale price: $108
VIB sale price: $115
Insider sale price: $122
Nest New York Grapefruit Hand Soap
Rouge sale price: $18
VIB sale price: $19
Insider sale price: $20
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Rouge sale price: $104
VIB sale price: $111
Insider sale price: $117
Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Candle
Rouge sale price: $56
VIB sale price: $60
Insider sale price: $63