The Sephora Beauty Insider Sale Is Here — 31 Top Beauty Deals to Shop Now.

Mark your calendars and set your alarms, beauty lovers, the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale begins tonight! And we’re here to tell you that the savings this year are bigger than ever.

Starting tonight at 11.50pm EST through April 11th, you’ll be able to shop hundreds of markdowns on the most coveted skin care, hair care and makeup brands, plus plenty of other beauty bits and bobs. We know, this Sephora sale sounds too good to be true, but trust us, we’re very serious when it comes to our beauty sales, and this is not one to miss.

What is the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale?

The Sephora Beauty Insider Sale, also known as the Spring Savings Event, kicks off tonight for Beauty Insiders everywhere. You can shop the Sephora sale online and in-stores tonight until April 11.

There is a slight catch: To access the super steals, you must be a Sephora Beauty Insider. But the good news is that it is quick, simple and free to join — and if you’re not a Beauty Insider, do not pass go and take a second to sign up right this very moment.

If you’re a first-time shopper, or you just need a quick refresher, here’s how the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale works. There are different levels of discounts to the products on sale at Sephora.

Rouge is the highest level, which is anyone who has spent $1,000 or more in a calendar year at Sephora. Rouge members will be able to shop the sale first, plus they’ll receive the biggest discount at 20% off of their entire purchase for the duration of the sale, from April 1 to April 11.

is the highest level, which is anyone who has spent $1,000 or more in a calendar year at Sephora. Rouge members will be able to shop the sale first, plus they’ll receive the biggest discount at 20% off of their entire purchase for the duration of the sale, from April 1 to April 11. VIB : VIB members are Sephora shoppers who have spent at least $350 this past year. The sale opens to VIB members a little later, on April 5, and they will receive 15% off all orders.

: VIB members are Sephora shoppers who have spent at least $350 this past year. The sale opens to VIB members a little later, on April 5, and they will receive 15% off all orders. Insider: An Insider is someone who signs up for the Sephora loyalty program. These members will have access to the Sephora sale starting on April 7 and can nab products at 10% off.

But that’s not all! Sephora is giving all Beauty Insiders — no matter the tier — 30% off Sephora Collection products. That’s right, the entire line of beloved, not to mention top-rated, makeup and skincare are up for grabs at a steep discount. And don’t forget the line’s mountain of hair tools as well as makeup brushes, sponges and other accessories. So if you still haven’t splurged on a Mother’s Day gift for mom or you’re looking to stock up on essentials, now’s your chance (and no one has to know you paid sale price for it). And if you’ve been sitting on a hair or makeup trend, take the plunge and buy the colorful eyeshadow palette, bold red lip or hair product at a major discount, so it’s even less of a bummer if you don’t like it because you got it on sale.

You may be thinking that such a mega sale won’t include the very top products at Sephora, but that is false! Even the most coveted brands that never go on sale will be marked down, including Dyson hair tools, NuFace, Tatcha, Charlotte Tilbury and Drunk Elephant, just to name a few. In fact, out of all the brands Sephora offers, only three (three!) are excluded from the sale — The Ordinary, M.A.C. Cosmetics and Viva Glam — but literally every other brand and product is fair game.

A sale this amazing sells out fast, so don’t sleep on it. And when in doubt, remember Sephora’s generous return policy: You’ll have 30 days from the date of purchase to return the product if — worst case scenario — you change your mind or it doesn’t suit you.

Do I Have To Be A Sephora Insider to Shop the Sale?

Yes, you need to be a Sephora Beauty Insider to access the Spring Savings Event. It’s a totally easy rewards program for Sephora shoppers — you just sign up and start shopping.

Is the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale Worth Shopping?

Absolutely, no doubt about it, the Sephora Beauty Insider slash Spring Savings Event is the best sale at Sephora for the entire year. Lucky for us, the Beauty Insider Sale happens twice a year, but the Spring Savings Event is our favorite because it’s a low-stakes way to test out all the new, trendy products at a steep discount and just in time for summer.

Top Sephora Deals

One of the best things that shoppers love about Sephora are the range of brands, categories and price points that they offer. On the flip side, the sheer volume of options can be overwhelming. But have no fear, we did the work for you and hand-picked the products you seriously don’t want to miss across all the key categories: hair, skin, makeup, nail, body and fragrance.

But first, here are the top 10 products at Sephora that are totally splurge-worthy and will be on sale.

Dyson Limited Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set

Rouge sale price: $343

VIB sale price: $365

Insider sale price: $386

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Rouge sale price: $400

VIB sale price: $424

Insider sale price: $449

La Mer The Renewal Oil

Rouge sale price: $208

VIB sale price: $221

Insider sale price: $234

SKII Facial Treatment Essence

Rouge sale price: $188

VIB sale price: $200

Insider sale price: $212

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum

Rouge sale price: $300

VIB sale price: $319

Insider sale price: $338

Augustinus Bader The Cream

Rouge sale price: $140

VIB sale price: $149

Insider sale price: $158

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace

Rouge sale price: $116

VIB sale price: $123

Insider sale price: $130

Bio Ionic 10x Ultralight Speed Dryer

Rouge sale price: $236

VIB sale price: $251

Insider sale price: $266

Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops

Rouge sale price: $116

VIB sale price: $124

Insider sale price: $131

T3 AireBrush Hot Air Blow Dry Brush

Rouge sale price: $144

VIB sale price: $153

Insider sale price: $162

Hair Care

Hot hair tools are notorious for never going on sale, so this is your moment to swipe a best-selling and top-rated triple-digit hair dryer, straightener or curling wand. And if you are devoted to your hot tools, or you color or chemically alter your hair, now’s the time to start using a moisturizing treatment to protect your investment and get your strands to shine. You can also restock your stash of shampoos, conditioners and styling products — you know you’ll need them all sooner or later! — or add to your collection of hair accessories, from claws to scrunchies to silk pillowcases, Sephora has those too.

Slip Silk Pillowcase

Rouge sale price: $72

VIB sale price: $76

Insider sale price: $81

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Rouge sale price: $23

VIB sale price: $24

Insider sale price: $26

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

Rouge sale price: $60

VIB sale price: $64

Insider sale price: $68

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

Rouge sale price: $32

VIB sale price: $34

Insider sale price: $36

Skin Care

It’s a small miracle that this mega sale is launching just around the time that we’re gearing up to fully switch our skin care from heavy winter creams and oils to light summer tints, gel cleansers and plenty of sunscreen. With warmer months often come more frequent breakouts and oily skin, so don’t forget about the targeted spot treatments filled with pimple-busting ingredients, clarifying masks to tackle blackheads and shine, or blotting papers you can throw in your bag.

There’s also a wide world of skin care tools and devices, all of which you can score at a discount. Facial cleansing tools and brushes, at-home facial steamers, plus micro-current and LED masks are solution-oriented skin supporters, no matter the season. And if you can’t choose just one, opt for a bundle, like the one from NuFace, which comes with the OG device, plus an eye and lip enhancer attachment, so you get the best of everything.



NuFace Bundle

Rouge sale price: $360

VIB sale price: $382

Insider sale price: $404

Foreo UFO

Rouge sale price: $224

VIB sale price: $238

Insider sale price: $251

Shani Darden Facial Sculpting Wand

Rouge sale price: $320

VIB sale price: $340

Insider sale price: $359

LightStim for Wrinkles

Rouge sale price: $200

VIB sale price: $212

Insider sale price: $224

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Vitamin-C Day Serum



Rouge sale price: $63

VIB sale price: $67

Insider sale price: $71

Makeup

We know you’re itching to switch up something about your makeup routine, and with summer approaching, it’s the perfect time to try a new gloss, contour kit, highlighter or bronzer. Or if you’re starting to head back into the office after years of working from home, then your workday makeup staples, like mascara, concealer and foundation, probably need a refresh after lying dormant for so long. Another key purchase for summer are mattifying primers, which are your best friend when it comes to those hot, humid days. There are so many fun, new trends and so many products to play with, there’s really no wrong move here (except not making a move at all!).

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation

Rouge sale price: $52

VIB sale price: $56

Insider sale price: $59

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

Rouge sale price: $23

VIB sale price: $24

Insider sale price: $26

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand

Rouge sale price: $32

VIB sale price: $34

Insider sale price: $36

Lawless Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Gloss

Rouge sale price: $20

VIB sale price: $22

Insider sale price: $23

Body and Nail



Nail and body products are usually forgotten in times like this, as shoppers browse all the makeup and skin and hair care, but let’s hear it for these heroes. Our hands take a beating, so treat them well with nourishing hand cream, hydrating cuticle oil and splashy fun, summer shades of polish. When it comes to our bodies, we could all use a little more TLC in the form of rich creams and techy gadgets. Plus, don’t we all want an enviable sun-kissed glow, but without the skin damage? Right this way for the top self-tanners at Sephora.

Tan-Luxe The Body Self-Tan Drops

Rouge sale price: $48

VIB sale price: $51

Insider sale price: $54

Caudalie Hand and Nail Cream

Rouge sale price: $12

VIB sale price: $13

Insider sale price: $14

NuBody Skin Toning Device

Rouge sale price: $320

VIB sale price: $340

Insider sale price: $359

Supergoop! Play Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

Rouge sale price: $26

VIB sale price: $28

Insider sale price: $29

Fragrance

You really can’t have too many candles, fragrant hand soaps or perfumes; the only issue is the cost. If you splurge for a buzzy floral perfume and it doesn’t work with your body chemistry, that can be an expensive misstep that prevents most of us from trying new scents. Take it from us: Capitalize on this sale to try the perfume oils, rollers or minis that you think you may love before diving right in and buying the regular size. Not sure where to start? Give this perfume guide a read and find which perfume speaks to you. And if you’re anything like us, you’ve been wildly curious about what Tom Ford’s Fucking Fabulous candle actually smells like.

Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Candle

Rouge sale price: $108

VIB sale price: $115

Insider sale price: $122

Nest New York Grapefruit Hand Soap

Rouge sale price: $18

VIB sale price: $19

Insider sale price: $20

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Rouge sale price: $104

VIB sale price: $111

Insider sale price: $117

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Candle

Rouge sale price: $56

VIB sale price: $60

Insider sale price: $63

