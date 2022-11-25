×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Launches Investigation Into Allegations of Abusive Behavior by Kanye West

Business

New Shanghai COVID-19 Rules Dim China Luxury Market Outlook

Beauty

L’Oréal Launching Luxury K-Beauty Brand Shihyo

Sephora Black Friday 2022 Sale: Top Deals on Fenty Beauty, Tarte Cosmetics and More

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can expect up to 50% off popular beauty goods.

Beauty lovers, it’s officially time to shop Sephora’s Black Friday beauty deals. We all know that Sephora is the place to find all things hair care, skin care, and makeup, especially when shopping for gifts for women or anyone who loves a beauty gift. So when the retailer has a sale, you can expect major discounts on your all-time favorite brands, from Fenty Beauty to Drybar. Right now, you can shop up to 50% off must-have items like skin-boosting serums, eyeliner, mascara, hair dryer brushes, and concealers for any skin concern. Apart from the bi-annual Sephora Beauty Insider Sale, Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the best time to find deals on products at Sephora. Sephora Black Friday sale discounts kicked off November 21 and most markdowns expire on Sunday November 27, so jump on these deals while you can.

What to Expect During Sephora Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022

In addition to discounts on beauty products in every category like fragrance, hair masks, and foundation, Sephora is offering daily deals on bestselling brands. Mark your calendars for these specials below to take full advantage of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Beauty insiders get free shipping, too, so be sure to sign up before you place an order for the best price.

  • November 25: 25% off Kiehl’s and Beautyblender
  • November 26: 25% off Tarte and Bondiboost
  • November 27: 25% off Mario Badescu and St. Tropez
  • November 28: 25% off Fenty Beauty and Fresh

Top Black Friday Beauty Deals at Sephora

Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara

For fluffy, defined lashes, look no further in the mascara category. This bestselling Lancôme mascara doesn’t smudge or flake, which is just one reason why it has earned a permanent spot in many makeup-lovers routines.

mascara

Courtesy of Sephora

Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara $27  $13.50 Buy Now

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration

Colloidal oatmeal and shea butter make this First Aid Beauty cream extra moisturizing for dry winter days, and for those that deal with skin concerns like eczema. Over 7,000 shoppers love it.

moisturizer

Courtesy of Sephora

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration $46  $15 Buy Now

Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette

Desert tones like clay and turquoise make the Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette worthy of putting in your rotation. With 50% off, it’s sure to sell out — grab it while you can.

Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette $49  $24.50 Buy Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Dry skin doesn’t stand a chance when you smooth on this Peter Thomas Roth face cream: It contains hydrating hyaluronic acid plus hydrolyzed silk to soften your skin.

moisturizer

Courtesy of Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer $54  $27 Buy Now

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum

If you’re guilty of over-plucking your brows back in the day (or if you’re simply after fuller brows), this Grande Cosmetics brow serum will save the day. The formula has vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids that promote better brows after six to eight weeks of use.

brow serum

Courtesy of Sephora

Grande Cosmetics Grandebrow Brow Enhancing Serum $73  $36.50 Buy Now

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream

Ceramides are an important ingredient for supporting our skin barrier (aka, the outermost layer of our skin that prevents our skin from getting dehydrated). Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream packs a wallop of the ingredient.

face cream

Courtesy of Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream $48  $24 Buy Now

Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Finishing Spray

This multi-purpose finishing spray works across all hair types to add volume and texture wherever you spray it. It’ll help your blowout look freshly done for days.

finishing spray

Courtesy of Sephora

Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Finishing Spray $29  $14.50 Buy Now

The Best Black Friday Skin Care Deals at Sephora

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser

To wash your face without leaving it dry, go with Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser. It contains squalane, vitamin E, and avocado oil that make your skin feel soft and smooth.

face wash

Courtesy of Sephora

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser $23  $11.50 Buy Now

Ole Henriksen Find Your Glow Brightening Skin Care Set

Get major savings with this Ole Henriksen skin care set, which includes the viral Banana Bright Eye Cream, a brightening cleanser, vitamin C serum, and gel cream moisturizer.

skin care set

Courtesy of Sephora

Ole Henriksen Find Your Glow Brightening Skin Care Set $72  $50.40 Buy Now

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover

Remove makeup without stripping your skin with this iconic cleansing balm. Over 4,000 makeup-lovers on Sephora vouch for it.

cleansing balm

Courtesy of Sephora

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover $36  $25 Buy Now

Kate Somerville Exfolikate Glow Moisturizer

Reduce redness, hydrate your skin, and even out your tone with Kate Somerville Exfolikate Glow Moisturizer. Glycolic and lactic acids help brighten your skin and decrease discoloration.

face cream

Courtesy of Sephora

Kate Somerville Exfolikate Glow Moisturizer $76  $45.60 Buy Now

Mario Badescu Rose Lip Balm

This small-but-mighty lip balm packs cocoa butter, vitamin E, and raspberry oil to keep your lips soft and smooth. It wears well under lipstick, too.

lip balm

Courtesy of Sephora

Mario Badescu Rose Lip Balm $8  $4.50 Buy Now

The Best Black Friday Makeup Deals at Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush & Highlighter Palette Vol II

This must-have Patrick Ta palette contains cream and powder pigments to layer for lasting coverage. With blush and highlighter, you have everything you need to build up a bright cheek look.

makeup palette

Courtesy of Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush & Highlighter Palette Vol II $58  $43.50 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

With a creamy texture and intense shimmer, this Fenty Beauty face and body highlighter will be a staple when you want to amp up your glow.

highlighter

Courtesy of Sephora

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil $40  $27 Buy Now

Tarte Sea Power Flex Full Coverage Vegan Concealer

Hydrating concealers brighten your under eye area without creasing or caking throughout the day. This Tarte concealer does just that, thanks to hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

concealer

Courtesy of Sephora

Tarte Sea Power Flex Full Coverage Vegan Concealer $28  $16 Buy Now

Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Like a good set of makeup brushes, an eyeshadow palette is a makeup staple for creating a stunning look. This Huda Beauty palette has shades in a range of finishes, from matte to shimmery and full-on glitter.

eyeshadow palette

Courtesy of Sephora

Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette $65  $32.50 Buy Now

Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Lip Gloss

This Tom Ford lip gloss is available for an astounding 50% off — with sheer color payoff and a hydrating (not sticky!) feel, you’ll want to wear it all the time.

lip gloss

Courtesy of Sephora

Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Lip Gloss $58  $29 Buy Now

The Best Black Friday Hair Deals at Sephora

T3 Airebrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush

This Dyson Airwrap dupe is a well-priced tool for drying and styling your hair simultaneously. The interchangeable brush heads on the T3 dry brush let you choose between a sleek or voluminous style.

hair dryer

Courtesy of Sephora

T3 Airebrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush $189.99  $142.50 Buy Now

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash Shampoo

Washing your hair with this Gisou shampoo will feel like a treat, not a chore. The honey-infused formula softens all hair types while it cleans.

shampoo

Courtesy of Sephora

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash Shampoo $37  $26 Buy Now

Ghd Unplugged Styler – Cordless Flat Iron

Ghd makes amazing straighteners and curling irons that are pre-set at 365 degrees — the right temperature to style your hair without singeing it. The Ghd Unplugged Styler is lightweight and portable, so you can finesse your hair style wherever you are.

cordless flat iron

Courtesy of Sephora

Ghd Unplugged Styler - Cordless Flat Iron $299  $209 Buy Now

Amika Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Blow Dry Brush Hair Set

With everything you need to get a smooth blowout at home, this Amika hair set will ensure good hair days from now through the New Year. The high-value set includes shampoo, conditioner, a detangling leave-in, dry shampoo, a shine-boosting hair mask, and the pièce de résistance: a blow dryer and straightening brush.

hair care set

Courtesy of Sephora

Amika Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Blow Dry Brush Hair Set $150  $112.50 Buy Now

Crown Affair Ritual Shampoo, Conditioner, and Renewal Mask Set

Sleek packaging and a signature bergamot scent make Crown Affair products a joy to use. With this four-piece set, you’ll get shampoo, conditioner, a hair mask, and a wide-tooth comb to refresh your hair when you shower.

hair care set

Courtesy of Sephora

Crown Affair Ritual Shampoo, Conditioner, and Renewal Mask Set $125  $98 Buy Now

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

