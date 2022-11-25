Sephora Black Friday 2022 Sale: Top Deals on Fenty Beauty, Tarte Cosmetics and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Beauty lovers, it’s officially time to shop Sephora’s Black Friday beauty deals. We all know that Sephora is the place to find all things hair care, skin care, and makeup, especially when shopping for gifts for women or anyone who loves a beauty gift. So when the retailer has a sale, you can expect major discounts on your all-time favorite brands, from Fenty Beauty to Drybar. Right now, you can shop up to 50% off must-have items like skin-boosting serums, eyeliner, mascara, hair dryer brushes, and concealers for any skin concern. Apart from the bi-annual Sephora Beauty Insider Sale, Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the best time to find deals on products at Sephora. Sephora Black Friday sale discounts kicked off November 21 and most markdowns expire on Sunday November 27, so jump on these deals while you can.

What to Expect During Sephora Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022

In addition to discounts on beauty products in every category like fragrance, hair masks, and foundation, Sephora is offering daily deals on bestselling brands. Mark your calendars for these specials below to take full advantage of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Beauty insiders get free shipping, too, so be sure to sign up before you place an order for the best price.

November 25 : 25% off Kiehl’s and Beautyblender

: 25% off Kiehl’s and Beautyblender November 26 : 25% off Tarte and Bondiboost

: 25% off Tarte and Bondiboost November 27 : 25% off Mario Badescu and St. Tropez

: 25% off Mario Badescu and St. Tropez November 28: 25% off Fenty Beauty and Fresh

Top Black Friday Beauty Deals at Sephora

Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara For fluffy, defined lashes, look no further in the mascara category. This bestselling Lancôme mascara doesn’t smudge or flake, which is just one reason why it has earned a permanent spot in many makeup-lovers routines. Courtesy of Sephora Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara $27 $13.50 Buy Now

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Colloidal oatmeal and shea butter make this First Aid Beauty cream extra moisturizing for dry winter days, and for those that deal with skin concerns like eczema. Over 7,000 shoppers love it. Courtesy of Sephora First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration $46 $15 Buy Now

Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette Desert tones like clay and turquoise make the Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette worthy of putting in your rotation. With 50% off, it’s sure to sell out — grab it while you can. Urban Decay Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette $49 $24.50 Buy Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Dry skin doesn’t stand a chance when you smooth on this Peter Thomas Roth face cream: It contains hydrating hyaluronic acid plus hydrolyzed silk to soften your skin. Courtesy of Sephora Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer $54 $27 Buy Now

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum If you’re guilty of over-plucking your brows back in the day (or if you’re simply after fuller brows), this Grande Cosmetics brow serum will save the day. The formula has vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids that promote better brows after six to eight weeks of use. Courtesy of Sephora Grande Cosmetics Grandebrow Brow Enhancing Serum $73 $36.50 Buy Now

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Ceramides are an important ingredient for supporting our skin barrier (aka, the outermost layer of our skin that prevents our skin from getting dehydrated). Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream packs a wallop of the ingredient. Courtesy of Sephora Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream $48 $24 Buy Now

Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Finishing Spray This multi-purpose finishing spray works across all hair types to add volume and texture wherever you spray it. It’ll help your blowout look freshly done for days. Courtesy of Sephora Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Finishing Spray $29 $14.50 Buy Now

The Best Black Friday Skin Care Deals at Sephora

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser To wash your face without leaving it dry, go with Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser. It contains squalane, vitamin E, and avocado oil that make your skin feel soft and smooth. Courtesy of Sephora Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser $23 $11.50 Buy Now

Ole Henriksen Find Your Glow Brightening Skin Care Set Get major savings with this Ole Henriksen skin care set, which includes the viral Banana Bright Eye Cream, a brightening cleanser, vitamin C serum, and gel cream moisturizer. Courtesy of Sephora Ole Henriksen Find Your Glow Brightening Skin Care Set $72 $50.40 Buy Now

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover Remove makeup without stripping your skin with this iconic cleansing balm. Over 4,000 makeup-lovers on Sephora vouch for it. Courtesy of Sephora Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover $36 $25 Buy Now

Mario Badescu Rose Lip Balm This small-but-mighty lip balm packs cocoa butter, vitamin E, and raspberry oil to keep your lips soft and smooth. It wears well under lipstick, too. Courtesy of Sephora Mario Badescu Rose Lip Balm $8 $4.50 Buy Now

The Best Black Friday Makeup Deals at Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush & Highlighter Palette Vol II This must-have Patrick Ta palette contains cream and powder pigments to layer for lasting coverage. With blush and highlighter, you have everything you need to build up a bright cheek look. Courtesy of Sephora Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush & Highlighter Palette Vol II $58 $43.50 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil With a creamy texture and intense shimmer, this Fenty Beauty face and body highlighter will be a staple when you want to amp up your glow. Courtesy of Sephora Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil $40 $27 Buy Now

Tarte Sea Power Flex Full Coverage Vegan Concealer Hydrating concealers brighten your under eye area without creasing or caking throughout the day. This Tarte concealer does just that, thanks to hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Courtesy of Sephora Tarte Sea Power Flex Full Coverage Vegan Concealer $28 $16 Buy Now

Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette Like a good set of makeup brushes, an eyeshadow palette is a makeup staple for creating a stunning look. This Huda Beauty palette has shades in a range of finishes, from matte to shimmery and full-on glitter. Courtesy of Sephora Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette $65 $32.50 Buy Now

Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Lip Gloss This Tom Ford lip gloss is available for an astounding 50% off — with sheer color payoff and a hydrating (not sticky!) feel, you’ll want to wear it all the time. Courtesy of Sephora Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Lip Gloss $58 $29 Buy Now

The Best Black Friday Hair Deals at Sephora

T3 Airebrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush This Dyson Airwrap dupe is a well-priced tool for drying and styling your hair simultaneously. The interchangeable brush heads on the T3 dry brush let you choose between a sleek or voluminous style. Courtesy of Sephora T3 Airebrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush $189.99 $142.50 Buy Now

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash Shampoo Washing your hair with this Gisou shampoo will feel like a treat, not a chore. The honey-infused formula softens all hair types while it cleans. Courtesy of Sephora Gisou Honey Infused Hair Wash Shampoo $37 $26 Buy Now

Ghd Unplugged Styler – Cordless Flat Iron Ghd makes amazing straighteners and curling irons that are pre-set at 365 degrees — the right temperature to style your hair without singeing it. The Ghd Unplugged Styler is lightweight and portable, so you can finesse your hair style wherever you are. Courtesy of Sephora Ghd Unplugged Styler - Cordless Flat Iron $299 $209 Buy Now

Amika Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Blow Dry Brush Hair Set With everything you need to get a smooth blowout at home, this Amika hair set will ensure good hair days from now through the New Year. The high-value set includes shampoo, conditioner, a detangling leave-in, dry shampoo, a shine-boosting hair mask, and the pièce de résistance: a blow dryer and straightening brush. Courtesy of Sephora Amika Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Blow Dry Brush Hair Set $150 $112.50 Buy Now