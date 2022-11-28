×
Sephora Cyber Week Sale: Top Deals on Bobbi Brown, YSL Beauty, Tarte and More

Shop Cyber Week discounts from top beauty brands today.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals are coming to an end, but you still have this week to grab shop Sephora’s top discounts — and you won’t want to miss out. We all know that Sephora is the place to find all things hair care, skin care, and makeup, especially when shopping for gifts for women or anyone who loves a beauty gift. So when the retailer has a sale, you can expect major discounts on your all-time favorite brands, from Fenty Beauty to Drybar. Right now, you can shop up markdowns on must-have items like skin-boosting serums, eyeliner, mascara, hair dryer brushes, and concealers for any skin concern. The retailer is also offering discounts on beauty staples for men and women, from facial cleansing brushes to acne-safe moisturizers and dry shampoo for every hair type.

Apart from the bi-annual Sephora Beauty Insider Sale, the days during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Cyber Week are the best time to find deals on products at Sephora. In addition to discounts on beauty products in every category like fragrance, hair masks, and foundation, Sephora is offering new discounts on items daily — refresh the site for the latest markdowns across categories. And if you’re not yet a Sephora beauty insider, be sure to sign up before you place an order for the best price.

Top Cyber Week Beauty Deals at Sephora

T3 Airebrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush

This Dyson Airwrap dupe is a well-priced tool for drying and styling your hair simultaneously. The interchangeable brush heads on the T3 dry brush let you choose between a sleek or voluminous style.

hair dryer

Courtesy of Sephora

T3 Airebrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush $189.99  $142.50 Buy Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Dry skin doesn’t stand a chance when you smooth on this Peter Thomas Roth face cream: It contains hydrating hyaluronic acid plus hydrolyzed silk to soften your skin.

moisturizer

Courtesy of Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer $54  $27 Buy Now

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick

For a fun spin on classic red lipstick this holiday season, give this Yves Saint Laurent plum lipstick a try. The richly pigmented formula needs minimal reapplication

lipstick

Courtesy of Sephora

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick $38  $22.80 Buy Now

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum

If you’re guilty of over-plucking your brows back in the day (or if you’re simply after fuller brows), this Grande Cosmetics brow serum will save the day. The formula has vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids that promote better brows after six to eight weeks of use.

brow serum

Courtesy of Sephora

Grande Cosmetics Grandebrow Brow Enhancing Serum $38  $26.60 Buy Now

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser

To wash your face without leaving it dry, go with Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser. It contains squalane, vitamin E, and avocado oil that make your skin feel soft and smooth.

face wash

Courtesy of Sephora

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser $23  $11.50 Buy Now

The Best Cyber Week Skin Care Deals at Sephora

Estée Lauder Youth-Generating Power Repair + Firm + Hydrate Skin Care Set

If you’ve tried Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, you know it has plumping powers. With this $158-value deluxe set, you’ll have the product on hand at home and when you’re away: It includes one full-size product and two travel sizes.

skin care set

Courtesy of Sephora

Estée Lauder Youth-Generating Power Repair + Firm + Hydrate Skin Care Set $110  $77 Buy Now

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover

Remove makeup without stripping your skin with this iconic cleansing balm. Over 4,000 makeup-lovers on Sephora vouch for it.

cleansing balm

Courtesy of Sephora

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover $36  $25 Buy Now

Isle of Paradise Hyglo Hyaluronic Self-Tan Face Serum

This TikTok-viral brand’s hyaluronic tanning face serum will give you two kinds of glow: You’ll get hydrated skin from the active ingredient, plus a subtle sun-free tan with a few days of wear.

Face serum

Courtesy of Sephora

Isle of Paradise Hyglo Hyaluronic Self-Tan Face Serum $35  $24.50 Buy Now

The Best Cyber Week Makeup Deals at Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush & Highlighter Palette Vol II

This must-have Patrick Ta palette contains cream and powder pigments to layer for lasting coverage. With blush and highlighter, you have everything you need to build up a bright cheek look.

makeup palette

Courtesy of Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush & Highlighter Palette Vol II $58  $43.50 Buy Now

Bobbi Brown Bronzer and Blush Face Palette

This three-pan Bobbi Brown Bronzer and Blush Face Palette has everything you need to define and lift your cheeks on the go.

face palette

Courtesy of Sephora

Bobbi Brown Bronzer and Blush Face Palette $48  $24 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

With a creamy texture and intense shimmer, this Fenty Beauty face and body highlighter will be a staple when you want to amp up your glow.

highlighter

Courtesy of Sephora

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil $40  $27 Buy Now

Tarte Sea Power Flex Full Coverage Vegan Concealer

Hydrating concealers brighten your under eye area without creasing or caking throughout the day. This Tarte concealer does just that, thanks to hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

concealer

Courtesy of Sephora

Tarte Sea Power Flex Full Coverage Vegan Concealer $28  $16 Buy Now

Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Lip Gloss

This Tom Ford lip gloss is available for an astounding 50% off — with sheer color payoff and a hydrating (not sticky!) feel, you’ll want to wear it all the time.

lip gloss

Courtesy of Sephora

Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Lip Gloss $58  $29 Buy Now

The Best Cyber Week Hair Deals at Sephora

Ghd Unplugged Styler – Cordless Flat Iron

Ghd makes amazing straighteners and curling irons that are pre-set at 365 degrees — the right temperature to style your hair without singeing it. The Ghd Unplugged Styler is lightweight and portable, so you can finesse your hair style wherever you are.

cordless flat iron

Courtesy of Sephora

Ghd Unplugged Styler - Cordless Flat Iron $299  $209 Buy Now

Amika Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Blow Dry Brush Hair Set

With everything you need to get a smooth blowout at home, this Amika hair set will ensure good hair days from now through the New Year. The high-value set includes shampoo, conditioner, a detangling leave-in, dry shampoo, a shine-boosting hair mask, and the pièce de résistance: a blow dryer and straightening brush.

hair care set

Courtesy of Sephora

Amika Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Blow Dry Brush Hair Set $150  $112.50 Buy Now

Crown Affair Ritual Shampoo, Conditioner, and Renewal Mask Set

Sleek packaging and a signature bergamot scent make Crown Affair products a joy to use. With this four-piece set, you’ll get shampoo, conditioner, a hair mask, and a wide-tooth comb to refresh your hair when you shower.

hair care set

Courtesy of Sephora

Crown Affair Ritual Shampoo, Conditioner, and Renewal Mask Set $125  $98 Buy Now

