Sephora Cyber Week Sale: Top Deals on Bobbi Brown, YSL Beauty, Tarte and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals are coming to an end, but you still have this week to grab shop Sephora’s top discounts — and you won’t want to miss out. We all know that Sephora is the place to find all things hair care, skin care, and makeup, especially when shopping for gifts for women or anyone who loves a beauty gift. So when the retailer has a sale, you can expect major discounts on your all-time favorite brands, from Fenty Beauty to Drybar. Right now, you can shop up markdowns on must-have items like skin-boosting serums, eyeliner, mascara, hair dryer brushes, and concealers for any skin concern. The retailer is also offering discounts on beauty staples for men and women, from facial cleansing brushes to acne-safe moisturizers and dry shampoo for every hair type.

Apart from the bi-annual Sephora Beauty Insider Sale, the days during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Cyber Week are the best time to find deals on products at Sephora. In addition to discounts on beauty products in every category like fragrance, hair masks, and foundation, Sephora is offering new discounts on items daily — refresh the site for the latest markdowns across categories. And if you’re not yet a Sephora beauty insider, be sure to sign up before you place an order for the best price.

Top Cyber Week Beauty Deals at Sephora

T3 Airebrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush This Dyson Airwrap dupe is a well-priced tool for drying and styling your hair simultaneously. The interchangeable brush heads on the T3 dry brush let you choose between a sleek or voluminous style. Courtesy of Sephora T3 Airebrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush $189.99 $142.50 Buy Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Dry skin doesn’t stand a chance when you smooth on this Peter Thomas Roth face cream: It contains hydrating hyaluronic acid plus hydrolyzed silk to soften your skin. Courtesy of Sephora Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer $54 $27 Buy Now

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum If you’re guilty of over-plucking your brows back in the day (or if you’re simply after fuller brows), this Grande Cosmetics brow serum will save the day. The formula has vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids that promote better brows after six to eight weeks of use. Courtesy of Sephora Grande Cosmetics Grandebrow Brow Enhancing Serum $38 $26.60 Buy Now

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser To wash your face without leaving it dry, go with Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser. It contains squalane, vitamin E, and avocado oil that make your skin feel soft and smooth. Courtesy of Sephora Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser $23 $11.50 Buy Now

The Best Cyber Week Skin Care Deals at Sephora

Estée Lauder Youth-Generating Power Repair + Firm + Hydrate Skin Care Set If you’ve tried Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, you know it has plumping powers. With this $158-value deluxe set, you’ll have the product on hand at home and when you’re away: It includes one full-size product and two travel sizes. Courtesy of Sephora Estée Lauder Youth-Generating Power Repair + Firm + Hydrate Skin Care Set $110 $77 Buy Now

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover Remove makeup without stripping your skin with this iconic cleansing balm. Over 4,000 makeup-lovers on Sephora vouch for it. Courtesy of Sephora Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover $36 $25 Buy Now

Isle of Paradise Hyglo Hyaluronic Self-Tan Face Serum This TikTok-viral brand’s hyaluronic tanning face serum will give you two kinds of glow: You’ll get hydrated skin from the active ingredient, plus a subtle sun-free tan with a few days of wear. Courtesy of Sephora Isle of Paradise Hyglo Hyaluronic Self-Tan Face Serum $35 $24.50 Buy Now

The Best Cyber Week Makeup Deals at Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush & Highlighter Palette Vol II This must-have Patrick Ta palette contains cream and powder pigments to layer for lasting coverage. With blush and highlighter, you have everything you need to build up a bright cheek look. Courtesy of Sephora Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush & Highlighter Palette Vol II $58 $43.50 Buy Now

Bobbi Brown Bronzer and Blush Face Palette This three-pan Bobbi Brown Bronzer and Blush Face Palette has everything you need to define and lift your cheeks on the go. Courtesy of Sephora Bobbi Brown Bronzer and Blush Face Palette $48 $24 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil With a creamy texture and intense shimmer, this Fenty Beauty face and body highlighter will be a staple when you want to amp up your glow. Courtesy of Sephora Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil $40 $27 Buy Now

Tarte Sea Power Flex Full Coverage Vegan Concealer Hydrating concealers brighten your under eye area without creasing or caking throughout the day. This Tarte concealer does just that, thanks to hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Courtesy of Sephora Tarte Sea Power Flex Full Coverage Vegan Concealer $28 $16 Buy Now

Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Lip Gloss This Tom Ford lip gloss is available for an astounding 50% off — with sheer color payoff and a hydrating (not sticky!) feel, you’ll want to wear it all the time. Courtesy of Sephora Tom Ford Gloss Luxe Lip Gloss $58 $29 Buy Now

The Best Cyber Week Hair Deals at Sephora

Ghd Unplugged Styler – Cordless Flat Iron Ghd makes amazing straighteners and curling irons that are pre-set at 365 degrees — the right temperature to style your hair without singeing it. The Ghd Unplugged Styler is lightweight and portable, so you can finesse your hair style wherever you are. Courtesy of Sephora Ghd Unplugged Styler - Cordless Flat Iron $299 $209 Buy Now

Amika Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Blow Dry Brush Hair Set With everything you need to get a smooth blowout at home, this Amika hair set will ensure good hair days from now through the New Year. The high-value set includes shampoo, conditioner, a detangling leave-in, dry shampoo, a shine-boosting hair mask, and the pièce de résistance: a blow dryer and straightening brush. Courtesy of Sephora Amika Smooth Talker Double Agent Straightening Blow Dry Brush Hair Set $150 $112.50 Buy Now