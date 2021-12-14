Sephora’s Perfume Sale Is Here Just In Time for Last-Minute Holiday Gift Shopping

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, WWD may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you somehow missed Sephora’s epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you have another opportunity to save big on the best perfumes during the Sephora Fragrance Sale. The fragrances you can purchase during the savings extravaganza include top-rated fragrance gift sets, colognes to gift the men in your life, and perfume oils, including those who have been heralded by fragrance experts.

Just in time for any last-minute holiday gift shopping needs, Sephora’s Fragrance sale is here to bless all of us with 20% off full-size fragrances at the leading beauty retailer. Already purchased something for everyone on your list? Use this opportunity to treat yourself to a new signature scent for the new year.

To shop the Sephora fragrance sale, simply use code FRAGRANCE20 at checkout on Sephora.com and enjoy this exclusive deal through December 24. Better yet, you can also get free shipping with code FREESHIP. In certain markets, Beauty Insider members can also enjoy free same-day delivery services.

Ready to find your new signature scent or score an incredible deal on a beauty gift for the holiday season? Read on to learn more about 10 of our favorite perfumes and colognes you can get on sale right now during Sephora’s fragrance sale.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

One fragrance expert we spoke with, Bee Shapiro, calls this perfume “a masterpiece,” as it “nails the Chanel aesthetic and has beautiful structure, composition and lift.” It’s one of Chanel’s top perfumes with hints of energizing orange, accords of jasmine and topped with grassy accents.

BUY NOW $108 $86.40 Buy Now

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

This delicious classic opens with strong notes of coffee mixed with a sweet vanilla base. It’s a sexy scent that’s versatile enough to wear during the daytime or evening.

BUY NOW $130 $104 Buy Now

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace

This creamy and smoky fragrance by Replica is perfect for the winter months. Give this to someone to cozy up this holiday season.

BUY NOW $135 $108 Buy Now

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb

This award-winning perfume offers bright notes of jasmine, rose and cattleya mixed with vanilla and patchouli. It’s a luxurious scent that’s sure to please the floral fragrance lover on your list.

BUY NOW $165 $132 Buy Now

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

Reminiscent of a fresh bouquet filled with lily-of-the-valley, peony and rose, this fragrance is a flowery scent that’s a bestseller for a reason. Contained in a beautiful bottle adorned with a bow, it’s practically gift-wrapped already.

BUY NOW $138 $110.40 Buy Now

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

Another floral favorite, Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia is bright and fruity. It features unique notes of pear, white gardenia, and brown sugar.

BUY NOW $138 $110.40 Buy Now

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille

Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille is one of the most sophisticated vanilla fragrances on the market. It’s unisex, so perfect for anyone on your list who loves luxury scents, regardless of how they identify.

BUY NOW $263 $210.40 Buy Now

Juliette Has a Gun Not a Perfume

From the cheeky packaging to the iconic scent, this is a great gift for those who appreciate a little humor. It is completely unique and smells like the Earth, not like your traditional perfume.

BUY NOW $135 $108 Buy Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy

This effervescent and sweet perfume is the perfect balance of fruity and floral. It features notes of strawberry, violet and jasmine offset with the teensiest touch of sultry sandalwood.

BUY NOW $108 $86.40 Buy Now

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum

Can you go wrong with a fragrance contained in a stiletto? The bottle alone makes it a great gift, but the warm floral scent contained inside makes it a top-rated perfume for a reason.

BUY NOW $98 $78.40 Buy Now

Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum

This chic fragrance from Mugler is another perfume worth gifting this holiday season. It features notes of bergamot essence, jasmine grandiflorum, and bourbon vanilla.