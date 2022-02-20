The Sephora Presidents’ Day Sale Is Here — Shop the 13 Best Deals.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

While lots of retailers are offering up big sales for Presidents’ Day, when it comes to beauty finds, you can always count on Sephora.

This year, Sephora is marking down tons of skin care, makeup and beauty tools up to 50-percent off. This sale will last until February 21, and it includes free shipping when you use the code “FREESHIP”. As with most Presidents’ Day sales, this is always an amazing time to stock up on items that are going out of season (like holiday eyeshadow palettes), as well as items that will help you move into the warmer months (think amazing CC creams for summer beach days).

If you’re looking for popular gadgets with prices that won’t break the bank, you’ll want to check out the FOREO face cleanser. For skin-care favorites, top brands like Sunday Riley and Glow Recipe have incredible beauty deals that are too good to pass on. Sephora has also marked down the IT Cosmetics CC cream that is constantly mentioned by bloggers, editors and makeup artists alike for its buildable coverage and anti-aging benefits.

Finally, in addition to beauty tools and skin care products, now is the time to splurge on makeup for special occasions. You know the stuff: the body bronzer that you really only need for a summer event, or lipstick shades that have always felt a bit too adventurous. This Presidents’ Day beauty sale also has plenty of options in this category. From the Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde that manages to offer up everyday options as well as glitter-heavy shades, to the Marc Jacobs body bronzing stick that will give you a glow when you bust out your favorite sundress.

Check out some of our favorite deals from Sephora’s Presidents’ Day sale before time runs out.

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette

While this palette has lots of shimmery options, there are also some amazing nudes that can be used to create everyday looks. There are 18 different shades with a wide-range. Huda Beauty is also great at creating eyeshadows that are very pigmented and don’t leave behind fallouts.

Fenty Beauty Lil’ Bronze Duo

It’s a mini set that goes a long way. This Fenty Beauty deal includes a mini bronzer and a mini matchstick for a summer-ready glow, even if we have a couple more months of winter ahead.

Foreo Luna 3

This top-rated skin care tool will rid your skin of impurities with a super soft feel. It also emits very small vibrations that work to stimulate the skin.

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination with SPF 50+

This cult-favorite CC cream is an absolutely lifesaver in the summer time, so definitely make sure to stock up now. It has an illuminating finish so that your skin looks supple and dewy.