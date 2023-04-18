Sephora’s Spring Sale Has a Great Deal on Selena Gomez’s Favorite Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez is a true multi-hyphenate force these days — beauty guru included — so we take avid notes when she drops her skin care routine. Today, one of Gomez’s favorite face creams, Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream, is discounted for up to 20 percent off during the Sephora sale with code SAVENOW.

In a 2020 interview with Vogue, Gomez caled the Dewy Skin Cream a “yummy” moisturizer, noting that you don’t need a lot of product to hydrate your skin. In the same video, she explains that she’s a fan of Tatcha’s entire Dewy skin care line. Gomez isn’t the only celebrity to get behind the brand: Makeup artist Angela Levin used Tatcha’s Serum Stick to prep Jennifer Aniston’s skin on set for the “The Morning Show.” Meghan Markle praised the Rice Enzyme Powder’s subtle exfoliation powers in a 2014 interview with Allure. And Tatcha products are beloved by more than celebrities — #tatcha has 304 million views on TikTok and counting.

Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream makes you feel like money as soon as you touch the jar. The heavy glass container has a gold-toned spatula that neatly tucks into the lid — open it up, and you can see how buttery the formula is before you even touch it. The cream contains a wallop of plant-derived squalane that softens your skin on contact, as well as a hyaluronic acid and red algae blend. The hyaluronic acid pulls its weight (and more) in hydration, while the red algae delivers free radical-foraging antioxidants for brightening benefits over time. The formula’s Japanese purple rice is another key ingredient in this cream — it’s a nutrient-rich antioxidant that protects your skin from environmental pollutants. You can apply it in the morning after one of your favorite vitamin C serums or toners for oily skin. Or apply it before bed after your best retinol products to lessen the potential of irritation.

If you’re set in the face cream department, consider the other skin care superstars in Tatcha’s Dewy line: the Dewy Serum is one of the best face serums for looking radiant and well-rested. Tatcha’s Serum Stick provides all the benefits of your best face moisturizers in travel-friendly form.

Sephora’s Spring Sale has varying discounts that depend on how many Beauty Insider points you’ve racked up in the past year. During this sale, anyone can score a minimum of 10 percent off eligible items by signing up (for free!) as a Beauty Insider. VIB status members get 15 percent off, and Rouge Sephora members earn 20 percent off during the sale.

Read on for our editor-tested reviews of Tatcha’s Dewy skin cream and more. The sale ends April 24th, so get shopping now.

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Editor testing and review notes: "Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is a year-round staple I use when my skin is feeling parched, sensitive, or unbalanced in any way. It has a soft, cooling feel when you apply it, and it layers beautifully over other skin care products and under makeup. When I use it consistently, I notice less redness and more radiance."

Tatcha Dewy Serum Editor testing and review notes: "Few skin care products make a noticeable difference in your skin after just one use, but Tatcha's Dewy Serum does just that. It has similar ingredients found in the Dewy Cream, but with the added benefit of lactic acid to sweep away dead skin and dullness. I apply two pumps on my face and neck before bed and wake up to less fine lines and a smooth-to-the-touch complexion."

Tatcha Serum Stick Editor testing and review notes: "It took me a minute to wrap my head around Tatcha's Serum Stick. It looks like an extra-large lip balm, but in reality, it's a face serum in a travel-friendly format. I apply it directly onto dry patches for instant moisture, and take it with me anytime I'm hitting the road. It doesn't leak or spill, and the formula's high percentage of squalane creates a barrier that seals in moisture during a long flight. Best of all, it feels featherweight on my skin."

