Shark’s New Flexstyle Drying and Styling System Is Finally Back In Stock Today

Let’s rewind to 2018, when Dyson (once synonymous with fancy vacuums) solidified itself as a top player in the hair care space. That’s thanks to its Airwrap, a groundbreaking hair styling tool that sold out and ultimately amassed a six figure waitlist. History’s repeating itself with yet another vacuum brand, Shark. After launching in September, Shark’s Flexstyle Air Drying and Styling System has racked up serious praise for its similarities to the Airwrap, and the tool is consequently selling out on multiple sites. If you’ve been eyeing Shark’s styling system, you’re in luck: The product restocked yesterday on Amazon, just in time for holiday gifting and your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping spree.

The Shark Flexstyle system is designed to replace your collection of hot tools. Yes, it works as a standard hair dryer, but the tool also includes five attachments that dry your hair in different styles, delivering windswept waves, soft curls, or a sleek finish depending on which head you choose. As with the Airwrap, the curling attachments are a big selling point for the tool — touch the barrel to the end of your hair and slowly pull it up towards your head and the airflow will coil your hair around the barrel while drying it. You’ll get soft, defined curls you can set with hairspray or brush out for textured waves. The tool weighs 1.5 pounds, and you can toggle between three airflow and four heat settings.

If you’re deciding between the Dyson and the Shark Flexstyle, know that the biggest difference boils down to price. At $599.99, Dyson’s tool comes with sticker shock. Shark’s tool, on the other hand, is $269.99, with options to purchase a diffuser or wide tooth comb attachment separately ($29.95 each). The other difference between the two: the Flexstyle’s handle can bend into an ‘L’ shape, which might feel more comfortable in the hand for those who are used to a standard hair dryer.

Now could be your last chance to get your hands on the Shark Flexstyle system ahead of the holidays, so don’t miss out on the restock.