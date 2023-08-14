Shark FlexStyle Review: This TikTok-Famous Hair Styling Tool Lives Up to Its Hype

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

The Shark FlexStyle is often uttered in the same breath as the Dyson Airwrap — after all, these beauty tools have nearly identical attachments and deliver similar results. But after four months of thoroughly testing the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System with all of its attachments, we assure you that Shark’s hair styling tool is a standalone star in its own right.

Those who follow beauty trends on TikTok are likely well-aware of the wide-ranging capabilities of this popular hair styling tool, as the Shark FlexStyle has racked up 405 million views on TikTok to date. The tool has also made waves because of its reasonable $299.99 price point.

The hype for the Shark FlexStyle hair dryer is well-earned, as it allows you to choose between two attachment bundles that are uniquely-tailored to your hair type, or you can purchase one complete set with five attachments. The two main configurations to choose from include one for curly and coily hair, and another for straight and wavy hair. Each of these sets comes with four attachments that will allow you to dry and style your hair in any way you want. Of all the attachments, the Auto-Wrap Curlers are the most fawned over; these attachments create loose ringlets and waves like the best curling irons, but without the styling savvy required to work the traditional tools.

Where many multi-stylers and hair dryer brushes are only able to finish your hair (these styling tools typically work best on 80 percent dry strands), the FlexStyle also functions like a traditional hair dryer. Twist the tool’s jointed handle, and the device turns into a sleek, high-powered blow dryer. Some hair tools claim they can replace all of your straighteners, curling irons, and hair dryers — the FlexStyle actually can.

What Is the Shark FlexStyle?

The Shark FlexStyle is a multi-tasking hair dryer with interchangeable attachments designed to replace your collection of curling irons, straighteners, and hair dryer brushes. The FlexStyle works as a standard hair dryer — it even has a jointed handle that rotates into the classic upside-down ‘L’ shape of a hair dryer. But it’s the attachments that make the FlexStyle unique and useful for all hair types and textures.

As with Dyson’s Airwrap, the curling heads are a big selling point for the tool. Touch the barrel to the end of your hair and slowly pull it up towards your head, and the airflow will coil your hair around the barrel while drying it. You’ll get soft, defined curls you can set with hairspray or brush out for textured waves. But the FlexStyle doesn’t just dry and curl your hair; depending on the configuration you choose, you can also use the device for windswept waves, defined natural curls, or a sleek finish.

Like other Shark hair styling tools, the FlexStyle minimizes heat exposure to your hair, which prevents damage and breakage. The max temperature is 203°F, a safe number for all hair textures, and it contains technology that monitors the temp 1,000 times per second to avoid flare-ups with extended use. The tool weighs 1.5 pounds, and you can toggle between three airflow and four heat settings.

Shark FlexStyle Tutorial — The Different Attachments and How to Use Them

The Shark FlexStyle hair dryer is compatible with a total of seven attachments. You can select between two configurations for different hair textures, as well as an ultimate set with each of the attachments. At Sharkclean.com, you can customize a FlexStyle with three attachments of your choosing.

Both the curly and straight hair FlexStyles include a concentrator, Auto-Wrap Curlers, and an Oval Brush head. The FlexStyle for curly and coily hair also includes a hair diffuser, while the straight and wavy hair configuration includes a narrow round brush. If you’re interested in additional attachments, each are available for purchase separately for $29.95.

Below, more details on the attachments and our testing tips on how to use them:

Auto-Wrap Curlers: Coanda technology is the secret behind these impressively easy-to-use attachments. The precise airflow coils strands around the barrel, wrapping it in a neat curl as you work the attachment from the ends of your hair up to your roots. Pro tip: Once your hair is fully coiled around the barrel, hold it in place for 15 to 20 seconds before releasing (you’ll get longer lasting hold). The Auto-Wrap Curlers are included in both configurations of the FlexStyle. For tighter curls, .95-inch Auto-Wrap Curlers are available for purchase separately direct at Shark.

Coanda technology is the secret behind these impressively easy-to-use attachments. The precise airflow coils strands around the barrel, wrapping it in a neat curl as you work the attachment from the ends of your hair up to your roots. Pro tip: Once your hair is fully coiled around the barrel, hold it in place for 15 to 20 seconds before releasing (you’ll get longer lasting hold). The Auto-Wrap Curlers are included in both configurations of the FlexStyle. For tighter curls, .95-inch Auto-Wrap Curlers are available for purchase separately direct at Shark. Oval Brush: With the Oval Brush attachment clicked onto the Shark FlexStyle, the tool transforms into a hair dryer brush. Rotate the FlexStyle through your hair as you use it, and the attachment quickly smooths out curly hair, and adds volume and body to naturally straight hair. Use it on 80 percent dry hair to expedite the process.

With the Oval Brush attachment clicked onto the Shark FlexStyle, the tool transforms into a hair dryer brush. Rotate the FlexStyle through your hair as you use it, and the attachment quickly smooths out curly hair, and adds volume and body to naturally straight hair. Use it on 80 percent dry hair to expedite the process. Paddle Brush: Those with long hair will appreciate this attachment, which is included in the straight and wavy FlexStyle configuration. The brush head includes two types of bristles to provide some tension, lending a smooth, straight result when you rake the attachment from your roots to ends.

Those with long hair will appreciate this attachment, which is included in the straight and wavy FlexStyle configuration. The brush head includes two types of bristles to provide some tension, lending a smooth, straight result when you rake the attachment from your roots to ends. Styling Concentrator: The FlexStyle’s concentrator condenses the dryer’s airflow for more precision while you’re styling. Unlike many other concentrators, this one is rotatable once you attach it, so you can easily get the right angle while drying different sections of your hair. It’s included in both configurations of the FlexStyle.

The FlexStyle’s concentrator condenses the dryer’s airflow for more precision while you’re styling. Unlike many other concentrators, this one is rotatable once you attach it, so you can easily get the right angle while drying different sections of your hair. It’s included in both configurations of the FlexStyle. Curl-Defining Diffuser: Shark FlexStyle’s diffuser features adjustable prongs that cater to various curl patterns and hair lengths — retract them for shorter hair, or extend them if you have lengthy hair. The adjustability also allows you to dry your roots without burning your scalp. The diffuser is included in FlexStyle for curly and coily hair.

Shark FlexStyle’s diffuser features adjustable prongs that cater to various curl patterns and hair lengths — retract them for shorter hair, or extend them if you have lengthy hair. The adjustability also allows you to dry your roots without burning your scalp. The diffuser is included in FlexStyle for curly and coily hair. Wide-Tooth Comb: Available for purchase separately, Shark’s Wide-Tooth Comb attachment is designed to stretch curly and coily hair. The attachment has two rows of teeth at different lengths to evenly elongate hair from roots to ends.

Available for purchase separately, Shark’s Wide-Tooth Comb attachment is designed to stretch curly and coily hair. The attachment has two rows of teeth at different lengths to evenly elongate hair from roots to ends. Round Brush: The newest FlexStyle attachment functions similarly to the Oval Brush head, but its smaller size is easier to maneuver on for shorter hair types. The narrow barrel also delivers more curl than the Oval Brush, making it ideal for flipped, healthy-looking ends. It’s not included in the curly or straight configuration, however you can purchase it separately at Sharkclean.com.

Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer Editor Testing Review

Most multi-styling hair tools take multiple uses to get the hang of, between testing out attachments, selecting the right airflow and heat settings to use with them, and navigating the device around your head of hair. By the time that’s said and done, you’ve likely found your favorite attachment, and the rest are relegated to a dusty corner in your medicine cabinet. That’s not the case with Shark’s FlexStyle.

During the four-month testing period of the Shark FlexStyle, I found myself reaching for each of the attachments for different looks and occasions. The attachments are seamless to click into place and intuitive to use. Even the most complicated of the bunch, the Auto-Wrap Curlers, took me two minutes to figure out. (Note that you have to toggle between the barrels to switch the direction of your curls, either facing away or towards your face.)

Some of the FlexStyle attachments, primarily the Oval Brush, add noticeable weight to the device. However, the tool’s powerful airflow cuts down the amount of time it takes to style your hair. Those with long, thick hair may experience some snagging where the attachment meets the FlexStyle’s nozzle, so it’s in your best interest to properly section your hair while using the hair styling tool.

Without attachments, the FlexStyle performs better than any top travel hair dryer — it’s petite to pack in a weekend bag or carry-on suitcase, and doesn’t compromise on dry time. I love the feel and power of the tool so much that it’s replaced my standard at-home hair dryer, too.

Similar multi-stylers that promise to not cause heat damage tend to leave my hair a little puffier than traditional dryers, with frizz creeping up throughout the day. The FlexStyle, on the other hand, has just the right amount of heat to seemingly smooth the cuticles of my hair, resulting in a frizz-free finish that doesn’t require a touch up with a travel flat iron. This is a major bonus for those with coarse, thick hair.

The Shark FlexStyle functions as well as stylers I’ve tried that cost nearly double the price. It also has a more luxurious look than other multi-stylers I’ve used — I’m partial to the champagne color I tested, but the FlexStyle is also available in black and other limited-edition colorways, like copper.

WWD Shop Editor Claire Sullivan testing the Shark FlexStyle Oval Brush attachment for review in our New York office. WWD

Shark FlexStyle vs. Dyson Airwrap

If you’re deciding between the Dyson and the Shark FlexStyle, know that the biggest difference boils down to price. At $599.99, Dyson’s tool comes with sticker shock. Shark’s tool, on the other hand, is $299.99, with options to purchase a diffuser or wide tooth comb attachment separately ($29.95 each). The other difference between the two: The FlexStyle’s handle can bend into an upside-down ‘L’ shape, which might feel more comfortable in the hand for those who are used to a standard hair dryer.

Shark FlexStyle’s attachments are nearly identical to the Dyson Airwrap’s. You’ll get two Coanda curling barrels, an oval brush attachment, a concentrator, and either a diffuser attachment or paddle brush attachment, depending on the set you choose.

Both stylers include three heat and airflow settings, as well as a cool shot button. We found that the Shark FlexStyle dries and styles hair as quickly as the Dyson Airwrap Complete with a less frizzy result. Lastly, the Shark FlexStyle also has a similar feel to the Dyson Airwrap in the hand: The Shark FlexStyle weighs 1.54 pounds without attachments, while the Dyson Airwrap Complete weighs 1.46 pounds.

WWD Shop Editor Claire Sullivan demonstrates the Shark FlexStyle’s jointed handle, which is one of the tool’s key differentiators from similar devices. WWD

Where to Buy the Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer

The Shark FlexStyle is available to shop directly at Sharkclean.com and select retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy. Earlier this year, Shark’s FlexStyle launched at Sephora, too.

Shopping direct through Sharkclean.com has added benefits of access to Shark’s full suite of accessories, including the Round Brush and Wide-Tooth Comb attachment that are exclusive to the site. The site also has the option to build your own FlexStyle with three attachments of your choosing, and you’ll get free ground shipping on your order (purchases above $99 are shipped free via Shark).

Amazon has the benefit of free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members. Just be sure you’re purchasing a verified FlexStyle (a quick way to be sure is looking for “Visit the Shark Store” under the product name). Best Buy also offers free shipping, plus same-day store pickup in certain locations. Note that Best Buy has the shortest return policy (15 days) of all FlexStyle retailers.

As with Amazon and Best Buy, Sephora also offers free shipping on Shark FlexStyle orders. Sephora shoppers also earn points from every single purchase that are redeemable for further discounts and gifts throughout the year.

Final Verdict

Shark’s FlexStyle is in a league of its own — there’s no other hair styling tool on the market that works as well as a multipurpose styler as it does a classic hair dryer. The only downside to this tool is potential snagging of hair where the attachments meet the nozzle, and the weight that some of the attachments add to the device.

The FlexStyle is also a standout for its attachment configurations; alternative stylers are more geared toward straight and wavy hair types, while this one has a curly hair dryer configuration option. Both the FlexStyle tool and its attachments are thoughtfully designed with high-quality bristles, cool touch points, and adjustable features for more customized styling. We found ourselves using all of the attachments equally, as each delivers a uniquely nice result.

Priced at $299.99, the Shark FlexStyle is more costly than drugstore hair tools, however, its multiple functions more than justify the price. And compared to similar devices, it’s the least expensive you’ll find for its quality.

Shop the Shark FlexStyle Hair Dryer and Shark FlexStyle Case

